ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

What you need to know about the Arizona State coaching search after Herm Edwards firing

By Matt Zemek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Arldw_0i0qIqWw00

So, the Sun Devils finally did it. They finally fired coach Herm Edwards and brought that sagging, lagging era to a merciful end.

Obviously, USC fans won’t have to worry about Arizona State in two years. The Sun Devils will not join USC in the Big Ten in 2024. However, they’re still in USC’s recruiting footprint. They are in a neighboring state. It is in USC’s interest to see how Arizona State fares as a program. In the unlikely event that ASU gets a rock-star head coach and becomes a powerhouse, that would cut into USC’s recruiting prowess. As is, the Trojans were able to get Eric Gentry in the transfer portal from Arizona State and are poised to get more players from the Sun Devils as long as that program drifts along in a state of irrelevance. ASU remaining mediocre helps USC. The Trojans don’t want the Devils to find a gem.

So, let’s inform you on what to look for in this head coaching search.

NOTABLE

KEY QUESTION

RAY ANDERSON

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32jOU4_0i0qIqWw00
Dec 31, 2019; El Paso, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards, middle, celebrates with ASU AD Ray Anderson, left. Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

This is an important point: Ray Anderson is the athletic director at Arizona State. He hired Herm Edwards. ASU President Michael Crow has not yet fired Anderson. Many people inside the ASU program think Anderson needs to be fired, not just Herm. If Anderson makes the hire, many Arizona State insiders think the fundamental problems surrounding the football program will not be fixed.

THE NCAA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qE2XL_0i0qIqWw00
University logos cover a wall in the lobby of NCAA headquarters Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Indianapolis.

A reminder: The NCAA has not yet handed down a punishment for COVID-19 recruiting violations committed during the 2020 pandemic season. Hiring a coach involves informing the coach of that situation and what it means.

CANDIDATES

ALEX GRINCH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jETcg_0i0qIqWw00
Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Alex Grinch during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s very unlikely that Grinch would take the Arizona State job. Why? His coaching stock depends on succeeding with Lincoln Riley. His chances of taking the ASU job would go up if he failed at USC this year, not if he succeeded … but the main point is that he’s not likely to take this job, period.

KALANI SITAKE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QpLBH_0i0qIqWw00
PROVO, UT – SEPTEMBER 18 : Herm Edwards head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils hugs Kalani Sitake head coach of the BYU Cougars during warmup before their game September 18, 2021 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Logan, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

BYU is a better job than Arizona State right now. No way Sitake leaves.

KENNY DILLINGHAM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jBYlD_0i0qIqWw00
Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham calls out to players during practice with the Ducks on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Much like Grinch, Dillingham needs to thrive at Oregon and then consider a head coaching job. He is highly unlikely to take the ASU job. He would also have a better shot at the job if he did poorly this year. Doing well would only make him want to stay at Oregon and build his credentials.

LUKE FICKELL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zj25d_0i0qIqWw00
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell looks on in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

If Fickell didn’t want the USC job last year, and if Notre Dame chose Marcus Freeman over him, he’s definitely not going to Arizona State.

CHRIS BALL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1848zU_0i0qIqWw00

This is the one realistic candidate from the list mentioned above. Because of the NCAA’s impending punishment, a coach is likely to have to eat one year with a postseason ban, if not more. This means the next coach will need to be willing to go through a longer rebuild of the program. Ball is the only one who fits the description, since Northern Arizona is a small school reflective of a man who doesn’t have the same career ambitions as the other men mentioned on the list.

COACH OR COORDINATOR?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y9Dot_0i0qIqWw00
September 17, 2022; Tempe, Arizona; USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Kejuan Markham (12) returns an interception against the Eastern Michigan Eagles during a game at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-USA TODAY Sports

Because of the NCAA dimension to this situation, ASU is likely to take a young coordinator trying to build a reputation. Maybe this will be a young Group of Five head coach, but a young coordinator willing to live with a few years of mediocrity is the most likely choice. The Sun Devils need to grab a coach who wants to work in Tempe for the next seven or more years, as opposed to someone who wants to use the program as a quick stepping stone toward a bigger job.

