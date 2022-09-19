ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Munson
2d ago

Butti-boy is a lot at just like Biden.. when are the average American Democrats going to wake up to the fact that the party they support are lying and covering up as much bad things they are doing to this country as they can.. these Democrat politicians know that the climate has gone through changes throughout the history of this planet… they know that pushing a clean energy without having infrastructure in place to sustain it is going to do more harm than good… they have to know that our world economy is driven and sustained by a resource that the infrastructure is already in place and available until the cleaner energy’s can be completed and sustainable…you Democrats need to be demanding your leadership to be honest and make their intentions crystal clear… ask them what is motivating them to destroy an economy that has thrived for the last century… ask them why they feel the need to control how you live and what you do… you are grown adults, right ? Why would you trust somebody else

Santa Claws
2d ago

Buttigiege: "The bill allows ...people to pay less for things". 1. Didn't know we needed permission. 2. Less for WHAT things ? I have not found ANYTHING. 3. Stop with the gasoline BS. It is still up 77% from ONE YEAR AGO.

A Rational American
1d ago

They need to stop combining bills with things that have nothing to do with it. This was subterfuge to get a climate bill, paid for by the taxpayers, while duping them into thinking congress was actually doing something specific for inflation. This is why there is so much waste in our government because of this. If your bill has merit, let it stand on it’s own. Lobby your party and opposite aisle to support. If it doesn’t sorry. All this combining crap is leading us to this massive spending, perpetuating our inflationary period.

FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
BUSINESS
The Hill

There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Most in Washington are debating whether there will be a red wave this November and, if so, how large it might be. Yet, whether it turns out to be a wave or a ripple for Republicans, the twin tides of progressivism and populism are bringing a much larger wave that will crash down on businesses.
ECONOMY
CNN

Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden

Despite the growth of the Black middle class, African Americans still grapple with the worst effects of rising inflation because they lag behind their White counterparts in income, wealth, financial savings, and home ownership. CNN’s Ryan Young reports.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
