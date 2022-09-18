Read full article on original website
NHL
Chara receives love from hockey community after announcing retirement
Veteran defenseman hangs up his skates after 24 seasons. "Big Zee" is getting a big sendoff. Zdeno Chara is feeling the social media love after announcing his retirement from the NHL after 24 seasons on Thursday. The veteran defenseman's former teams, the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators and...
NHL
10 questions for start of NHL training camps
Training camps are opening across the NHL and there is optimism for what's to come along with questions that need to be answered in each market. Here are 10 of those questions that need to be answered before the puck drops for real next month:. 1. How will the banged-up...
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster
FORWARDS (37) BLOG: Richardson Excited to Get Started in First Camp as Head Coach. Luke Richardson, Kyle Davidson speak ahead of first on-ice session at 2022 Training Camp. Head Coach Luke Richardson and General Manager Kyle Davidson walked into their first press conference of the season smiling. "I've been waiting...
NHL
Yandle retires from NHL, holds consecutive games played record at 989
Keith Yandle, who set the NHL record for consecutive games played last season, announced his retirement Tuesday after 16 seasons. "The last year it's one of those things I've been thinking about," Yandle said on the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast. "When that's all you know in your life, to call it quits on it, to call it an end, it's nerve-wracking. You're worried about what you're going to do. Especially this time of the year, you're ramping up for training camp.
NHL
Ottawa Senators announce 59-player 2022-23 training camp roster
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today the 59-player roster for the club's 2022-23 training camp which is being held entirely at Canadian Tire Centre for the third consecutive campaign. The Senators training camp roster includes six goaltenders, 20 defencemen and 33 forwards. Players, who will report for medicals and...
markerzone.com
RED WINGS ANNOUNCE SEVERAL INJURY UPDATES AHEAD OF TRAINING CAMP
The Detroit Red Wings will head into training camp with a number of injuries, with varying recovery times. Via their Twitter account on Wednesday, the Red Wings announced the following injuries and expected return dates to players on their roster:. - Andrew Copp (abdominal surgery in off-season), will return first...
NHL
5 things to watch at training camp
Blues Training Camp at Centene Community Ice Center is free and open to the public. Fans can attend practices at 10 a.m. and noon on Thursday, Sept. 22 and Friday, Sept. 23. Another hockey season is upon us. The St. Louis Blues get back on the ice for training camp...
NHL
Notebook: Day One of Training Camp
RALEIGH, NC. - Clad in Hurricanes sweaters and split amongst two groups, 45 skaters and six goaltenders made their way to the ice Thursday morning at PNC Arena. On the first day that the NHL allowed on-ice activities for teams, Rod Brind'Amour and staff got their first taste of those competing for 2022-23 roster spots.
NHL
Training Camp Schedule Released
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club will open training camp on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul. Complimentary tickets are required for attendance, but are available at ticketmaster.com. The training camp schedule is as follows:
NHL
5 questions for the Blue Jackets to answer during training camp
Looking at what Columbus hopes to figure out over the next few weeks before the season begins. Tomorrow morning, 68 Blue Jackets will hit the ice for the first time during the team's annual training camp, and it's fair to say there hasn't been this much excitement around CBJ hockey in quite a while.
NHL
Predators season preview: Saros to carry load again
Goalie handling full season of work, Tolvanen potential key to playoff run. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Nashville Predators.
NHL
Observations from Content Day
Go behind the scenes for a timeline of sights and sounds from Wednesday's Content Day. St. Louis Blues players and media joined together on Wednesday for an annual event known as 'Content Day.'. Various stations are set up around Centene Community Ice Center as the Blues and local media outlets...
Yardbarker
Improving Sabres Lock Up GM Kevyn Adams On Multi-Year Extension
The Buffalo Sabres have missed the playoffs the last 11 seasons and have seemingly been in rebuild mode for most of that period, but the club appears to have turned the corner under General manager Kevyn Adams, who was rewarded with a multi-year contract extension on Wednesday. The Western New...
NHL
Backstrom optimistic he'll return for Capitals this season after surgery
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Nicklas Backstrom is optimistic that he'll play for the Washington Capitals at some point this season after recovering from resurfacing surgery on his left hip, but there is no timetable for his return. "I'm going to start off by saying I'm pain free," the center said Thursday,...
NHL
Preds Announce Single Game Ticket Promotions and Theme Nights for 2022-23
Nashville, Tenn. (Sept. 20, 2022) - The Nashville Predators organization has announced their single game ticket promotions and theme nights for the 41 home games during the 2022-23 season. All fans - including students, families and hometown heroes - will be able to take advantage of the Preds' full slate of single game ticket promotions offered by our proud partners during the upcoming season. To view the full schedule of special offers and theme nights, visit NashvillePredators.com/Tickets.
NHL
Happy Camper: Tanev Returns
First day of training camp features two groups, Team White and Team Blue, practicing and scrimmaging-plus the comeback starting line for effusive veteran. Early Thursday morning, before 7 a.m., fan-favorite Brandon Tanev pulled into the player's parking lot at Kraken Community Iceplex ahead of most teammates for the first day of 'Kraken Training Camp Presented by Starbucks'. It's been a long wait for the veteran forward, who injured his right knee during a mid-December home game that ended his to-date significant contributions to the inaugural season.
NHL
Caps Camp Gets Underway
Thursday was the first day of autumn and the first day of Capitals training camp in preparation for the 2022-23 season. The local media was out in full force as the Caps hit the ice for the first time, and while some attention was paid to a handful of newcomers on the Washington camp roster, there were also some big names who were absent from Thursday's proceedings.
NHL
PROSPECTS: Josh Davies joins 'Panthers Pipeline' podcast
As far back as he can remember, Josh Davies always wanted to be a hockey player. "I think I was about two or three when my dad put me into a pair of skates," the feisty forward said. "I just went out there and skated. I remember that my mom told me that I wouldn't skate without a hockey stick in my hand, so she gave me one and it just kind of went from there."
The Hockey Writers
4 Devils Takeaways From 2022 Buffalo Prospects Challenge
The 2022 Prospects Challenge is officially in the books. The New Jersey Devils appeared in three games, finishing with a record of 1-1-1. There is a lot of excitement about the team’s prospect pool, which has been ranked the fourth best farm system in the league by my colleague Peter Baracchini. Fans saw a handful of familiar faces, including Alexander Holtz and Kevin Bahl and another recently drafted forward who was a pleasant surprise. Here are some prospects that had a good weekend ahead of training camp this week.
NHL
Subban, Chara, Yandle rapid retirements cause stir in NHL
Accomplished defensemen issue announcements on same morning. The landscape of NHL blue lines changed dramatically in about 8½ hours Tuesday morning with the announcement of the retirements of defensemen Keith Yandle, then Zdeno Chara, then P.K. Subban. Combined, they played 3,623 NHL games, the equivalent of nearly 45 seasons,...
