Alert: Ohio man missing, considered endangered
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) — A missing adult alert has been issued by the Cincinnati Police Department statewide.
Police say Henry Parker, 87, walked away from his home on Cleinview Avenue at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday and hasn't returned.
He is a Black male, 6’05” tall and weighs 200lbs.
Parker suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia, and does not have his required medication with him, police say.
Call 1-888-637-1113 or 911 if you see him.
