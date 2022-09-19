ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis Journal

TR cross teams run well at MSU Spartan invite

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 2 days ago

The Three Rivers cross country teams ran at the MSU Spartan Invitational on Friday.

The boys finished 15th overall as a team. Allendale came in first, Otsego was second and Yale placed third. There were more than 25 teams competing at the event.

Sulley Zietlow led the Cats, he ran a time of 18:00 to finish 33rd overall. Johnathan Pant placed 44th overall at 18:19 and Isaac Perez ran a time of 19:24 to finish 82nd. Lucan Hoercher came in 110th overall at 19:56, Zachary Gowan ran a time of 19:58 to come in 114th overall. Reece Howes placed 120th (20:08), Jacob Howes was 127th (20:19), Drew Kobryn was 171st (21:39), Aiden Jackson finished 181st (22:01), Troyer Serna finished 187th (22:08), Jonah Zietlow was 200th (22:54) and Charlie Brauer was 211th (23:28).

For the girls, the Cats finished 26th overall. Otsego was first, Zeeland East was second and Alma came in third as a team.

Jennifer Hernandez led Three Rivers, she posted a time of 22:49 to come in 89th position. Gabby Kilbourn was 179th overall with a time of 25:11 and Emily Ventrone ran a time of 27:48 to come in 219th. Paige Conatser completed the course at 30:24 for 241st, Cecelia Kangas finished 255th overall at 33:17.

Holly Invitational

More than 1,000 runners took part in the 54th annual Holly Duane Raffin Festival of Races on Saturday.

Locally, both Bronson and Sturgis competed at the event.

The festival featured Division 3-5 races, Division 1, Division 2 races for varsity and junior varsity athletes. There were also a bunch of middle school races as well.

In varsity action, Bronson finished seventh overall with 168 points for the girls in the D4 race. Leslie came in first with 36 points, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest was second with 91 and Sandusky finished third with 93.

Leading the Lady Vikes was Ava Hathaway, she ran a time of 20:54 for sixth place overall. Ashlynn Harris finished 15th with a time of 21:59, Aubrey Mace was 34th at 23:35.

Abbi Ferry placed 64th individually with a time of 26:14, Kiera Kiser came in 75th at 28:14.

Bronson finished sixth in the D4 boys’ race with 136 points. Winning was Leslie with 93, Dansville placed second with 103 and Bath finished third with 106.

Ashton Wells led the Vikings in fifth at 17:42. Aden Hathaway ran a time of 18:21 to finish 16th, Tyler Wilber finished in 31st at 18:55. Tanner Norton ran a time of 19:55 for 44th, Hugo Barajas finished 48th overall at 20:03. Perry Lake placed 52nd overall at 20:13, Nicholas Cranson completed the course in 70th at 21:46.

The Bronson boys won the D3-5 JV race with 47 points. Drew Seekman finished fifth overall with a time of 20:13, Jason Greenfield came in 10th place at 20:57.

Sturgis finished 15th for the D2 boys with 359 points. Pinckney won with 42 points, St. Clair came in second with 84 and South Lyon placed third as a team with 118.

Leading SHS was Nolan Park, he ran a time of 18:14 for 31st. Ethan Kent took 64th position at 19:23, Zachary Green ran a time of 20:15 for 79th. Brandon Tschannen was 99th at 22:25, Devon Beller finished 109th at 24:53, Juan Vegegas-Soto was 113th with a time of 26:53 and Diego Munoz Hernandez came in 115h at 33:46.

The Trojan girls came in 10th position at 282 points. H.H. Dow won with 36 points, Fenton was second overall at 96 and Midland came in third with 105.

Tessa Hatt led Sturgis with a lifetime best run at 22:47 for 37th.

Sydney Bir ran a time of 25:09 for 64th, Paityn Modert came in 65th position at 25:10. Naidelin Luna-Bucio ran a time of 26:19 for 78th, Fernanda Garcia Luna finished 79th at 26:28 and Celeste Ruiz Rubio ran a time of 28:30 for 96th.

Mendon Invitational

Kalamazoo Homeschool won both races at the Mendon cross country invitational held on Saturday.

First place was earned by scoring 43 points for the Homeschool. Union City finished second with 49, Lawton came in third with 75. Centreville finished fifth with 113 points.

Mendon’s Presley Allen paced the field. She ran a first-place time of 19:38 to claim first place. Rowan Allen ran a time of 21:25 to finish third overall. Sophia Stuart finished 55th at 29:52, Shali Vanwormer placed 68th at 35:33.

Ellie Reed led Centreville, she finished with a time of 23:12 for 12th place. Autumn Major ran a time of 23:54 to come in 17th position while Emmy Pritchard was 24th overall at 24:55. Frances Mildenberg placed 45th at 27:56, Autumn Schabes had a time of 28:05 for 46th. Ane Bastida was 53rd overall at 29:36, Ellie Miller finished 54th at 29:51 and Rachel Eberstein placed 66th at 34:26.

The boys posted 47 points, Concord was second with 50 and Union City came in third with 74. Centreville posted 116 points for fourth.

Ben Iobe led Mendon in 24th at 20:21, Lucas Dudley ran a time of 25:52 for 66th. Blake Stuart finished 70th overall at 28:18 and Kevin Morgan finished 80th at 32:44.

The Colon boys were led by Dalton Williams in 19th at 20:10. Chandler Lafler finished 23rd at 20:20 and Gavin Minor placed 38th at 21:17.

