Read full article on original website
Related
neirad.org
Wave Outlasts the Weather and Tigers For 4 Straight
The Darien Field Hockey team opened their week by taking a trip to Ridgefield High School’s Tiger Hollow Stadium. Darien entered the match at 3-0 by outscoring opponents 24-0 entering play. They would be tasked with the Ridgefield Tigers who lead the FCIAC at 4-0 on the young season.
spectrumnews1.com
'We did a great job': Holy Cross defeats Yale to improve to 3-0
WORCESTER, Mass. - Fresh off a big win against Buffalo, Holy Cross welcomed in Yale to Fitton Field Saturday for the Crusaders' home opener. And what a statement it was by Bob Chesney and his team. In the second quarter, the game was tied at 7, and the Crusaders broke...
NBC Connecticut
Cheshire Academy Football Continues to Prepare Players for the Next Level
Cheshire Academy football began its season on Saturday. The Cats have plenty of talent again this season and have sent dozens of athletes to Division I football programs. That continues this year with guys like Lavon Johnson, a lineman who is committed to the University of Maryland. Johnson said he...
Eyewitness News
Rentschler Field needs $63 million in upgrades
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rentschler Field has been home to UConn Football and other athletic and entertainment events for 20 years. The stadium needs some repair. Help is on the way, and it has a price tag of slightly more than $63 million. The project is expected to last about 5 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UConn star Paige Bueckers signs NIL deal with Bose, first since season-ending injury
STORRS, Connecticut — University of Connecticut women's basketball star Paige Bueckers may not be hitting the court this season, but she is making moves away from the paint. As the junior is recovering from an ACL injury that’s sidelined her this season, she announced Monday a new name, image and likeness deal with audio equipment company Bose.
NewsTimes
Bridgeport school board wrestles with scope of superintendent search
BRIDGEPORT — Just how wide a net should the Board of Education cast in its search for the next superintendent?. That's the key question the school board is now considering as it wrestles with the upcoming departure of Superintendent Michael Testani, who announced plans last month to leave the district for the superintendent role in neighboring Fairfield.
NewsTimes
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
Former Jets head coach fired again
After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Police: Six arrested after brawl involving gun at Trumbull mall
TRUMBULL — Six men have been arrested after a fight at a local mall on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Pedro Diamond, 22, of Trumbull; Chase Dralle, 19, of Trumbull; Jeremy Romero, 23, of Stamford; Tremayne Ferguson, 21, of West Haven; and Isaiah Johnson, 22, of Trumbull, were each charged with breach of the peace and held on $500 bond. They are scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Sept. 28.
Eyewitness News
Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation holds inaugural golf tournament
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – The inaugural Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation Golf Tournament was held Tuesday at the Wethersfield Country Club. It’s being held in the memory of our Channel 3 colleague Denise D’Ascenzo, who passed away in December of 2019. She meant so much to not only...
NewsTimes
$2 million Powerball ticket claimed in Connecticut
Another Connecticut resident has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize in the past three weeks through the Connecticut Lottery. On Friday, a Prospect resident claimed the largest lottery prize of the month so far after correctly guessing five of the drawn numbers, while also opting for the Power Play. Only one other person in the country also correctly guessed the five numbers. Correctly guessing the Powerball number too would have gotten the Prospect resident the $207.1 million jackpot.
23-Year-Old Killed In Crash That Caused 5-Hour Closure Of I-95 Stretch In Stamford
A 23-year-old Fairfield County resident was killed in a crash that caused a five-hour closure on a stretch of I-95. The crash happened in the northbound lanes near Exit 8 in Stamford at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, Connecticut State Police said. A 2007 Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle struck...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
20-Year-Old From Guilford Killed In Crash On Connector To I-95 In New Haven
A 20-year-old Connecticut man was killed after losing control of his vehicle and striking a metal guardrail. The crash took place in New Haven around 2:40 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20, on the Route 34 connector to I-95. According to state police, Kareem Mohammad, of Guilford, was driving a Kawaski Ex...
Norwalk man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95 in Stamford
A Norwalk man was killed in a multivehicle and motorcycle crash on I-95 that shut down the interstate for hours.
Guilford motorcyclist dies in New Haven crash on I-95N
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A motorcyclist died following a crash on I-95 North in New Haven on Monday afternoon, according to state police. The crash took place just after 2:30 p.m. Police said that a motorcycle, a Kawasaki Ex650 M, was traveling on the Rt. 34 outbound connector to I-95 North. For an unknown […]
NewsTimes
Ridgefield teacher, selfless volunteer dies from COVID-19: 'She always put people ahead of her'
RIDGEFIELD — Whatever task she was involved in, Jennifer Hawkins Mason, a longtime teacher at Ridgefield Public Schools, gave 110 percent, said her colleagues, friends, family and those for whom she volunteered. "She's not one that ever had something falling through the cracks. You step back and say, 'How...
NewsTimes
Hamden teacher almost quit last fall. By spring, she was teacher of the year
HAMDEN — At the end of last September, Brooke Hemperly, a first-grade teacher at Helen Street Elementary School, was ready to quit her job. “I had a really tough start to my school year last year. I felt really deflated. I had a really tough group," she said. She...
Motorcyclist killed in New Haven crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Guilford man was killed Monday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving crashed, throwing him off the bike. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was traveling the Route 34 outbound connector to I-95 Northbound on a Kawasaki Ex650M.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Robbery
2022-09-18@ 03:01am The Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call from a party indicating he was just robbed and struck in the face what he believed to be a firearm in the area of main St and Capital Ave. The parties were describe as three black male parties wearing masks and they fled with his wallet, cellphone and shoes. This is an active investigation anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-TIPS.
NewsTimes
After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices
Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
Comments / 0