Rick and Morty Season 6, Episode 3 free live stream, release date, time, TV channel, how to watch online or on demand (9/18/2022)

Rick and Morty has been exploring a new status quo for the Smith Family with the first few episodes of Season 6 so far, and after the surprising Jerry reveal during the premiere episode the surprises are set to continue as Jerry made his return to the Jerryboree for a very unexpected reason! The sixth season really threw Jerry for a loop when a long held fan theory was confirmed to be the case as he was switched out with another Jerry very early on in the series. This reminded fans all about Jerryboree, and the newest episode made use of that reminder with a revisit.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO