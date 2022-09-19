Three critical after wreck on Stage Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have been hospitalized after a two-car crash on Stage Road and Santa Valley in Bartlett.

Police said two teens were transported to LeBonheur in critical condition and an adult was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

MPD said this is an active investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

