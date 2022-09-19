ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walled Lake, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Spinal Column

WL Western Boys’ Soccer Team blanks Milford 3-0

Walled Lake Western High School’s boys’ soccer team saved the best for the last 17 minutes on Thursday, September 15: the Warriors scored three times to blank Milford 3-0 to raise their record to 4-2 in the Lake Valley Conference. Junior forward Luke Davies slipped behind the Mavericks’...
WALLED LAKE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walled Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Football
City
Lake, MI
South Lyon, MI
Sports
City
South Lyon, MI
City
Milford, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Walled Lake, MI
Sports
South Lyon, MI
Football
CBS Detroit

An afternoon at the driving range in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - As the golf season turns to fall, players have just a few more months to get their fix before bringing their clubs inside for winter. We spent the afternoon at Royal Oak Golf Center speaking with a variety of golfers, learning what they all share in common when it comes to their swing and golf game.It can take one, 10 or even 100 shots before you hit the perfect golf shot, and that one shot could be the one that keeps you coming back for more.Learn more about life on the tee box in the video above.
ROYAL OAK, MI
thewayneherald.com

Royalty crowned at Wayne High

Laura Hasemann and Bo Armstrong were crowned Homecoming Queen and King on Sept. 16 during halftime of the Wayne High-Raymond Central Football game. Laura is the daughter of Scott and Mary Kay Hasemann and Bo is the son of Kevin and Heidi Armstrong;. Queen candidates this year included Jaycee Bruns,...
WAYNE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Minnesota#22 Yards#Warriors#American Football#Western
Detroit News

New Joe Louis Greenway will stretch through 23 communities, 4 cities

A new $240 million greenway continues to take shape in Detroit and portions of Wayne County that will eventually connect nearly two dozen neighborhoods and give pedestrians and bikers a place to explore as early as next spring. Stretching 27.5 miles, the Joe Louis Greenway will be a biking and...
DETROIT, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Bracing for Cold Weather, Going from the 80s to 30s

It’s still felt a lot like summer in Michigan for much of September, and I’m not mad about it. I’m not ready for fall yet and certainly not ready for winter. But, as we head into the end of September, it’s inevitable that Michigan is going to get some colder weather, and some is coming very soon.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Detroit Free Press

Cold front headed to metro Detroit, bringing rain, possible temps in the 30s

From highs in the 80s to lows in the 40s, expect some wild temperature swings this week — and maybe some flooding. National Weather Service forecaster Sara Schultz said Monday that this week should start in the low 80s in metro Detroit, but by Wednesday evening, a cold front should sweep in and cool everything off and possibly bring rain, severe thundershowers, and low temperatures in the 40s. ...
DETROIT, MI
Radio Ink

Key Signs Dave & Chuck The Freak

Key Networks will offer ‘Dave & Chuck the Freak’, to radio stations across the U.S. The morning show currently airs on Beasley Media Group’s WRIF-FM, the show’s flagship station in Detroit. “We have been self-syndicating Dave & Chuck the Freak on many of Beasley’s rock stations...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit riverfront mansion for sale at $2.2 million

Only a handful of single-family houses in Detroit can claim to have direct, private water frontage along the Detroit River. A home on the city's east side next door to the Manoogian Mansion is one of them and it’s on the market for $2.2 million. This waterfront home built in 1921 on a 0.69-acre lot boasts direct views of The Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle and of downtown Detroit from its backyard. ...
DETROIT, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Township treasurer steps down

For more than three years, Rachel Loughrin served as the treasurer for Independence Township. Recently, Loughrin stepped down from her role, leaving the township to find a replacement and fill her term that expires on Nov. 20, 2024. “I’m leaving the position of treasurer for the same reason most people...
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman dies after hitting embankment, going airborne in Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Rochester Hills woman died after a crash early Tuesday. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Amanda Marie White was driving a 2020 Jeep Renegade north on Adams Road, south of Tienken Road, when she drove off the east side of the road around 12:25 a.m. She hit the embankment and went airborne. The Jeep landed on its side.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Michigan Advance

As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price

The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon. NOAA recently released its […] The post As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy