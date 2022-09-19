Read full article on original website
Spinal Column
WL Western Boys’ Soccer Team blanks Milford 3-0
Walled Lake Western High School’s boys’ soccer team saved the best for the last 17 minutes on Thursday, September 15: the Warriors scored three times to blank Milford 3-0 to raise their record to 4-2 in the Lake Valley Conference. Junior forward Luke Davies slipped behind the Mavericks’...
Spinal Column
Milford’s road warriors blank WL Central 26-0, with VIDEO interview
Milford’s road warriors who have played three of their first four games so far this season on the road blanked Walled Lake Central 26-0 on Friday night. The Mavericks look comfortable playing on the road as they raised their record to 3-1. It all starts up front for Milford...
Michigan jumps, Michigan State plummets in Week 4 USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
We’ve got the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 coaches poll, and not surprisingly, there was movement in the list when it came to the placing of the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans based on their most recent performances. Michigan continued their absolute dominance...
Kickoff time, TV set for Michigan-Iowa football game
Kickoff time for Michigan’s first trip to Iowa City since 2016 has been set, and no, it’s not going to be a night game. The Michigan-Iowa game set for Oct. 1 has been assigned a Noon Eastern time kickoff (11 a.m. local) and will be televised by FOX, the Big Ten announced Monday.
Report: Eastern Mich. Makes Decision on Emoni Bates Amid Gun Charges
The 18-year-old was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering ID marks on a firearm.
An afternoon at the driving range in Royal Oak
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - As the golf season turns to fall, players have just a few more months to get their fix before bringing their clubs inside for winter. We spent the afternoon at Royal Oak Golf Center speaking with a variety of golfers, learning what they all share in common when it comes to their swing and golf game.It can take one, 10 or even 100 shots before you hit the perfect golf shot, and that one shot could be the one that keeps you coming back for more.Learn more about life on the tee box in the video above.
thewayneherald.com
Royalty crowned at Wayne High
Laura Hasemann and Bo Armstrong were crowned Homecoming Queen and King on Sept. 16 during halftime of the Wayne High-Raymond Central Football game. Laura is the daughter of Scott and Mary Kay Hasemann and Bo is the son of Kevin and Heidi Armstrong;. Queen candidates this year included Jaycee Bruns,...
HometownLife.com
Diane Roest, South Lyon's devoted Doll House lady and longtime business owner, dies
Diane Roest loved dolls as a little girl. That childhood passion carried over into adulthood as she shared dolls and her joy for toys with the South Lyon community for more than 30 years as the owner of Diane’s Doll House, a downtown anchor. Roest, who had endured several...
Police on scene, students evacuated at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills
Police officers are on the scene at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills, where students have been evacuated. Official said there are no known injuries.
Detroit News
Michigan's brain drain: Which colleges lose the most graduates and why they leave
Four months after Neil Gurnani graduated from the University of Michigan's school of engineering with a degree in computer science, he moved in August to the San Francisco Bay area to work for Amazon. Gurnani said he listed San Francisco, Seattle and New York as his top three locations to...
Detroit News
New Joe Louis Greenway will stretch through 23 communities, 4 cities
A new $240 million greenway continues to take shape in Detroit and portions of Wayne County that will eventually connect nearly two dozen neighborhoods and give pedestrians and bikers a place to explore as early as next spring. Stretching 27.5 miles, the Joe Louis Greenway will be a biking and...
wrif.com
Michigan Bracing for Cold Weather, Going from the 80s to 30s
It’s still felt a lot like summer in Michigan for much of September, and I’m not mad about it. I’m not ready for fall yet and certainly not ready for winter. But, as we head into the end of September, it’s inevitable that Michigan is going to get some colder weather, and some is coming very soon.
Cold front headed to metro Detroit, bringing rain, possible temps in the 30s
From highs in the 80s to lows in the 40s, expect some wild temperature swings this week — and maybe some flooding. National Weather Service forecaster Sara Schultz said Monday that this week should start in the low 80s in metro Detroit, but by Wednesday evening, a cold front should sweep in and cool everything off and possibly bring rain, severe thundershowers, and low temperatures in the 40s. ...
Radio Ink
Key Signs Dave & Chuck The Freak
Key Networks will offer ‘Dave & Chuck the Freak’, to radio stations across the U.S. The morning show currently airs on Beasley Media Group’s WRIF-FM, the show’s flagship station in Detroit. “We have been self-syndicating Dave & Chuck the Freak on many of Beasley’s rock stations...
Detroit riverfront mansion for sale at $2.2 million
Only a handful of single-family houses in Detroit can claim to have direct, private water frontage along the Detroit River. A home on the city's east side next door to the Manoogian Mansion is one of them and it’s on the market for $2.2 million. This waterfront home built in 1921 on a 0.69-acre lot boasts direct views of The Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle and of downtown Detroit from its backyard. ...
clarkstonnews.com
Township treasurer steps down
For more than three years, Rachel Loughrin served as the treasurer for Independence Township. Recently, Loughrin stepped down from her role, leaving the township to find a replacement and fill her term that expires on Nov. 20, 2024. “I’m leaving the position of treasurer for the same reason most people...
fox2detroit.com
Woman dies after hitting embankment, going airborne in Rochester Hills
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Rochester Hills woman died after a crash early Tuesday. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Amanda Marie White was driving a 2020 Jeep Renegade north on Adams Road, south of Tienken Road, when she drove off the east side of the road around 12:25 a.m. She hit the embankment and went airborne. The Jeep landed on its side.
As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price
The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon. NOAA recently released its […] The post As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan’s Most Popular and Best-Loved “Trashy” Beer is No Surprise
Michiganders love their beer...they really love their beer. We've taken to crafting our own, selling our own brands, collecting beer cans, attempting to sample every Michigan beer out there...holy cow, it never ends. As the Detroit Free Press said, even Michigan's “trashy” beers have become iconic and popular.....and the most...
