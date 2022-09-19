Read full article on original website
Shocking moment college football coach is apparently fired on the field after a loss
ARIZONA STATE apparently wasted no time in firing head coach Herm Edwards. Let go following their 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, a new video has surfaced that shows both Arizona's President and it's Athletic Director speaking to Edwards on the field immediately following the loss. Some have taken...
tigerdroppings.com
Report Says Sabotage Within Arizona State's Athletic Department To Get Herm Edwards Fired
The Herm Edwards-era is over at Arizona State. Now there are claims that there was allegedly sabotage within the Sun Devils' Athletic Department because some wanted Herm fired... quote:. But as it turned out, the smallest Power 5 school in the country had played with one arm tied behind its...
Huskies Gain Commitment from Fleet Arizona Edge Rusher
Jaxson Jones is the son of a former Utah receiver/returner.
azpm.org
Arizona hopes to reduce enormous teacher shortage through mentoring, paid tuition
A masked teacher offers instruction to a student at the International School of Tucson. February 2021. With schools striving to get back to full swing, districts across Arizona continue to struggle with a severe shortage of teachers and administrators – and it’s the students who suffer most. But...
Glendale LVII: Minimizing construction impact on Super Bowl
Glendale city officials are hoping to minimize the impact of the ongoing construction of a massive hotel and resort during Super Bowl week next year. Details: VAI Resort is under construction on the east side of Loop 101, just south of State Farm Stadium.With about 1,200 rooms, the resort will boast Arizona's largest hotel.It will have numerous features and attractions, including a 7-acre body of water with an island and beaches, a 360-degree concert stage, a ballroom, meeting spaces, a spa, a wedding chapel and a Mattel theme park. Yes, but: Completion isn't expected until late 2023 or early 2024,...
fox10phoenix.com
Aspen University in Phoenix surrenders nursing program license, failing to meet NCLEX first-time pass rate
PHOENIX - Aspen University in Phoenix is surrendering its nursing program license as it cannot meet the minimum required first-time pass rate percentage on the national exam to become a nurse, says a document provided by the Arizona State Board of Nursing. The National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) needs to...
fox10phoenix.com
Kari Lake holds campaign event in Chandler
Arizona Governor GOP hopeful Kari Lake is holding a campaign event on the same day her opponent Katie Hobbs was in Tempe chatting with ASU students. Lake earlier in the day accused Hobbs of wanting to rid the Pledge of Allegiance and constitution from Arizona schools.
Rosie McCaffrey's Irish Pub in Phoenix closing for good
McCaffrey invites everyone to celebrate the final closing of Rosie McCaffrey’s Irish Pub this week.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances ramping up across Arizona!
PHOENIX — Monsoon moisture is back and storm chances are ramping up!. Here in the Valley, chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase overnight into Wednesday. Right now, it looks like the best chance for widespread storms will be around lunchtime on Wednesday. There will still be a chance...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man drowns while launching boat in northern Michigan lake
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Arizona man died while he was launching a boat into a northern Michigan lake with his son Monday. Police said Howard Tom Caswell, 78, of Mesa, Ariz., was preparing to fish on Dixon Lake in Otsego County's Bagley Township. While Caswell's son, who...
Phoenix New Times
These 4 Arizona Restaurants Made The New York Times 50 Best Restaurants List
The New York Times published its annual Restaurant List of the "50 places in America we're most excited about right now." In a great showing, Arizona made the cut four times. The Times sent out a team of food reporters, editors, and critics to travel around the country in search of the very best foods.
Police-recording ban likely blocked, as Kavanagh fails to mount defense
The sponsor of a law that would have made it a crime to videotape police conceded Friday that it will not take effect, after he failed to meet a deadline to challenge a court’s injunction of the law. Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, said he was not able to find lawyers to defend the law […] The post Police-recording ban likely blocked, as Kavanagh fails to mount defense appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Investigations complete for alleged assault and racism at Gilbert High School
Senior Deion Smith claims he was racially targeted and assaulted after a practice. But the district and Gilbert Police have announced no charges have been filed. Despite being disappointed in the investigation’s findings, Smith plans to continue his fight to raise awareness about what he says is a larger issue at Gilbert High School. “I’ve got to stand on something,” he said. “Rather than stand on nothing.”
Arizona Is Home To One Of 'The Best Cities To Buy A House Today'
This is one of the very best cities for homebuyers right now.
knau.org
O'Halleran blasts deal between State Land Department and Saudi company
Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran is blasting the Arizona State Land Department for allowing a Saudi Arabian company to pump unlimited amounts of groundwater from an area west of Phoenix. According to O’Halleran, the deal with Fondomonte in Butler Valley involves no oversight from the state, which isn’t charging the...
AZFamily
Woman alleges verbal, physical abuse by former DPS director Frank Milstead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A former director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety has been served an Order of Protection over allegations of abuse from a woman he was in a relationship with. The woman made the claims against Frank Milstead in a petition filed in Maricopa County...
Arizona Republican-turned-independent hopes to oust conservative stalwart
An East Valley attorney who officially left the GOP last year after decades of estrangement is hoping he's found the key to unseating Republican Congressman Andy Biggs: challenging him as an independent. Driving the news: Clint Smith describes himself as a lifelong conservative who had been drifting away from the...
AZFamily
Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix
College student-athletes earning money through "NIL" Not everyone agrees that payments to student-athletes are a positive development. Some coaches worry about locker room jealousy because some players will ultimately earn more than others. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. After an embarrassing loss at home Saturday night to Eastern Michigan, Herm...
AZFamily
Storm chances are back in the forecast
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A mild evening in Phoenix for your Saturday with temps in the 90s as the sun sets. We hit 100 degrees today, which is the normal high for this time of year. We stayed dry today in Phoenix and will stay dry as we get into your Sunday.
fox10phoenix.com
Niece of so-called "Doomsday Mom" Lori Vallow faces computer tampering charge in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. - Melani Pawlowski -- the niece of Lori Vallow, the so-called "Doomsday Mom" accused of killing her two children, is facing her own criminal charge in Mesa Municipal Court. Pawlowski, 33, is accused of computer tampering by Mesa Police. The victim in the case is her ex-husband, Brandon...
