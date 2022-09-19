ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

City needs to decide future of La Crosse Center

Why is it taking so long? The director of the La Crosse Center is stepping down in just one month. But the city still hasn’t hired someone to replace him. In fact, it doesn’t seem to know if it will hire someone to replace him or hire a private agency to manage the La Crosse Center. This seems to be cutting it rather close. The city has known for months that Art Fahey will retire in October after 22 years as Center director. Our former mayor announced his impending retirement more than a year ago, before Fahey even made it official. So, it’s not like the city was caught off guard by his decision. But the city can’t seem to make up its mind how the Center should be run. It has talked about hiring a private company to manage the Center, much like the city’s Forest Hills golf course is run. At a meeting earlier this week the Center Board discussed appointing a committee to study their options. That should have been done months ago. At this pace it seems impossible someone or some group will be chosen to replace Fahey before his last day on the job. That means that after taxpayers pumped $42 million into the Center’s renovation, it could be a ship without a captain. City Hall needs to make up its mind on the future of the La Crosse Center and find someone to fill Fahey’s big shoes, so the ship doesn’t run aground.
Battle begins for ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’ competition

WISCONSIN (WKBT) — The battle begins for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’. Last week, the competition announced over 100 nominees. Products include everything from delicious foods like frozen pizzas to complex technology like a power generator. La Crosse has a couple nominees, including Spotted Cow labels.
Accident in Kwik Trip lot leads to drunk-driving arrest

A driver from Onalaska is facing his third drunk-driving charge, after reportedly crashing his SUV into a pole in a Kwik Trip parking lot. Sixty-six-year-old Ricky Radloff tells Onalaska police that he was trying to back up in the parking lot on Monday, but went forward instead and struck the pole.
Multiple Suicide Prevention Events Planned in La Crosse this week

If you live in or around La Crosse, or have been up to Grandad Bluff, you have most likely seen the La Crosse Area Suicide Prevention Initiative billboards and signs. The signs feature their adopted slogan, “Your Life Matters,” to signify the profound value of each individual life and wanting to reach anyone impacted by thoughts of suicide.
Chariots4Hope: A new nonprofit in the Coulee Regions helps people with transportation needs

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A new non-profit in La Crosse is helping people with transportation needs. Chariots4Hope helps community members who are in need of a vehicle. The nonprofit celebrated its launch party today at the Black River Beach with live music, snacks, and a program to inform the Coulee Region about the charity. Cars are donated by members of the public and businesses.
Teacher saves student choking on almonds

HOLMEN, Wis. — An elementary school teacher in Holmen, Wisconsin, which is near La Crosse, saved the life of a student who was choking. Bryson Moe was eating almonds when he quickly recognized something was wrong. "Bryson had come up to me. He had a look of panic," Samantha...
Several people hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County

TOWN OF HILLSBORO, Wis. (WEAU) -Several people are hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16 at 5:55 p.m. authorities received a report of a vehicle crash with an Amish buggy on State Highway 33 near Town Shop Road near Hillsboro, Wis.
La Crosse schools facing $2 million budget deficit, partly because of falling student numbers

The La Crosse School Board has some budget-cutting decisions to make. At its Monday meeting, board members got their first look at a proposed budget for this school year, where spending and revenue could exceed $100 million. Patty Sprang, the district director of business services, said a $2 million deficit is likely with a drop in enrollment being the main cause.
Highway 61 crash kills bicyclist in Winona County

(ABC 6 News) – A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Thursday evening in Winona County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 8:41 p.m., a bicycle and Honda Accord collided at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila St. The bicyclist, Matthew Tipton, 40, from Buffalo,...
Bicyclist, 40, killed in crash with vehicle

WINONA, Minn. -- A 40-year-old bicyclist from Buffalo was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Winona.The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. The bicyclist was struck near the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.The victim was identified as Matthew Michael Tipton.Neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were injured in the crash.
WINONA, MN