HISTORY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i7DGm_0i0qIqWw00
TEMPE, ARIZONA – JANUARY 3: A general view before the start of Miami versus Ohio State Tostitos Fiesta Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium on January 3, 2003 in Tempe, Arizona. Ohio State won the game 31-24 in double-overtime, winning the NCAA National Championship. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Arizona State hasn’t reached the Rose Bowl since the 1996 season. The Sun Devils haven’t made a New Year’s Six bowl since that season as well. Yet, when things work well at ASU, the Sun Devils can reach a high ceiling. They finished the 1975 season as the No. 2 team in the country. They were fourth in 1986. They would have won the 1996 national championship if they had finished off Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. It’s a job which can work, but the NCAA is a complicating factor. It’s not a quick fix, but if done right, this job can be a career-changer for a quality coach.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Arizona State coaching search: Matt Rhule, Kenny Dillingham among top candidates, insider says

Known as a program builder of sorts before joining Baylor, Rhule posted a 28-23 record as head coach at Temple from 2013-16. Rhule was also reportedly a target with the New York Giants after his stellar turnaround in Waco, Texas prior to his landing in Carolina. Rhule shouldered the blame for Sunday's loss to the Giants, the Panthers' second straight by a late-game field goal.
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Tempe, AZ
College Sports
Tempe, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Tempe, AZ
thecomeback.com

Arizona State player reacts to fans booing

The Arizona State Sun Devils suffered a massive upset loss to the Eastern Michigan Eagles this weekend, ultimately leading to head coach Herm Edwards’ termination. The fans in the stands were clearly not happy with the performance and booed the team, but Arizona State tight end Jalin Conyers was not a fan of that response.
TEMPE, AZ
Greyson F

Barstool Sports Opening Restaurant in Town

Barstool Sports is opening a restaurant in town.Helena Lopes/Unsplash. When it comes to sports media, the first brands that pop into the minds of most sports fans likely include ESPN and Sports Illustrated, Fox Sports, and more recently The Athletic. While these are all major hitters in the world of sports, these are all more traditional outlets, focusing on either television or print for their outreach methods. And yet, one of the most influential sports brands is not a television channel or a magazine. In fact, one of the largest sports brands in the United States is best known for trolling opposing fan bases, and pizza reviews, and is now opening its very own sports bar right in the heart of metro Phoenix.
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herm Edwards
Person
Kalani Sitake
Person
Luke Fickell
Person
Chris Ball
themesatribune.com

Tech giant Insight settling into new Chandler digs

Glynis Bryan, the chief financial officer for tech giant Insight, was not a fan of working from home before the pandemic. “I’m going to tell you another secret,” Bryan said. “I wanted all my teammates in the office before the pandemic hit. Insight had a flexible work policy that says whatever your managers determine is what you can exercise in terms of flexibility in working in the office or working remotely.
CHANDLER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona State#Ohio State#Northern Arizona#Usc#The Sun Devils#Asu
AZFamily

Wet weather returning to Phoenix

Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

McCormick Ranch thinking young at 50

Celebrating its golden anniversary next weekend, Scottsdale’s first master-planned community is preparing for a new generation of residents who are discovering the joys of living in McCormick Ranch. The 3,116-acre community is home to 24,000 residents and comprises seven square miles from Indian Bend Road north to Shea Boulevard...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
AZFamily

Investigations complete for alleged assault and racism at Gilbert High School

Senior Deion Smith claims he was racially targeted and assaulted after a practice. But the district and Gilbert Police have announced no charges have been filed. Despite being disappointed in the investigation’s findings, Smith plans to continue his fight to raise awareness about what he says is a larger issue at Gilbert High School. “I’ve got to stand on something,” he said. “Rather than stand on nothing.”
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

45 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 45 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
202K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy