Man found fatally shot inside vehicle in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A report of a car crash in North Memphis reportedly led officers to a man who had been shot to death.

Memphis Police say officers responded to a crash on Pope Street near Chelsea Avenue at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

According to police, when officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead.

Police say the vehicle the victim was in had not crashed, but had come to a stop.

Memphis Police say there is no suspect information available at this time.

