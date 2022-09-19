Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
Coworkers remember Oak Ridge teacher
Last week, teacher Aimee Dixon died days after a head-on car crash. Now, her coworkers are remembering the woman they said made everyone feel special.
KCDC opens wellness center for Northgate Terrace community, providing care for elderly residents
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Residents at the Northgate Terrace community have a new wellness center, which will provide care for disabled and elderly residents in the neighborhood. Knoxville's Community Development Corporation and Matter Health celebrated the new center on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Northgate Terrace is located in North Knoxville and is run by KCDC for residents 62 years old or older.
Sevier County volunteer celebrates her 100th birthday
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Age is no factor for Mary Shy, who just turned 100 and is still helping others. Shy is still volunteering with Sevier County Food Ministry. When you first meet Shy, you’ll realize she’s anything but shy. “I’m glad you recognize that,” she said.
COUNSELORS OFFERED AT STONE HIGH SCHOOL FOR STUDENTS AFTER DEATH OF IAN HONCOOP
Counselors are being provided to Stone Memorial High School students today to help them, if needed, to cope with the tragic death of Stone High Senior Ian Honcoop. 17-year-old Ian was killed in a car crash Monday afternoon on I-40. The THP report said Ian was traveling eastbound on I-40 approaching mile marker 324 in the left lane. A car ahead suddenly stopped to crossover to the westbound side of I40. When that car stopped a truck following also suddenly stopped in front of Ian. Ian’s car crashed into the truck killing the teen instantly. Two others, from New Jersey, in the truck were injured but the report did not say how seriously.
Grandfather and 3 year-old grandson remembered after fatal house fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 67-year-old grandfather and his three-year-old grandson died in a house fire early Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. “I was shocked just on the loss of life and it’s crazy something like that happened only a few doors down.” said one neighbor on Mississippi Avenue.
‘Please turn yourself in’: Family and friends plead for justice after Knoxville man hit and killed in Nashville
In Nashville, the city is on track to be the worst in years, for people getting hit and killed by vehicles.
KPD says after more than 1,700 crisis calls, mental health co-responder team has never used force
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said its co-responder program is showing some encouraging results. The program is a result of a partnership with the McNabb Center to better approach situations where a person may be experiencing a mental health crisis. The program pairs a behavioral health specialist...
New signs on Sevierville’s greenway help people find their way
New wayfinding signs have been placed along Sevierville's 12-mile greenway system. The Parks and Recreation department said the signs match other signs in the new city-wide wayfinding program.
It's fall y'all! Here are East Tennessee's autumn activities
TENNESSEE, USA — Vols football is in full swing. Colder weather is creeping in. Trees are turning red, orange and yellow. That's right, East Tennessee. It's fall, y'all!. Get those comfy sweaters out of your closet and find a pumpkin-spiced treat. Here are some of the area's corn mazes,...
Book checked out in 1946 finally returned to Knox County library
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A book titled "Youth and the Future" has returned to the Lawson McGhee Library shelves after 76 years, according to the Knox County Public Library. It looks like the book was well used and provided the reader with good wisdom. The library waived the late fine after receiving the book, which also gave them a "good chuckle."
Missing Knoxville teen found safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teen girl has been found safe after she was reported missing Monday night. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced Tuesday that 15-year-old Jazmin Garcia was found safe after she reportedly left her home just before midnight on Monday, Sept. 19. There are multiple...
KPD: 18-year-old seriously injured after Knoxville shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured and several apartments damaged on Tuesday night according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Hamblen County officers and nurse commended for saving inmate’s life
Two Hamblen County officers and a nurse received recognition for their efforts to save the life of an inmate who was overdosing at Hamblen County Jail according to the Sheriff's Office.
Seven people still missing, or runaways in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Seven people are still missing or counted as runaways in Knoxville, and one of the the most recent persons being as young as 15 years old. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers has counted seven people who are still missing from the community. Byron M. Edwards...
Volunteers come together to help bring golf back after Tanasi Clubhouse fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Golfing is underway at the Tanasi Golf Club in Tellico Village after a fire destroyed the clubhouse in late August. The staff said, though, it would not have been possible without the help of hundreds of volunteers. Casey Flenniken, who is the head golf professional at...
Blount County pregnant mother to receive Habitat for Humanity home
Work is just beginning on a brand-new home for a young woman about to become a brand-new mom, thanks to Blount County Habitat for Humanity.
Knoxville entrepreneurs compete in 'shark-tank' style pitch competitions, win thousands of dollars
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Innov865 Alliance hosted the 2022 Startup Day event, where entrepreneurs were encouraged to come, pitch their business ideas, and seek funding from the judges and community. "It's kind of like a 'Shark Tank' but superpowered, we like to call it Maker's City Tank and make it...
Parents who were arrested after allegedly encouraging their son to fight students sue school
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Parents who were arrested last year and accused of encouraging their son to fight other students at a Tennessee high school, filed a lawsuit Thursday saying that their son was assaulted first and not protected by school officials, WVLT reported. They are asking for $5,000,000...
Fallen Loudon County Officer honored with Three Stars of Tennessee Award
Sergeant Christopher Jenkins of the Loudon County Sherriff’s Department was honored posthumously with the “Three Stars of Tennessee Award”.
Ambulance provider for Knox Co. may change in 2023
Knox County may be getting a new ambulance provider after Mayor Glenn Jacobs recommended that the county discontinue the current contract in 2023.