Logan Weis led Centreville, he ran a time of 18:06 to finish third overall. Ethan Miller was 12th overall at 19:15, Ben reed ran a time of 21:40 for 40th. Chaseton Wyckoff ran a time of 22:06 to place 46th, Brendan Sre took 58th at 24:45, Brandon Ford came in 60th at 24:52 and Landon Marshall was 75th at 29:08.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: TR cross teams run well at MSU Spartan invite

Comments / 0

Related
High School Football PRO

Edwardsburg, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Niles High School football team will have a game with Edwardsburg High School on September 21, 2022, 13:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
EDWARDSBURG, MI
abc57.com

Four Winds Field to become 9-hole golf course for Best. Week. Ever.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Four Winds Field will be transforming into a driving range and golf facility from September 29 through October 1. Players will make their way clockwise around the concourse and stands to nine tee boxes. Players take 3 shots from each tee box and try to land the ball on the correct green on the baseball field. If you land in the correct green - you get par. If you land within a designated ring - you get a birdie - or make a hole in one.
SOUTH BEND, IN
wtvbam.com

Two local McDonald’s restaurants to stay in the Maynard family

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – McDonald’s announced on Wednesday that Michael and Jessica Maynard have purchased and are now running restaurants in Battle Creek at 6079 B Drive North and in Bronson at 708 East Chicago Street. The two locations were previously owned by Michael’s parents, Jim and...
BRONSON, MI
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Marcus Freeman talks about the quarterback transfer portal

Notre Dame’s 24-17 win over Cal was extremely important — but it didn’t neccessarily inspire a ton of confidence in Drew Pyne by the Irish faithful as they prepare for the North Carolina Tar Heels this week. The junior from Connecticut finished the game 17-24 for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns, but his early struggles had almost everyone ready to smash the panic button.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Spartan#Yale University#Sports#241st#255th
Banana 101.5

Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern

The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
WANE-TV

Middlebury man falls 17 feet from tree stand

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Middlebury man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after authorities said he fell 17 feet from a tree stand in LaGrange County Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a property in the 3500 block of West S.R. 120, about...
MIDDLEBURY, IN
threeriversnews.com

Allegations levied on county fair board after Old Engine Association pulls out of fair

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joe Valley Old Engine Association has been a staple of the St. Joseph County Grange Fair for the last 40 years. Bringing antique tractors to the fairgrounds near the front entrance of the fair and assisting with certain events, the group of tractor enthusiasts have normally been a routine sight at the fairgrounds every year since 1982.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
1049 The Edge

WATCH: Crowd At Allegan County Fair Gathers to Cheer On Dancing Plainwell Teen

This is the type of feel good story we love to hear about! The Allegan County Fairgrounds are always a special place during fair season, and this year was no different. The 170th Allegan County Fair took place September 9-19, 2022 and was filled with fun games, thrilling rides, and every fried food imaginable. Thankfully one of the most magical moments at this year's fair was caught on camera!
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
kzookids.com

Best New Restaurants in Kalamazoo: Your Fave New Dining Spots

We are lucky to live in Kalamazoo with so many culinary masterpieces nearby. While we LOVE our restaurants (6600+ votes for the best restaurants in Kalamazoo support that notion), we never settle for good enough when it comes to our food. And neither do our local restaurant owners: even during...
KALAMAZOO, MI
thevillagereporter.com

State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash Near Montpelier

Jefferson Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on September 20, 2022 at approximately 0802 hours, at the intersection of County Road K and State Route 15, Jefferson Township, Williams County, Ohio. Kayla Perry,...
MONTPELIER, OH
WNDU

Nearly 200 layoffs planned for manufacturing plant in Warsaw

According to organizers more than 200 took part in the walk. New handbell choir in St. Joseph County getting ready for first performance. Started by ladies that share a love for music and making it, The Prairie Bells are excited to showcase their talent. 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps...
WARSAW, IN
wkzo.com

Several hundred lose power due to early morning thunderstorm

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An early morning thunderstorm has knocked out power for some. 255 Consumers Energy customers in Kalamazoo County lost power from the storm that developed around 3:00 a.m. 147 customers in Calhoun County lost power, with another 27 in St. Joseph County and 33 in...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks stolen golf cart

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Hillsdale County are looking for a stolen golf cart. According to the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office, the golf cart was stolen from the Litchfield area. It has blue and silver seats, a lifted body and black wheels. Authorities said the graphics on the sides have been removed.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Joe Williams is the Next President and CEO of County National Bank

Hillsdale, MI – Joe Williams has agreed to be the next President and CEO of County National Bank. He has nearly 40 years of banking experience…most recently with Old National Bank, where he served as its Lenawee County Market President after serving as President and CEO of United Bank and Trust.
HILLSDALE, MI
abc57.com

MSP Investigating theft of fifth wheel RV trailers

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- Michigan State Police are investigating the theft of two fifth wheel RV trailers stolen from a storage lot in the 14000 block of US 12 in White Pigeon. The RV trailers were stolen between April and August of 2022. One is a 2023 white Arctic...
WHITE PIGEON, MI
95.3 MNC

Railroad museum in Cass County receives grant

The railroad museum in Cass County received a grant for a new roof. The Indiana Historical Society awarded more than $50,000 to local historical societies and organizations throughout Indiana, with the Heritage Support Grants program. The Friends of the National New York Central Railroad Museum was given $4,322, for a...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Possibility of live gunfire in Village of Mendon

The Village of Mendon is warning the community to stay away from Mendon Elementary. The Village posted to its Facebook page Saturday night to warn residents to lock their doors as a situation was unfolding near Mendon Elementary School. The post warned residents of the possibility of gunfire in the...
MENDON, MI
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy