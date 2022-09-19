ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

WBIR

KCDC opens wellness center for Northgate Terrace community, providing care for elderly residents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Residents at the Northgate Terrace community have a new wellness center, which will provide care for disabled and elderly residents in the neighborhood. Knoxville's Community Development Corporation and Matter Health celebrated the new center on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Northgate Terrace is located in North Knoxville and is run by KCDC for residents 62 years old or older.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevier County volunteer celebrates her 100th birthday

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Age is no factor for Mary Shy, who just turned 100 and is still helping others. Shy is still volunteering with Sevier County Food Ministry. When you first meet Shy, you’ll realize she’s anything but shy. “I’m glad you recognize that,” she said.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

COUNSELORS OFFERED AT STONE HIGH SCHOOL FOR STUDENTS AFTER DEATH OF IAN HONCOOP

Counselors are being provided to Stone Memorial High School students today to help them, if needed, to cope with the tragic death of Stone High Senior Ian Honcoop. 17-year-old Ian was killed in a car crash Monday afternoon on I-40. The THP report said Ian was traveling eastbound on I-40 approaching mile marker 324 in the left lane. A car ahead suddenly stopped to crossover to the westbound side of I40. When that car stopped a truck following also suddenly stopped in front of Ian. Ian’s car crashed into the truck killing the teen instantly. Two others, from New Jersey, in the truck were injured but the report did not say how seriously.
CROSSVILLE, TN
Education
wvlt.tv

Grandfather and 3 year-old grandson remembered after fatal house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 67-year-old grandfather and his three-year-old grandson died in a house fire early Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. “I was shocked just on the loss of life and it’s crazy something like that happened only a few doors down.” said one neighbor on Mississippi Avenue.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

It's fall y'all! Here are East Tennessee's autumn activities

TENNESSEE, USA — Vols football is in full swing. Colder weather is creeping in. Trees are turning red, orange and yellow. That's right, East Tennessee. It's fall, y'all!. Get those comfy sweaters out of your closet and find a pumpkin-spiced treat. Here are some of the area's corn mazes,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Book checked out in 1946 finally returned to Knox County library

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A book titled "Youth and the Future" has returned to the Lawson McGhee Library shelves after 76 years, according to the Knox County Public Library. It looks like the book was well used and provided the reader with good wisdom. The library waived the late fine after receiving the book, which also gave them a "good chuckle."
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Missing Knoxville teen found safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teen girl has been found safe after she was reported missing Monday night. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced Tuesday that 15-year-old Jazmin Garcia was found safe after she reportedly left her home just before midnight on Monday, Sept. 19. There are multiple...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Seven people still missing, or runaways in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Seven people are still missing or counted as runaways in Knoxville, and one of the the most recent persons being as young as 15 years old. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers has counted seven people who are still missing from the community. Byron M. Edwards...
