City needs to decide future of La Crosse Center
Why is it taking so long? The director of the La Crosse Center is stepping down in just one month. But the city still hasn’t hired someone to replace him. In fact, it doesn’t seem to know if it will hire someone to replace him or hire a private agency to manage the La Crosse Center. This seems to be cutting it rather close. The city has known for months that Art Fahey will retire in October after 22 years as Center director. Our former mayor announced his impending retirement more than a year ago, before Fahey even made it official. So, it’s not like the city was caught off guard by his decision. But the city can’t seem to make up its mind how the Center should be run. It has talked about hiring a private company to manage the Center, much like the city’s Forest Hills golf course is run. At a meeting earlier this week the Center Board discussed appointing a committee to study their options. That should have been done months ago. At this pace it seems impossible someone or some group will be chosen to replace Fahey before his last day on the job. That means that after taxpayers pumped $42 million into the Center’s renovation, it could be a ship without a captain. City Hall needs to make up its mind on the future of the La Crosse Center and find someone to fill Fahey’s big shoes, so the ship doesn’t run aground.
La Crosse Center may set up committee to help figure out management needs
The director of the La Crosse Center is scheduled to retire a month from now, but the Center board of directors is still working out how the building will be run when Art Fahey leaves. The board could soon appoint a committee to study the options for bringing in private...
Accident in Kwik Trip lot leads to third drunk-driving charge for Onalaska man
Battle begins for ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’ competition
WISCONSIN (WKBT) — The battle begins for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’. Last week, the competition announced over 100 nominees. Products include everything from delicious foods like frozen pizzas to complex technology like a power generator. La Crosse has a couple nominees, including Spotted Cow labels.
Accident in Kwik Trip lot leads to drunk-driving arrest
Multiple Suicide Prevention Events Planned in La Crosse this week
If you live in or around La Crosse, or have been up to Grandad Bluff, you have most likely seen the La Crosse Area Suicide Prevention Initiative billboards and signs. The signs feature their adopted slogan, “Your Life Matters,” to signify the profound value of each individual life and wanting to reach anyone impacted by thoughts of suicide.
LA CROSSE TALK PM: UW-L’s Hulsey on whether dragons can fly, Doomsday glacier
UW-La Crosse Outreach Coordinator, Spencer Hulsey, in the WIZM studio this past week to talk science. One topic discussed on La Crosse Talk PM was what scientists do when they’re bored, which is apparently breaking down Game of Thrones and whether dragons could fly. La Crosse Talk PM airs...
2022 Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt clue #2
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Here’s the second clue in this year’s medallion hunt:. “Parks, bridges, bushes and trees are where it’s been stashed,. Many challenging memories and inklings of the past;. High and low, but never hidden underground,. Pay close attention around to where play is...
Chariots4Hope: A new nonprofit in the Coulee Regions helps people with transportation needs
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A new non-profit in La Crosse is helping people with transportation needs. Chariots4Hope helps community members who are in need of a vehicle. The nonprofit celebrated its launch party today at the Black River Beach with live music, snacks, and a program to inform the Coulee Region about the charity. Cars are donated by members of the public and businesses.
LA CROSSE TALK PM: GOP candidate for Wisconsin Assembly, Chris Woodard, on legalizing marijuana, fixing roads
La Crosse city council member Chris Woodard, who is running for Wisconsin state Assembly here in the 95th District, joined the show Monday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska)
Four classic cars sell for over $100k at Elmer’s Museum auction in Fountain City
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Four classic cars sell for over $100k, as part of the 2,000 items sold from the Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum auction over the weekend. For four days, auctioneers rattled off bids nonstop from the crowd and online for everything from oil cans and vintage signs to muscle cars and motorcycles.
WISN
Teacher saves student choking on almonds
HOLMEN, Wis. — An elementary school teacher in Holmen, Wisconsin, which is near La Crosse, saved the life of a student who was choking. Bryson Moe was eating almonds when he quickly recognized something was wrong. "Bryson had come up to me. He had a look of panic," Samantha...
Onalaska student one of only handful in the world to get perfect score on AP Government and Politics exam, district says
Daniel Yao got a perfect score on the 2022 Advanced Placement U.S. Government and Politics exam. Globally, the School District of Onalaska said, Daniel is one of only 21 students to achieve a perfect score.
Senate hopeful Barnes mistakenly added La Crosse County Sheriff’s Captain John Siegel to endorsement list
La Crosse County candidate for sheriff, John Siegel, is one of two names removed from a list of law enforcement endorsements for U.S. Senate hopeful Mandela Barnes. Barnes’ campaign recently released a list of nine endorsements from current and former people in law enforcement. Siegel, currently the Investigative Captain...
WEAU-TV 13
Several people hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County
TOWN OF HILLSBORO, Wis. (WEAU) -Several people are hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16 at 5:55 p.m. authorities received a report of a vehicle crash with an Amish buggy on State Highway 33 near Town Shop Road near Hillsboro, Wis.
La Crosse schools facing $2 million budget deficit, partly because of falling student numbers
The La Crosse School Board has some budget-cutting decisions to make. At its Monday meeting, board members got their first look at a proposed budget for this school year, where spending and revenue could exceed $100 million. Patty Sprang, the district director of business services, said a $2 million deficit is likely with a drop in enrollment being the main cause.
KAAL-TV
Highway 61 crash kills bicyclist in Winona County
Pedal car auctioned off for nearly $25,000 at Elmer’s museum in Fountain City; sale continues Friday-Saturday
Halfway through the four-day auction of Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wis. Mecum Auctions, one of the largest auction companies in the world, is conducting the event and shared some of the items that were sold over the past two days. That included a Indy pedal...
Bicyclist, 40, killed in crash with vehicle
WINONA, Minn. -- A 40-year-old bicyclist from Buffalo was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Winona.The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. The bicyclist was struck near the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.The victim was identified as Matthew Michael Tipton.Neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were injured in the crash.
UW-L’s Chergosky on FBI raid of MyPillow guy at Mankato Hardee’s
UW-La Crosse political science professor, Anthony Chergosky, Ph.D., in studio Friday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska) Spent some time talking about the FBI “raid” of the...
