Best Bear Defense Handguns of 2022
The first thing you need to know about bear defense handguns is that if you find yourself needing to use one, things have gone terribly wrong. You should never be comfortable with the idea that the only thing between you and an attacking bear might be a handgun. Even the behemoth .500 S&W Magnum has about half the energy of a .375 Ruger—which some consider to be on the lighter end of the spectrum for stopping a pissed-off brown bear.
Colorado Elk Hunter Loses His Sunglasses, Stumbles Across Them Days Later On The Trail Cam
Trail cameras have become a way of life for many hunters looking to scout an area for activity. They can tell the hunter when bucks and bulls return to scrapes, see how many animals are in an area, or keep an update on a specific animal they might be chasing.
Massive Bull Moose Sheds His Antler Right In Front Of Group Of Spectators In Wyoming
They are massive, growing antlers that can be 40-pounds sitting on their head with up to a 6-foot spread between the furthest points. All while being able to somehow travel through the woods with these massive pieces of bone attached to their heads. On top of this, they are huge,...
Alaskan Hunting Guide Stops Charging Brown Bear With Warning Shot, Just Seconds Before It Attacks The Raft
Alaska is just an incredible place. Equal parts stunningly beautiful and dangerously harsh, it will leave you in awe, and completely humble you at the very same time. A sportsmen’s paradise, some of the best hunting and fishing in the world happens in Alaska, but make no mistake, it’s not easy.
Hunter Stays Insanely Calm as Black Bear Climbs Hunting Stand in Wild Video
Following and prior to hibernation season, black bear and human interactions are becoming more frequent. Sometimes the interactions can turn absolutely deadly while other times, they can end up being more intense. In a video on TikTok that was posted last spring, a hunter is seen staying insanely calm as...
The Best Air Rifles for Squirrels of 2022
Squirrels are one of the most popular species of small game, and in some regions, squirrel hunting borders on a religion. Several species of tree squirrel can be hunted in almost every region of the country. I attempt to do the grand slam squirrel hunt every year, which consists of taking a fox squirrel, gray squirrel, black color phase fox/gray squirrel, and the Aberts in a single season. And to my way of thinking, airguns are the perfect tool for harvesting this upland critter.
The Biggest B&C Record Whitetail Deer from Every State
Record whitetail deer captivate deer hunters—period. Even self-proclaimed meat hunters can’t deny the magnitude of a trophy buck. And trophy bucks don’t get much more magnificent than the ones you’re about to gawk at in this story. With the help of the Boone and Crockett Club, which has been compiling these records of big whitetails since 1887, we put together this list of the biggest typical whitetail deer from every state—well, every state that has whitetail deer, that is.
The True Value of a Great Hunting Shotgun
I HAVE A YUPPIE FRIEND named Gary whose operating principle when it comes to buying and selling guns is Can I get out of it what I have in it? In fact, that’s his mantra for buying and selling pretty much anything, and I’m sure it’s no coincidence that Gary has done much better for himself than I have.
How the Gun Trafficking Problem in Alaska Compares to Other States
The United States has nearly 121 guns per 100 people, according to the Small Arms Survey, a Swiss-based research project. That figure may be higher today since it was reported in the organization’s report published in 2018 and was already an increase from 88 guns per 100 people in 2011. (These are states with the […]
The Milo Hanson Buck: How Long Can the Whitetail World Record Stand?
The most celebrated record in all of hunting is, without question, the world record typical whitetail buck, held by Milo Hanson. He killed the buck in November 1993, which means that if it survives this fall, it will see a 30-year anniversary. What’s almost as remarkable as the deer itself...
Michigan man survives grizzly bear attack while hunting moose
A Michigan man nearly met his maker while he was hunting for moose in Alaska, after he and a group of hunters unknowingly stumbled upon a grizzly bear and her cubs.Nicholas Kuperus, 33, was hunting in northern Alaska, approximately 300 miles north of Anchorage, when he and his group accidentally came across the path of the mother bear and her three young cubs on 6 September.In an interview Memphis Live, the man’s uncle described how the interaction very quickly escalated, with the mother bear shifting into attack mode and lunging at the 33-year-old hunter.“She was coming at him and...
A Moose Hunt in the Unmapped Yukon, From the Archives
This story, “We Hunted off the Map,” first appeared in the April 1959 issue. It’s the third of Elliot’s stories from his time in Alaska, during which he also hunted Dall sheep and caribou. While it’s a classic big-game hunt of its era, this story also shows how hunting ethics have changed over the decades.
CBS News
Colorado man orders mesh screen on Amazon but gets a shotgun in the mail
Don Thompson opened the box he got from Amazon expecting to find his screen mesh. Instead, he received a 20-gauge shotgun.
USFWS Expands Hunting and Fishing on 18 National Wildlife Refuges—and Eyes Lead Bans
If you’re having trouble finding a place to hunt or fish or if your favorite public spot has gotten a little too crowded in recent years, the latest news from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) could be a boon—depending on where you live. On Thursday, the agency announced new hunting and fishing opportunities at 18 national wildlife refuges on approximately 38,000 acres nationwide.
Extremely Rare Red Wolves in North Carolina Filmed Howling to the Sky: VIDEO
Humans have had a detrimental impact on our planet’s natural environments and its wild inhabitants. Worsening climate change has sent many of the globe’s most intriguing and elusive creatures to the brink of extinction. Recently though, three extremely rare red wolves were spotted in North Carolina. And new footage shows the gorgeous creatures howling at the sky.
I Finally Drew a Bighorn Sheep Tag. I Was Too Out of Shape to Punch It
This story, “The Lost Sheep,” originally ran in the September 1964 issue of Outdoor Life. While it is, in many ways, a classic big-game hunt of its era, this story also shows how hunting ethics have changed over the decades. The article originally ran with a companion piece advising hunters how to get into shape for hunts like this. It should have included a third column discussing the do’s and don’ts of long-range shots while hunting.
The Best Upland Hunting Boots of 2022
As an upland bird hunter, I don’t mind dropping cash on a pair of well-made hunting boots. I’ve hunted upland birds for more than 25 years, and I’ve worn through my fair share of treads. One lesson I’ve learned is that cheap or ill-suited boots can derail your hunt faster than anything. Don’t let a subpar pair of boots be the reason for cutting your hunts short this season.
The Best Rifle Scopes for Deer Hunting of 2022
Because every deer hunt is unique in its details, a single rifle scope that can cover the close-in terrain of a Midwest whitetail hunt and precisely place a bullet across the open plains of mule deer country is a unicorn. The fast reticles and bright glass of woodland whitetail hunters won’t do for prairie mule deer hunters, who want precision reticles and lightweight scopes.
USDA Walks Back Canada Waterfowl Ban, Will Allow Hunters to Bring Meat Across the Border
Yesterday the USDA’s Animal Plant and Health Inspection Service rescinded the blanket ban it had placed on the importation of hunter-harvested waterfowl from all Canadian provinces. That ban—which was announced on Sept. 2, the day after hunting season opened—restricted hunters from transporting any hunter-harvested waterfowl meat and/or carcasses across the U.S. border.
