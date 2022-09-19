Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Picazzo’s Healthy Italian Kitchen Celebrating 20th Anniversary on Nov. 9Elaina VerhoffGilbert, AZ
When a 7-year-old interviews Hall of Famer Randy JohnsonNadine BubeckPhoenix, AZ
Barstool Sports Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an InvasionMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Restaurant Chain Offering Limited Time MenuGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
300 tons of sand hits Footprint Center floor for beach volleyball tournament
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - About 300 tons of sand were brought into the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Wednesday morning in preparation for the AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour’s AVP Championship that’s set for later this week. Top volleyball players from around the globe will be coming...
AZFamily
Scottsdale Community College to offer production assistant certification program
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale Community College announced it will be offering a Production Assistant Certification program in October. The Scottsdale School of Film+Theatre at Scottsdale Community College says the program will train students to be film production assistants. The program will run from Oct. 3-7, 2022, and will return for the next 4 years to come. This year’s cohort will have 40 trainees working with a veteran Hollywood line producer and faculty from SCC. The five-day intensive program will teach students the skills and awareness they need to be stellar production assistants on a film set. The program was created by the Arizona Commerce Authority and the Arizona Production Association.
AZFamily
Shaun Aguano takes the reins of Arizona State football, for now
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new, perhaps temporary, era of Sun Devil football began on Monday. Following Sunday’s news that Herm Edwards was out as Arizona State’s head coach, the program announced that running backs coach Shaun Aguano would assume the head role on an interim basis.
AZFamily
Lucky lottery player snags “The Pick” $1 million jackpot in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One lucky lottery player is now a million dollars richer after hitting “The Pick” jackpot over the weekend in Phoenix!. The winning ticket was sold at a Circle K near 19th and Northern Avenues. It’s the second-largest “The Pick” jackpot win in the game’s history! The largest was a $2.4 million jackpot won on Sept. 10 in Scottsdale.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
WestWorld announces record-shattering year
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale’s WestWorld had another record-shattering year and is already prepping for 2023′s events. In the past year, the equestrian-centric location has held more than 70 events and has been host to more than 500,000 people. “Scottsdale represents the full appeal,” says WestWorld Director...
AZFamily
JSX adds flights between Phoenix and Denver starting Nov. 3
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - JSX, the airline formally known as JetSuiteX, is now adding flights between Phoenix and Denver starting Nov. 3!. The Dallas-based airline expanding access to Colorado with non-stop service from Denver/Boulder (BJC) to Phoenix (PHX) and Las Vegas (LAS) starting Nov. 3, 2022. The airline boasts that passengers can check in just 20 minutes before they depart and allowing customers to use private terminals inside the airport to quickly board and deboard.
AZFamily
True Crime Arizona Podcast: 6-year manhunt for a former Marine ends in arrest for girlfriend’s murder
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In 2016, Krystal Mitchell and her boyfriend, Raymond “R.J.” McLeod headed from Phoenix to San Diego for vacation with friends. Everything takes a shocking turn when Krystal is found dead in an apartment, with Raymond nowhere to be found. Evidence pointed authorities to identity him as the prime suspect, but McLeod led the U.S. Marshalls on a 6-year international manhunt. Finally in 2022, a tip leads authorities to El Salvador, where they find Raymond McLeod, who is finally behind bars and charged with Krystal’s murder. But the person who played the biggest role in the investigation and his capture? Krystal’s mother.
AZFamily
Toddler hit by pickup truck in Buckeye
Arizonans debating over Prop 308, which would allow in-state college tuition to Dreamers. Supporters of Prop 308 say it would transform the lives of thousands of undocumented immigrants who want to go to college, but others are against the measure. Flagstaff leaders say they need $140 million to fix flooding...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Wet weather returning to Phoenix
Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
AZFamily
Valley nonprofit sees record number of families for assistance as inflation rises
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix has one of the highest inflation rates in the country and it’s having a huge impact on Valley-based nonprofits. The Harvest Compassion Center says it’s seeing a record number of clients coming in for help with the essentials. The executive director, Nicolee Thompson, says about 2,000 families came in in July and August, which is more than ever. She says there has also been a 12% increase in new families coming in for assistance.
AZFamily
Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix
College student-athletes earning money through "NIL" Not everyone agrees that payments to student-athletes are a positive development. Some coaches worry about locker room jealousy because some players will ultimately earn more than others. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. After an embarrassing loss at home Saturday night to Eastern Michigan, Herm...
AZFamily
Arizona homeowners accuse estate sale company of selling items and keeping money
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking at family photos helps Jeanne Burton and her sisters remember just how much their parents loved each other. “This was Disneyland in 2001,” Burton said looking at one vacation photo. “They were just a unit. They were always together and always holding hands. They just loved each other so much.” But their mom and dad both passed away within 82 days of each other and left their Valley home to Jeanne and her sisters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Good Samaritan stopped to help change a flat tire
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After hitting a curb and popping a tire, one woman was helped by a local Good Samaritan!. Alison R. shared her story on the Living Chandler Facebook page, saying she was on the corner of Val Vista and Market Street when she popped a tire. The man who helped her told Alison that he’d watched “people drive on by”, and that he couldn’t believe no one stopped to help her.
AZFamily
Documents reveal new details on 4th grader that brought a gun to Queen Creek school
Arizonans debating over Prop 308, which would allow in-state college tuition to Dreamers. Supporters of Prop 308 say it would transform the lives of thousands of undocumented immigrants who want to go to college, but others are against the measure. Flagstaff leaders say they need $140 million to fix flooding...
AZFamily
Investigations complete for alleged assault and racism at Gilbert High School
Senior Deion Smith claims he was racially targeted and assaulted after a practice. But the district and Gilbert Police have announced no charges have been filed. Despite being disappointed in the investigation’s findings, Smith plans to continue his fight to raise awareness about what he says is a larger issue at Gilbert High School. “I’ve got to stand on something,” he said. “Rather than stand on nothing.”
AZFamily
Woman shoots apparent home invader in Phoenix
Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
AZFamily
Goodyear shopping center ‘Canyon Trails Towne Center’ sells for $41 million
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Canyon Trails Towne Center has sold for $41 million. The 90-acre shopping center near the Loop 303 will be put to use as a mixed-use destination for everyone, from new shopping stores to restaurants and even a physical therapy clinic. David Malin, lead consultant...
AZFamily
3-year-old Buckeye girl hospitalized after being hit by relative's pickup truck
Arizonans debating over Prop 308, which would allow in-state college tuition to Dreamers. Supporters of Prop 308 say it would transform the lives of thousands of undocumented immigrants who want to go to college, but others are against the measure. Flagstaff leaders say they need $140 million to fix flooding...
AZFamily
Mesa man drowns during boat launch in Michigan, troopers say
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI (3TV/CBS 5) -- Michigan State Police says a 78-year-old man from Mesa died while launching his boat on a lake Monday evening. According to authorities, troopers were called out to Dixon Lake in Bagley, about a three-hour drive north of Detroit. Investigators believe that Howard Tom Caswell and his son, who lives in nearby Gaylord, were launching their boat to go fishing.
AZFamily
Roads blocked after motorcycle collides with FedEx truck in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcycle rider is hospitalized after a crash involving a FedEx truck in Chandler. The accident happened shortly before noon Wednesday on Chandler Boulevard near Ithica Street. Chandler police say the motorcyclist was taken from the scene with serious injuries. Avoid Chandler Blvd. between Arizona...
Comments / 0