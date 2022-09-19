ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCJB

Gainesville residents and faith leaders are celebrating International Day of Peace

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - International day of peace has been celebrated since 1981. “This year’s theme for the international day of peace is end racism build peace. said organizer, Pamela Marshall. “Our theme here in Gainesville is peace takes practice 365, because we recognize that anything you’re going to get good at is after practice you it”
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Vinyard Church will hold a free food giveaway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway in the middle of Lincoln Estates on Wednesday. The giveaway will begin at 11 a.m. It will be held at the Vinyard Church, which is at 1100 SE 17th Dr in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Beloved theater in High Springs faces imminent demolition

In the next month, Florida could officially lose what once was its oldest operating movie theater, and Leslie Evans’ favorite place to get a concession-stand pickle. Evans, a 63-year-old High Spring resident, was among the many heartbroken on Aug. 25 when the Priest Theatre took to its Facebook page to render the news that its building was in active structural collapse.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

Third annual Give4Marion is now underway

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The clock is ticking! The third annual Give4Marion has returned this year for 33 hours starting on Tuesday. The charity event is hosted by the Community Foundation for Ocala and Marion County. It began at 10 a.m. and will end at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. More...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Senior Service Center to host dinner fundraiser

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A senior service center in Lake City is hosting a dinner fundraiser. Columbia County Senior Services is holding a spaghetti dinner fundraiser. The center decided to host one this year after the success of last year’s fundraiser. The event will run from 4:30 to...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 3rd annual Give 4 Marion county-wide fundraiser kicks off on Tuesday. The event is 33 consecutive hours of fundraising for the community foundation of Ocala and Marion County. Florida Realtors releases home sales numbers for August on Wednesday. We will find out whether the average...
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

AC staff, developers present plans for 4,000 acres

Alachua County staff, developers and UF officials presented information on Tuesday about three options for more than 4,000 acres along Parker Road on the west side of Gainesville and just outside the urban cluster. The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will continue the discussion on Oct. 11, focusing...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

‘I saw a baggy on my driveway’: More neighborhoods in Gainesville receive antisemitic flyers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Antisemitic flyers were found in zip lock bags and thrown in multiple front yards, but it’s not the first time it happened in Gainesville. On Saturday morning, Gainesville Police received a call about hateful messages distributed to five different neighborhoods in northwest Gainesville including University Park, Colony Park, Forest Ridge, Brywood, and Florida Park.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville neighborhoods covered in antisemitic flyers, again

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple neighborhoods in Gainesville were papered with hateful flyers over the weekend in an apparent repeat of an incident earlier this year. Residents found their property littered with bags of corn kernels attached to flyers containing antisemitic messages. Gainesville Police Department officials say they received multiple complaints about the flyers on Saturday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights Renstar Medical Research

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Millions of Americans suffer from Alzheimer’s Disease according to the CDC. Our friends at the CEP bring us to a medical center where researchers are trying to learn more about this condition.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Tech Tuesday: Firebird

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A researcher at an Alachua-based tech company is focused on learning about one of our planet’s neighbors. In this week’s Tech Tuesday, our partners at u-f innovate and scad media tell us what the scientist hopes to learn from the clouds of venus. Happy...
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Marion County residents are concerned a proposed crematorium maybe built near the neighborhoods

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Marion County held a meeting expressing their concerns about a crematorium possibly being built close to their homes. Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery on HWY 441 has requested a zoning change for a part of their property. They want parts of their land to be changed from residential to business to be able to build an 8,000 sq. ft. crematorium.
MARION COUNTY, FL

