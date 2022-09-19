ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlett, TN

Three critical after wreck on Stage Road

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OX9Z8_0i0qGrub00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have been hospitalized after a two-car crash on Stage Road and Santa Valley in Bartlett.

Police said two teens were transported to LeBonheur in critical condition and an adult was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

MPD said this is an active investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

WREG

MFD identifies person of interest in SW Memphis arsons

UPDATE: The Memphis Fire Department identified Delana Collier, also known as “DC”, as a person of interest Wednesday afternoon. They say she is between the ages of 19 and 25. MFD is asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the state Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017, or the Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Machete-wielding man causes standoff at restaurant

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn.– Deputies with guns drawn detained a man who terrorized people with a machete and a knife at two fast food restaurants Monday evening in southeast Shelby County. It happened just after 6 p.m. on Hacks Cross Road and Centennial Drive, where the man cornered people at a Zaxby’s, officers said. The attack […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Car crashes near Playhouse on the Square

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a car crash in Midtown near Playhouse on the Square. Around 11 a.m. two cars crashed at Union Avenue and Cooper Street on Monday. According to police, one person was transported non-critical to Methodist University. There is no other information at...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Machete-wielding man at center of restaurant standoff has history

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Court records show the machete-wielding man at the center of Monday night’s standoff in southeast Shelby County is no stranger to terrorizing people at restaurants. Just last year, police say the suspect pulled knives on people working at the Half Shell location on Winchester and the responding deputies. Exclusive video obtained by WREG […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Birthday girl goes out with a bang, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 23-year-old woman told Memphis police she was “turning up for her birthday” when she fired two shots out of a moving car on a downtown street Monday, according to a police statement. Keirra Welch is charged with reckless endangerment, drug possession and possessing a handgun while under the influence. She […]
MEMPHIS, TN
