WMUR.com
Windham artist recreates Iwo Jima monument out of balloons
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A Windham woman crafted a national monument with a different kind of medium. Michelle Tieman recreated the famous Iwo Jima monument entirely out of balloons for an event in Portsmouth. It's now on display at the Service Credit Union on Lafayette Road. Michelle told News 9...
manchesterinklink.com
A place of healing: Brigit’s Garden breaks ground at Livingston Park
MANCHESTER, NH – The Brigit A. Feeney Foundation for Hope and Healing announced today that it has broken ground on Brigit’s Garden, a public garden within Livingston Park in the City of Manchester. Brigit’s Garden, the Foundation’s inaugural project, is funded by donations from the family and friends of Brigit A. Feeney, a Victim and Witness Advocate with the NH Department of Justice, who died in a motorcycle accident in 2021. The Foundation’s mission is to increase recognition and support for professional Victim Witness Advocates.
laconiadailysun.com
Biketember festival at the Weirs celebrates fifth year
LACONIA — Hundreds if not 1,000 or so people swarmed the upper section of Weirs Boulevard for Biketember 2022 Saturday. The weekend festival featured multiple bands, karaoke, food, and beer, over a three-day period, from Friday to Sunday. For Tower Hill Tavern owner and operator Anthony Santagate, the Biketember...
Massachusetts Town Being Terrorized By Flock of Unruly Turkeys
It seems as though turkeys in a Massachusetts town are getting revenge ahead of Thanksgiving this year. The birds have been terrorizing the residents of the town. A flock of unruly turkeys is harassing a neighborhood in Woburn, Massachusetts. Several residents shared their experience with the peckers. Meaghan Tolson is...
New Escape Room Coming to the New Hampshire Seacoast
Rescue a kidnapped antique dealer, figure out how to get out of the horror story you just woke up in, or use items from an abandoned campsite to get to safety. Can you do it in 60 minutes?. Escape rooms are so much fun!. It's adrenaline-filled, heart-racing fun where you're...
Wally’s in Hampton, New Hampshire, is Having Their Annual Pig Roast & Bike Run
I love me a pig roast! My husband's family has one every 4th of July, and it's incredible! It doesn't get more American than throwing an oinker on the BBQ, does it? I am sorry for all of the vegans and vegetarians I have offended with that statement. I love pigs, but they are just so TASTY!
WMUR.com
New Hampshire gubernatorial candidates host disability town hall
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gubernatorial candidates — incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu, R, and Tom Sherman, D — hosted a disability and chronic conditions town hall in Manchester. The purpose of the event was to reflect the growing and changing priorities of the disability community in New Hampshire. Sununu...
WCAX
The Big E event in Springfield Ma. brings in Vermont vendors, but some aren't making the trip
2 face charges in Essex crash that sent 5 to hospital. After a monthslong investigation, two men are facing charges in the wake of a crash that sent a family of five to the hospital. Who can call themselves Abenaki? Dispute between Vermont, Canadian tribes. Updated: 13 hours ago. Who...
NHPR
Visibles: Johnny Gonzalez’s mother taught him a valuable lesson about courage
In this fifth season of Visibles, we explore stories when Latinos had to be brave. We asked, what is courage for them? And we found beautiful, compelling stories. Johnny Gonzalez is a medical assistant in Nashua who works seven days a week. He’s been doing that job for 17 years and says it’s a blessing to help people. In his little free time, he focuses on his passion: music.
businessnhmagazine.com
Residents Purchase Plymouth Manufactured-Home Park
The homeowners in Pine Gate Village Mobile Home Park recently purchased their 34-unit manufactured-home park, making it New Hampshire’s 144th resident-owned community (ROC). Pine Gate Cooperative becomes Grafton County's 15th ROC. Those communities contain 477 affordable homes. Using training and technical assistance from the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund’s...
WCAX
Teens accused of carving race-motivated messages at NH school
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Two 17-year-olds in New Hampshire are accused of carving race-motivated messages inside a high school bathroom that identified and violated the civil rights of a Black student, the state attorney general’s office said Tuesday. The civil complaints allege that on April 20, the teens...
manchesterinklink.com
Elliot Berry, on a career devoted to protecting the vulnerable: ‘If you don’t have a place to live, your whole life unravels’
MANCHESTER, NH – For nearly a half-century, New Hampshire Legal Assistance Attorney Elliott Berry has been the person tenants turn to for help when facing housing problems including evictions. This week, he announced he is retiring effective Oct. 31, 2022. It comes at a time when Berry says the...
Plaistow, N.H., Declares New Water System Officially Online, Invites Service Connections
Plaistow, N.H.’s municipal water system is officially online and beginning to provide potable water to residential and commercial properties in town. The Board of Selectmen decided by a unanimous vote near the end of August to authorize up to a $5,000 credit towards the charge for new water service connections. To qualify, applications must be approved no later than the end of this year and water service connected by next June 30.
nhbr.com
N. Conway restaurant owner admits to withholding tips, wages from workers
Luchador Tacos LCC has agreed to pay $75,000 to some 31 workers at its North Conway location over charges of withholding tips and wages, a year after the company reached a similar settlement in Maine. The U.S. Department of Labor filed the consent decree, which was also against the company’s...
Haverhill High Plans to Issue ‘Detentions’ to Students Who Walked Out in Peaceful Protest
Haverhill school officials described yesterday’s walkout of about 200 students in support of teachers as “peaceful, organized and respectful,” but plan to issue detentions to those who took part. Haverhill High School students, calling themselves “Students For Teachers,” left their classrooms at Haverhill High School Tuesday morning...
WMUR.com
April shootings of Concord couple still unsolved
CONCORD, N.H. — Five months after the shooting deaths of a Concord couple, part of the reward initially posted to help find those responsible has expired. Wendy and Stephen Reid left their Concord apartment for a walk on the popular Broken Ground Trails on April 18. The two, both in their 60s, were not seen alive again.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia police purchase mobile command center with grant funding
LACONIA — The Laconia Police Department now has its first-ever mobile command center thanks to a grant from the Department of Homeland Security. “It's going to be used for three different things,” Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield explained. “Mobile command for any type of ongoing incident, but also it's going to be used for the accident reconstruction team. All the equipment for accident reconstruction will be stored in here, and also for crime scene processing.”
Demolition Proposal of Historic Worcester Home to be Reviewed Next Month
WORCESTER - The proposed demolition of a building at 600 Lincoln St. will be reviewed again by Worcester’s Historical Commission on Oct. 6. The demolition delay waiver had been scheduled to be reviewed on Sept. 22, but a request to continue the review to next month's meeting was placed on Tuesday.
nbcboston.com
2 Teens Charged in Racist Vandalism Targeting Black Student at NH High School
Two teenagers who wrote and carved hateful and threatening messages into a New Hampshire high school in April have been charged with civil rights violations, authorities said. One of the 17-year-old boys carved a threatening message involving both a racist slur and the name of a Black student of John Stark Regional High School in Weare, according to the New Hampshire Department of Justice. The agency said Tuesday that the April 20 incident was a violation of the state's Civil Rights Act.
Man accused of exposing himself to children at park in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man was arrested after police say he exposed himself to children at a park in New Hampshire on Monday. Jason Keno, 38, of Manchester, is facing charges including indecent exposure, possession of a controlled drug, falsifying evidence, and resisting arrest, according to the Manchester Police Department.
