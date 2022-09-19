ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

WMUR.com

Windham artist recreates Iwo Jima monument out of balloons

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A Windham woman crafted a national monument with a different kind of medium. Michelle Tieman recreated the famous Iwo Jima monument entirely out of balloons for an event in Portsmouth. It's now on display at the Service Credit Union on Lafayette Road. Michelle told News 9...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
manchesterinklink.com

A place of healing: Brigit’s Garden breaks ground at Livingston Park

MANCHESTER, NH – The Brigit A. Feeney Foundation for Hope and Healing announced today that it has broken ground on Brigit’s Garden, a public garden within Livingston Park in the City of Manchester. Brigit’s Garden, the Foundation’s inaugural project, is funded by donations from the family and friends of Brigit A. Feeney, a Victim and Witness Advocate with the NH Department of Justice, who died in a motorcycle accident in 2021. The Foundation’s mission is to increase recognition and support for professional Victim Witness Advocates.
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Biketember festival at the Weirs celebrates fifth year

LACONIA — Hundreds if not 1,000 or so people swarmed the upper section of Weirs Boulevard for Biketember 2022 Saturday. The weekend festival featured multiple bands, karaoke, food, and beer, over a three-day period, from Friday to Sunday. For Tower Hill Tavern owner and operator Anthony Santagate, the Biketember...
LACONIA, NH
Outsider.com

Massachusetts Town Being Terrorized By Flock of Unruly Turkeys

It seems as though turkeys in a Massachusetts town are getting revenge ahead of Thanksgiving this year. The birds have been terrorizing the residents of the town. A flock of unruly turkeys is harassing a neighborhood in Woburn, Massachusetts. Several residents shared their experience with the peckers. Meaghan Tolson is...
WOBURN, MA
Concord, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire gubernatorial candidates host disability town hall

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gubernatorial candidates — incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu, R, and Tom Sherman, D — hosted a disability and chronic conditions town hall in Manchester. The purpose of the event was to reflect the growing and changing priorities of the disability community in New Hampshire. Sununu...
MANCHESTER, NH
NHPR

Visibles: Johnny Gonzalez’s mother taught him a valuable lesson about courage

In this fifth season of Visibles, we explore stories when Latinos had to be brave. We asked, what is courage for them? And we found beautiful, compelling stories. Johnny Gonzalez is a medical assistant in Nashua who works seven days a week. He’s been doing that job for 17 years and says it’s a blessing to help people. In his little free time, he focuses on his passion: music.
NASHUA, NH
businessnhmagazine.com

Residents Purchase Plymouth Manufactured-Home Park

The homeowners in Pine Gate Village Mobile Home Park recently purchased their 34-unit manufactured-home park, making it New Hampshire’s 144th resident-owned community (ROC). Pine Gate Cooperative becomes Grafton County's 15th ROC. Those communities contain 477 affordable homes. Using training and technical assistance from the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund’s...
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH
WCAX

Teens accused of carving race-motivated messages at NH school

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Two 17-year-olds in New Hampshire are accused of carving race-motivated messages inside a high school bathroom that identified and violated the civil rights of a Black student, the state attorney general’s office said Tuesday. The civil complaints allege that on April 20, the teens...
WEARE, NH
WHAV

Plaistow, N.H., Declares New Water System Officially Online, Invites Service Connections

Plaistow, N.H.’s municipal water system is officially online and beginning to provide potable water to residential and commercial properties in town. The Board of Selectmen decided by a unanimous vote near the end of August to authorize up to a $5,000 credit towards the charge for new water service connections. To qualify, applications must be approved no later than the end of this year and water service connected by next June 30.
PLAISTOW, NH
WMUR.com

April shootings of Concord couple still unsolved

CONCORD, N.H. — Five months after the shooting deaths of a Concord couple, part of the reward initially posted to help find those responsible has expired. Wendy and Stephen Reid left their Concord apartment for a walk on the popular Broken Ground Trails on April 18. The two, both in their 60s, were not seen alive again.
CONCORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia police purchase mobile command center with grant funding

LACONIA — The Laconia Police Department now has its first-ever mobile command center thanks to a grant from the Department of Homeland Security. “It's going to be used for three different things,” Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield explained. “Mobile command for any type of ongoing incident, but also it's going to be used for the accident reconstruction team. All the equipment for accident reconstruction will be stored in here, and also for crime scene processing.”
LACONIA, NH
nbcboston.com

2 Teens Charged in Racist Vandalism Targeting Black Student at NH High School

Two teenagers who wrote and carved hateful and threatening messages into a New Hampshire high school in April have been charged with civil rights violations, authorities said. One of the 17-year-old boys carved a threatening message involving both a racist slur and the name of a Black student of John Stark Regional High School in Weare, according to the New Hampshire Department of Justice. The agency said Tuesday that the April 20 incident was a violation of the state's Civil Rights Act.
WEARE, NH

