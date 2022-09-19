Counselors are being provided to Stone Memorial High School students today to help them, if needed, to cope with the tragic death of Stone High Senior Ian Honcoop. 17-year-old Ian was killed in a car crash Monday afternoon on I-40. The THP report said Ian was traveling eastbound on I-40 approaching mile marker 324 in the left lane. A car ahead suddenly stopped to crossover to the westbound side of I40. When that car stopped a truck following also suddenly stopped in front of Ian. Ian’s car crashed into the truck killing the teen instantly. Two others, from New Jersey, in the truck were injured but the report did not say how seriously.

CROSSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO