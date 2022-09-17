ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

Comments / 0

Related
neirad.org

Wave Outlasts the Weather and Tigers For 4 Straight

The Darien Field Hockey team opened their week by taking a trip to Ridgefield High School’s Tiger Hollow Stadium. Darien entered the match at 3-0 by outscoring opponents 24-0 entering play. They would be tasked with the Ridgefield Tigers who lead the FCIAC at 4-0 on the young season.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
spectrumnews1.com

'We did a great job': Holy Cross defeats Yale to improve to 3-0

WORCESTER, Mass. - Fresh off a big win against Buffalo, Holy Cross welcomed in Yale to Fitton Field Saturday for the Crusaders' home opener. And what a statement it was by Bob Chesney and his team. In the second quarter, the game was tied at 7, and the Crusaders broke...
WORCESTER, MA
NBC Connecticut

Cheshire Academy Football Continues to Prepare Players for the Next Level

Cheshire Academy football began its season on Saturday. The Cats have plenty of talent again this season and have sent dozens of athletes to Division I football programs. That continues this year with guys like Lavon Johnson, a lineman who is committed to the University of Maryland. Johnson said he...
CHESHIRE, CT
Eyewitness News

Rentschler Field needs $63 million in upgrades

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rentschler Field has been home to UConn Football and other athletic and entertainment events for 20 years. The stadium needs some repair. Help is on the way, and it has a price tag of slightly more than $63 million. The project is expected to last about 5 years.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bridgeport, CT
Football
City
Darien, CT
Darien, CT
Football
Darien, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
Local
Connecticut Football
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Sports
NewsTimes

Bridgeport school board wrestles with scope of superintendent search

BRIDGEPORT — Just how wide a net should the Board of Education cast in its search for the next superintendent?. That's the key question the school board is now considering as it wrestles with the upcoming departure of Superintendent Michael Testani, who announced plans last month to leave the district for the superintendent role in neighboring Fairfield.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsTimes

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NJ.com

Former Jets head coach fired again

After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Offense Explodes#The Darien Blue Wave#Td#Bridgeport Central
Register Citizen

Police: Six arrested after brawl involving gun at Trumbull mall

TRUMBULL — Six men have been arrested after a fight at a local mall on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Pedro Diamond, 22, of Trumbull; Chase Dralle, 19, of Trumbull; Jeremy Romero, 23, of Stamford; Tremayne Ferguson, 21, of West Haven; and Isaiah Johnson, 22, of Trumbull, were each charged with breach of the peace and held on $500 bond. They are scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Sept. 28.
TRUMBULL, CT
Eyewitness News

Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation holds inaugural golf tournament

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – The inaugural Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation Golf Tournament was held Tuesday at the Wethersfield Country Club. It’s being held in the memory of our Channel 3 colleague Denise D’Ascenzo, who passed away in December of 2019. She meant so much to not only...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

$2 million Powerball ticket claimed in Connecticut

Another Connecticut resident has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize in the past three weeks through the Connecticut Lottery. On Friday, a Prospect resident claimed the largest lottery prize of the month so far after correctly guessing five of the drawn numbers, while also opting for the Power Play. Only one other person in the country also correctly guessed the five numbers. Correctly guessing the Powerball number too would have gotten the Prospect resident the $207.1 million jackpot.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

Guilford motorcyclist dies in New Haven crash on I-95N

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A motorcyclist died following a crash on I-95 North in New Haven on Monday afternoon, according to state police. The crash took place just after 2:30 p.m. Police said that a motorcycle, a Kawasaki Ex650 M, was traveling on the Rt. 34 outbound connector to I-95 North. For an unknown […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Motorcyclist killed in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Guilford man was killed Monday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving crashed, throwing him off the bike. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was traveling the Route 34 outbound connector to I-95 Northbound on a Kawasaki Ex650M.
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Robbery

2022-09-18@ 03:01am The Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call from a party indicating he was just robbed and struck in the face what he believed to be a firearm in the area of main St and Capital Ave. The parties were describe as three black male parties wearing masks and they fled with his wallet, cellphone and shoes. This is an active investigation anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-TIPS.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsTimes

After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices

Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
STAMFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy