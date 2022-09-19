ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Photo Gallery: Weekend storm reports

By Stephanie Nutt
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN’s Storm Track 3 team kept track of storms over the weekend as viewers sent in photos.

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sizzling temperatures, midweek cold front brings relief

Sunday, Sept. 18

2:23 p.m.

  • Chapman  Dickinson County – Delayed report of storm damage, 4 to 6″ diameter tree limb snapped
  • NNE Staffordville – Chase County – spotter had winds 40 to 60 MPH which flattened bushes and hedges as it was moving across at 3:10 PM yesterday
  • 6 NNW Beverly – Lincoln County – 8 to 10″ tree branch down in town at 7:14 PM last night
  • 6 NNW Ellinwood – Barton County – maintenance staff reports a broken pole on a wooden fence and two broken-off wooden poles of a highway sign along ks highway 156. There are a couple of large cottonwood trees and several large limbs down along the Cheyenne bottoms outlet canal.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SPOWw_0i0qIn7z00
    Sunset in Hesston (Courtesy: Karen Livingston)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZU0SF_0i0qIn7z00
    Storm photos (Courtesy: Carrie Hogg)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ry3CN_0i0qIn7z00
    Storm photos (Courtesy: Carrie Hogg)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36au4N_0i0qIn7z00
    Storm photos (Courtesy: Carrie Hogg)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uy7ZQ_0i0qIn7z00
    Hail that fell in Abbyville on Saturday (Courtesy: Lisa Wengerd)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NeXl9_0i0qIn7z00
    Hail that fell in Abbyville on Saturday (Courtesy: Lisa Wengerd)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AisjW_0i0qIn7z00
    Wilson Lake on Saturday (Courtesy: Keith Kennon)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PdqLU_0i0qIn7z00
    Saturday’s storm in Great Bend (Courtesy: Melissa Strain)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i5FJ8_0i0qIn7z00
    Storm in Maize (Courtesy: Erica Munsch)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XL4Tc_0i0qIn7z00
    Sun setting in a Wichita storm (Courtesy: Cheri Becker)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02JXOa_0i0qIn7z00
    Sun setting in a Wichita storm (Courtesy: Cheri Becker)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IPbs7_0i0qIn7z00
    Sun setting in a Wichita storm (Courtesy: Cheri Becker)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f9CjE_0i0qIn7z00
    Sun setting in a Wichita storm (Courtesy: Cheri Becker)

Saturday, Sept. 17

4:10 a.m.

  • 5 SSW Emporia – Lyon Co – 59 mph gust also delayed report

3:44 a.m.

  • Delayed Report- 1 S Americus – Lyon Co – barn damage, trees down and dog house destroyed.

10:20 p.m.

  • 5 SSW Junction City – Geary County – law enforcement reports signs blown down on US Highway 77
  • Marquette – McPherson County – half dollar sized hail
  • 2 S Grandview Plaza – Geary County – 70 MPH wind gusts at 9:40 PM
  • 1 SSW Partridge – Reno County – golf ball sized hail, hwy 61 covered with hail

9:14 p.m.

  • 6 NE Carlton – Dickinson County – 60 MPH wind gusts reported at 9:04PM
  • Abbyville – Reno County – delayed report of golf ball sized hail at 8:33PM

8:50 p.m.

  • Salina Municipal Airport – Saline County – wind gusts of 78 MPH at 8:39 PM
  • 2 SSE Salina – Saline County – emergency managers report quarter sized hail at 8:40 PM
  • 5 NW Smolan – Saline County – quarter sized hail at 8:25 PM

8:08 p.m.

  • Culver – Ottawa County – ping pong ball sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts at 7:45 pm
  • Lyons – Rice County – quarter sized hail at 7:53 PM
  • Tescott – Ottawa County – half dollar sized hail at 7:31 PM

6:41 p.m.

  • Lincoln – Lincoln County – Law enforcement reports ping pong ball sized hail

4:17 p.m.

  • Emporia – Lyon County – lots of tree limbs and power lines down, one house had a tree fall onto the roof, estimated winds gusts of 65 MPH
  • 4 NNE Emporia – Lyon County – quarter sized hail at 4:07 PM
  • 5 NNW Olpe – Lyon County – quarter sized hail at 4:05 PM

3:48 p.m.

  • Americus – Lyon County – Egg sized hail at 3:21 PM

3:29 p.m.

  • SSW Americus – Lyons County – quarter sized hail for the past 15 minutes, is starting to cover the deck
KSN News

KSN News

