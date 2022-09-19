Alert: Ohio man missing, considered endangered

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) — A missing adult alert has been issued by the Cincinnati Police Department statewide.

Police say Henry Parker, 87, walked away from his home on Cleinview Avenue at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday and hasn’t returned.

He is a Black male, 6’05” tall and weighs 200lbs.

Parker suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia, and does not have his required medication with him, police say.

Call 1-888-637-1113 or 911 if you see him.

