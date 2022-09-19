ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

phillylacrosse.com

.@Victory_Events girls’ recruit: Kingsway (N.J.) 2024 MF/DEF Phalines commits to Virginia Tech

Kingsway Regional (N.J.) 2024 midfield/defender Ally Phalines has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Virginia Tech. High school: Kingsway Regional (Woolwich Township, N.J.) Grad year: 2024. Positions: Midfield, Defense. College committed to: Virginia Tech. Club team: South Jersey Select Lacrosse. Lacrosse honors: 2022 Nike American Select...
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
State College

Penn State Football: Kickoff Time Set for Northwestern Game

Penn State football’s Oct. 1 home game against Northwestern will kick off at 3:30 p.m., according to updates from both programs and the Big Ten on Monday. The game will air on ESPN or ABC. For the Nittany Lions, the contest is now one of three known kickoff times...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: Satan Scores Another Victory in Delco

Plus: pre-dawn Eagles tailgating, a looming deadline, and more of what the city is (or should be) talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
GARNET VALLEY, PA
975thefanatic.com

2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Named Among the Top 50 in America

Pennsylvania has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Keystone State has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. Two...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VISTA.Today

Chester County Remembers the Life of Prominent Community Figure, Charles ‘Chip’ Huston

It is with great sadness that The Huston Foundation family has announced the passing of its President & Chief Executive Officer, Charles L. “Chip” Huston IV, on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at age 63. Mr. Huston served the Huston Foundation for over 32 years, with many of those as treasurer. He joined the board of the Huston Foundation in 1990 and became president in May of 2022. During his tenure here, he stewarded many organizations in the community that needed vital funding.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Mac and Cheese Spots in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a great place to grab a bowl of mac and cheese, you've come to the right place. These restaurants serve delicious mac and cheese to satisfy your cravings. Pennsylvania has you covered whether you prefer a classic, spicy mac or even something a little different. These restaurants serve mac and cheese in different flavors, from creamy to tangy. Some even offer corn dog mac and cheese.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
State College

Allen Street Pizza Opens in Downtown State College

A new pizza shop is open for business in downtown State College. Allen Street Pizza, located at 128 S. Allen St. in the former location of Jersey Mike’s, opened its doors on Sunday. Jersey Mike’s moved to a new location on South Atherton Street in the Hills Plaza shopping center last summer.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Meteorologist Takes Trip Down Memory Lane at Spring-Ford High

Action News Meteorologist Brittany Boyer revisited her roots at Spring-Ford Area High School to visit the teachers that shaped her passion. In a special report for Action News, Boyer reunited with her broadcasting teacher Cheryl Murgia. It’s been 15 years since Boyers graduated from Spring-Ford in Royersford, but her face is not forgotten in the building.
ROYERSFORD, PA
MONTCO.Today

Amid Plans to Adopt, Gwynedd Mercy Lacrosse Coach and Her Husband Score Two Children of Their Own

Shannon Algeo, Pete DeLago, and daughters.Image via Cindy DeLago at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Shannon Algeo and Pete DeLago, a Lansdale couple intending to adopt their children, became biologic parents instead. Despite the change in how they blossomed as a family, they’re now happily embarking on the unpredictable, funny, and often emotional road of parenthood. Anndee Hochman covered the clan in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
LANSDALE, PA

