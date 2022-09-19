Read full article on original website
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Top 5 UF ranks 88th in value, 29th among all Universities.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Gainesville residents and faith leaders are celebrating International Day of Peace
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - International day of peace has been celebrated since 1981. “This year’s theme for the international day of peace is end racism build peace. said organizer, Pamela Marshall. “Our theme here in Gainesville is peace takes practice 365, because we recognize that anything you’re going to get good at is after practice you it”
Vinyard Church will hold a free food giveaway
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway in the middle of Lincoln Estates on Wednesday. The giveaway will begin at 11 a.m. It will be held at the Vinyard Church, which is at 1100 SE 17th Dr in Gainesville.
wuft.org
Beloved theater in High Springs faces imminent demolition
In the next month, Florida could officially lose what once was its oldest operating movie theater, and Leslie Evans’ favorite place to get a concession-stand pickle. Evans, a 63-year-old High Spring resident, was among the many heartbroken on Aug. 25 when the Priest Theatre took to its Facebook page to render the news that its building was in active structural collapse.
Horse Capital TV highlights several clinics that teach juniors to drive
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The next generation of drivers has taken the reins. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about several clinics that are teaching juniors how to drive.
Pace Center for Girls in Alachua County will hold its first community-wide open house
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Pace Center for Girls has its first community-wide open house on Wednesday. The open house will run from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. It will be held at the pace location in Alachua County, which is at 1010 SE 4th Ave in Gainesville. There will...
Third annual Give4Marion is now underway
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The clock is ticking! The third annual Give4Marion has returned this year for 33 hours starting on Tuesday. The charity event is hosted by the Community Foundation for Ocala and Marion County. It began at 10 a.m. and will end at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. More...
Senior Service Center to host dinner fundraiser
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A senior service center in Lake City is hosting a dinner fundraiser. Columbia County Senior Services is holding a spaghetti dinner fundraiser. The center decided to host one this year after the success of last year’s fundraiser. The event will run from 4:30 to...
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 3rd annual Give 4 Marion county-wide fundraiser kicks off on Tuesday. The event is 33 consecutive hours of fundraising for the community foundation of Ocala and Marion County. Florida Realtors releases home sales numbers for August on Wednesday. We will find out whether the average...
Acrosstown Repertory Theatre leaders are looking for a new location and leadership
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “The Acrosstown has always been the theater by the community, for the community” said president, Carolyne Salt. The Acrosstown Repertory Theatre has been housed at the Old Baird Hardware Complex, now known as South Main Station, since 1985. The operations are completely volunteer run.
mainstreetdailynews.com
AC staff, developers present plans for 4,000 acres
Alachua County staff, developers and UF officials presented information on Tuesday about three options for more than 4,000 acres along Parker Road on the west side of Gainesville and just outside the urban cluster. The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will continue the discussion on Oct. 11, focusing...
Bradford County health officials will bring resource hubs to different neighborhoods
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County health officials want to help residents by bringing in new service providers. The idea is to set up community resource hubs in different neighborhoods. Each hub would be unique to that community. The plan would provide services like wellness checks, helping people quit smoking,...
“It’s absolutely ridiculous”: Little Blue Springs closes after park is vandalized
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Little Blue Springs Park in Levy County will not have visitors anytime soon, because it was vandalized over the weekend. “People need to grow up it’s absolutely ridiculous,” said Anthony Martin, Levy County resident. “This is why we can’t have nice things in Levy County or anywhere in the state of Florida.”
‘I saw a baggy on my driveway’: More neighborhoods in Gainesville receive antisemitic flyers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Antisemitic flyers were found in zip lock bags and thrown in multiple front yards, but it’s not the first time it happened in Gainesville. On Saturday morning, Gainesville Police received a call about hateful messages distributed to five different neighborhoods in northwest Gainesville including University Park, Colony Park, Forest Ridge, Brywood, and Florida Park.
Children’s Table will host a food distribution in Bronson
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Children’s Table will have a food distribution in Bronson on Monday. The event will begin at 12 p.m. and end at 2 p.m. It will be located at 680 W Thrasher Drive. It will be a first come first serve until supplies last.
Ocala CEP highlights Renstar Medical Research
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Millions of Americans suffer from Alzheimer’s Disease according to the CDC. Our friends at the CEP bring us to a medical center where researchers are trying to learn more about this condition.
World Equestrian Center will hold the 2022 Grand National Championship show for Paso Finos
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 50th Golden Anniversary at the 2022 Grand National Championship show for Paso Finos will start on Monday. The event will last from Monday until September 24 at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. At this championship, the best of the Paso Fino horses compete for...
Tech Tuesday: Firebird
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A researcher at an Alachua-based tech company is focused on learning about one of our planet’s neighbors. In this week’s Tech Tuesday, our partners at u-f innovate and scad media tell us what the scientist hopes to learn from the clouds of venus. Happy...
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Chair Yoga
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are many different forms of yoga. On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn a type that is accessible to everyone.
Marion County residents are concerned a proposed crematorium maybe built near the neighborhoods
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Marion County held a meeting expressing their concerns about a crematorium possibly being built close to their homes. Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery on HWY 441 has requested a zoning change for a part of their property. They want parts of their land to be changed from residential to business to be able to build an 8,000 sq. ft. crematorium.
