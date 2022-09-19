Read full article on original website
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
The Best BBQ on the Go at Gio’sJ.M. LesinskiWoodland, PA
Penn State Nittany LionsThe LanternState College, PA
phillylacrosse.com
.@Victory_Events girls’ recruit: Kingsway (N.J.) 2024 MF/DEF Phalines commits to Virginia Tech
Kingsway Regional (N.J.) 2024 midfield/defender Ally Phalines has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Virginia Tech. High school: Kingsway Regional (Woolwich Township, N.J.) Grad year: 2024. Positions: Midfield, Defense. College committed to: Virginia Tech. Club team: South Jersey Select Lacrosse. Lacrosse honors: 2022 Nike American Select...
Doylestown Native, Central Bucks West Grad Has Historic Round At the Beginning of His College Golf Career
A Bucks County native is garnering the attention of the golf world after a stellar first session during his freshman year of college. Jack Hirsh wrote about the up-and-coming star for Golf. Kevin Lydon, who grew up in Doylestown and graduated from central Bucks High School West, is now a...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin explains impact of Eli Manning cameo, SEC road win on Penn State program
James Franklin’s team has been in the news lately. It’s been for good reasons this time. Penn State is coming off a road win against Auburn and an Eli Manning viral video all within a few days each other. The Nittany Lions took care of business on the road, winning 41-12.
State College
Penn State Football: Kickoff Time Set for Northwestern Game
Penn State football’s Oct. 1 home game against Northwestern will kick off at 3:30 p.m., according to updates from both programs and the Big Ten on Monday. The game will air on ESPN or ABC. For the Nittany Lions, the contest is now one of three known kickoff times...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football charged with murder of Auburn in latest episode of 'SEC Shorts'
A lot was made about the build-up for Penn State’s Week 3 SEC road trip to Auburn. With an “Orange Out” environment and raucous fans in Jordan-Hare Stadium, many wondered if the Nittany Lions would hold up under the pressure on the road. In the end, it...
What Bryan Harsin said to the media about Penn State, previewing Missouri
Harsin was a little on edge during Monday's press conference.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Satan Scores Another Victory in Delco
Plus: pre-dawn Eagles tailgating, a looming deadline, and more of what the city is (or should be) talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
975thefanatic.com
2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Named Among the Top 50 in America
Pennsylvania has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Keystone State has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. Two...
Chester County Remembers the Life of Prominent Community Figure, Charles ‘Chip’ Huston
It is with great sadness that The Huston Foundation family has announced the passing of its President & Chief Executive Officer, Charles L. “Chip” Huston IV, on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at age 63. Mr. Huston served the Huston Foundation for over 32 years, with many of those as treasurer. He joined the board of the Huston Foundation in 1990 and became president in May of 2022. During his tenure here, he stewarded many organizations in the community that needed vital funding.
Food Network Declares ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ is Just Outside of Philadelphia, PA
Sure, the Philadelphia region is home to the hoagie and countless eateries try to make the absolute best sandwich that they can, but one place, according to experts, makes the best. And not just the best in the area or even the best in the country -- it's the best...
These PA Restaurants Were Named Among Best In America
Three restaurants in Pennsylvania were named among the best in the country in a brand-new list curated by the New York Times. The spots were mentioned on the outlet's 2022 Best Restaurants list published on Monday, Sept. 19. It highlighted “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now."
PhillyBite
Best Mac and Cheese Spots in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a great place to grab a bowl of mac and cheese, you've come to the right place. These restaurants serve delicious mac and cheese to satisfy your cravings. Pennsylvania has you covered whether you prefer a classic, spicy mac or even something a little different. These restaurants serve mac and cheese in different flavors, from creamy to tangy. Some even offer corn dog mac and cheese.
Malvern’s Camilla Hall Remains a Powerhouse of Peace in the Backyard of Chester County
Camilla Hall.Image via Camilla Hall. As fall approaches, many seasonal festivities happen in the county’s backyard, such as the Oktoberfest at Camilla Hall. Camilla Hall may be one of those places that you have passed many times and may not have even realized it.
Elk-watching ‘spectacle’ in Pa. accessible via scenic drive, live stream
The prime time for viewing the Pennsylvania elk herd has arrived. Boss bulls throughout the Elk Range in Cameron, Clearfield and Elk counties are herding and protecting their harems of cows. The high-pitched bugling from those bulls and their competitors are echoing across the mountains and valleys of the region.
fox29.com
84th annual Dad Vail Regatta won't be on the Schuylkill River - or even in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia tradition is making major moves for its 84th year - literally!. The 84th annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta will be moving from the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to the Cooper River in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey. Since 1953, the Schuylkill River has hosted the largest collegiate...
State game lands driving tour schedule for October announced by Pa. Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has released its schedule of driving tours through the interiors of nine state game lands for Sundays, October 2, 9 and 16. The popular Stony Valley drive through State Game Lands 211 in Dauphin and Lebanon counties is not on the schedule for 2022. Here’s the...
State College
Allen Street Pizza Opens in Downtown State College
A new pizza shop is open for business in downtown State College. Allen Street Pizza, located at 128 S. Allen St. in the former location of Jersey Mike’s, opened its doors on Sunday. Jersey Mike’s moved to a new location on South Atherton Street in the Hills Plaza shopping center last summer.
Meteorologist Takes Trip Down Memory Lane at Spring-Ford High
Action News Meteorologist Brittany Boyer revisited her roots at Spring-Ford Area High School to visit the teachers that shaped her passion. In a special report for Action News, Boyer reunited with her broadcasting teacher Cheryl Murgia. It’s been 15 years since Boyers graduated from Spring-Ford in Royersford, but her face is not forgotten in the building.
3 Pennsylvania restaurants listed among ‘best’ in U.S.: New York Times
It’s always nice to treat yourself to a meal out every once in a while. If you’re in the mood to do so, maybe check out these three restaurants in Pennsylvania which were just named among the 50 best in the United States. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania pizzeria among...
Amid Plans to Adopt, Gwynedd Mercy Lacrosse Coach and Her Husband Score Two Children of Their Own
Shannon Algeo, Pete DeLago, and daughters.Image via Cindy DeLago at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Shannon Algeo and Pete DeLago, a Lansdale couple intending to adopt their children, became biologic parents instead. Despite the change in how they blossomed as a family, they’re now happily embarking on the unpredictable, funny, and often emotional road of parenthood. Anndee Hochman covered the clan in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
