City of El Paso to reopen 2 rec centers as part of ‘strategic recovery effort’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department is reopening two additional recreation centers that had been closed during the pandemic as part of its “strategic recovery effort.”

The Don Haskins Recreation Center, 7400 High Ridge St. in west El Paso, will reopen Monday, Sept. 19. Its hours will be noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The city is also planning to reopen the Seville Recreation Center, 6700 Sambrano Dr. in central El Paso, on Monday, Oct. 10. Its hours will be noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A list of open facilities by the Parks and Recreation Department is available at www.elpasotexas.gov/parks .

