Butti-boy is a lot at just like Biden.. when are the average American Democrats going to wake up to the fact that the party they support are lying and covering up as much bad things they are doing to this country as they can.. these Democrat politicians know that the climate has gone through changes throughout the history of this planet… they know that pushing a clean energy without having infrastructure in place to sustain it is going to do more harm than good… they have to know that our world economy is driven and sustained by a resource that the infrastructure is already in place and available until the cleaner energy’s can be completed and sustainable…you Democrats need to be demanding your leadership to be honest and make their intentions crystal clear… ask them what is motivating them to destroy an economy that has thrived for the last century… ask them why they feel the need to control how you live and what you do… you are grown adults, right ? Why would you trust somebody else
Buttigiege: "The bill allows ...people to pay less for things". 1. Didn't know we needed permission. 2. Less for WHAT things ? I have not found ANYTHING. 3. Stop with the gasoline BS. It is still up 77% from ONE YEAR AGO.
They need to stop combining bills with things that have nothing to do with it. This was subterfuge to get a climate bill, paid for by the taxpayers, while duping them into thinking congress was actually doing something specific for inflation. This is why there is so much waste in our government because of this. If your bill has merit, let it stand on it’s own. Lobby your party and opposite aisle to support. If it doesn’t sorry. All this combining crap is leading us to this massive spending, perpetuating our inflationary period.
