Memphis, TN

Man found fatally shot inside vehicle in North Memphis

By Courtney Anderson
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k1ELB_0i0qGncv00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A report of a car crash in North Memphis reportedly led officers to a man who had been shot to death.

Memphis Police say officers responded to a crash on Pope Street near Chelsea Avenue at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

According to police, when officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead.

Three critical after wreck on Stage Road

Police say the vehicle the victim was in had not crashed, but had come to a stop.

Memphis Police say there is no suspect information available at this time.

