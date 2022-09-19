Read full article on original website
Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Cuts Dak Prescott WR Favorite in Roster Move
Dennis Houston is being cut as part of the roster shuffle as Dallas prepares to play Week 3 at the New York Giants.
AthlonSports.com
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Announces Surprising Dak Prescott Update
In Week 1, Dak Prescott suffered yet another significant injury. Initial reports suggested the Cowboys quarterback would miss the next six to eight weeks. Apparently, that's not what Jerry Jones was told. Jones is lowering that timeline down by several weeks. In fact, he's now telling reporters that his franchise...
Cowboys at Giants: Guess Which NFC East Team is Favored?
The win over Cincinnati, seven-point favorites in the meeting at AT&T Stadium, moves the Cowboys to 1-1 as they ready for the Giants.
Cowboys Injury Update: Michael Gallup & Dalton Schultz Status vs. Giants?
The Cowboys' offense could get a piece of the offensive puzzle back against the Giants.
'It Was Mayhem!' Trevon Diggs' Big Stop Sets up Cowboys to Upset Bengals
The Dallas defense held the Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals to set up the game-winning drive.
FOX Sports
Steve Young suggest Dak Prescott should study Cowboys back-up QB Cooper Rush | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman discuss Steve Young's advice to Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Young was quoted stating "I want [Dak] to really study Cooper Rush." Rush led the Cowboys to victory over defending AFC champs Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.
Yardbarker
Cooper Rush Helps Lead the Cowboys in Upset Win over the Bengals
Things have become interesting in Dallas. After week 1, the Cowboys lost the game and their starting quarterback in one fell swoop. Additionally, the Cowboys lost their starting LG McGovern and hybrid-safety Kearse to injuries as well. Slowly, things began to seem overwhelming and a season in shambles already, in steps Cooper Rush.
Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup takes ‘full’ reps Wednesday
Michael Gallup could be ready to assume his role as the Dallas Cowboys No. 2 wide receiver on Monday night.
'Hit Or Miss' CB Trevon Diggs Shuts Up Dallas Cowboys Critics
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs was a key factor in the team's Week 2 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
