Columbia, SC

coladaily.com

Boil water advisory for parts of Lexington County, service may be interrupted

Customers with Blue Granite Water Company are under a boil water advisory directly related to repairs made to the water distribution center. Water services may be interrupted due to an emergency water repair being conducted Wednesday. The necessary repairs are currently underway and usually take one to two days to complete. Normal water quality and pressure will be restored once the repairs have been completed.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Richland Two schools under enhanced security Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All schools in the Richland School District Two are under enhanced security Monday. District officials said the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two individuals and are taking precautionary measures. All students have been brought inside and visitors are not being allowed inside school...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Business
Columbia, SC
Education
City
Columbia, SC
WIS-TV

Traffic stalled on I-26 near St. Andrews Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic is stalled on I-26 east near St. Andrews Road due to an obstruction in the roadway, according to SCDOT. The incident started around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. No details have been released on what the obstruction was. Two lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m. Traffic...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT: Vehicle fire on I-77 near Bluff Rd closes left lane

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic is stalled on I-77 northbound near exit two due to a vehicle on fire. The left-bound lane is closed at the moment. We will keep you updated. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Firefighters call for mutual aid in Cayce structure fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Fire Department said it called for assistance Tuesday morning at the site of a structure fire. First responders were called at around 2:15 a.m. to the 1900 block of Airport Blvd. The department said they found fire coming through the roof of the office building. The department called for mutual aid from the West Columbia Fire Department and Lexington County Fire Service.
CAYCE, SC
wach.com

Columbia-Richland Fire responds to laundry room fire at Columbia home

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say a house fire on Fox Squirrel Circle has left two people displaced. The fire broke out Monday afternoon in the laundry room of the house, official said. Firefighters say they found smoke coming from the roof line of the house once they arrived.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Elementary school teacher Stacy Wiley is News19's Teacher of the Week

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Stacy Wiley has been in the classroom for more than twenty years. A profession she’s come to love, but as a child, never imagined herself doing. "As kids, we want to be veterinarians and things like that, but that kind of fizzled out, “said Wiley. “But it was my second-grade teacher crazy enough, that was one of my favorites, and here I am."
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Student athletes to clean up site of former homeless camp

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department says student athletes from Palmetto Prep Academy will be assisting in the cleanup of a former homeless camp tomorrow. The athletes from Palmetto Prep will work to clean up left-over debris at the wooded piece of property from 9 am- 1...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
thenewirmonews.com

District Five names new Coordinator of Student Nutrition

Lexington-Richland School District Five has named Shana Catoe as the new coordinator of Student Nutrition. Catoe currently serves as the director of Student Nutrition for Chester County School District. “I am extremely excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the School District Five of Lexington & Richland Counties staff,”...
LEXINGTON, SC
coladaily.com

Update: Richland Two lifts safety response protocol

Richland School District Two lifted its secure safety response protocol after receiving an update from the Richland County Sheriff's Department that two men involved in a high-speed pursuit are in custody. In a written statement, the Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) stated that the 'secure' response was part of the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Richland County deputies investigating drowning at Lake Murray

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a drowning Tuesday evening in Irmo. According to the department, deputies responded to 1600 Marina Rd. around 7:30 p.m. after reports of a drowning. The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS before deputies arrived. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Earthquake rumbles in Elgin Tuesday

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - An earthquake was felt in Elgin Tuesday morning. The USGS reported a magnitude 1.9 earthquake shook the area at around 11:01 a.m. It had an epicenter around 4.1 miles east of the city. It was located around 1.86 miles below the surface. Notice a spelling or...
ELGIN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC military community to hold hiring fair Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Veterans Affairs, SC Department of Commerce, SC Future Makers will hold a career fair for the state’s military community. The hiring fair will include employers from Roper St. Francis, Volvo, Mark Anthony Brewing, Oshkosh Defense, the South Carolina Port Authority, Walmart Distribution, and more. Employers are hiring […]
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Student charged for bringing loaded gun to Columbia school

A Columbia High School student has been charged with bringing a loaded gun to school. School administrators were alerted to the gun by another student who reported seeing it sticking out of the student's pants while in the bathroom. According to Richland County Sheriff's Department, administrators quickly identified the 17-year-old...
COLUMBIA, SC

