A'ja Wilson called on everyone to 'take 4 shots' before Las Vegas' WNBA championship parade
WNBA Finals MVP Chelsea Gray tried to wrestle the microphone away from the 26-year-old superstar as she called on Usher to attend the celebrations.
NBC Sports
Las Vegas Aces win first-ever WNBA championship
The Las Vegas Aces are bringing their first-ever WNBA championship back to Las Vegas. The Aces took down the Connecticut Sun 78-71 in front of a sellout crowd of 9,652 at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday night to grab the final series 3-1. The first half included a total of...
Becky Hammon's head coaching triumph with the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces was about 'proving myself right'
Becky Hammon's former coaches, former San Antonio Spurs colleagues, and current players all knew what she could do: "She was gonna be a great coach."
Video Of DeMarcus Cousins Going Viral
A video of four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is going viral on Twitter. The former Kentucky star most recently played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks last season.
Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Sign A 7-Footer
According to J.D. Shaw of Hoops Rumors, the Milwaukee Bucks have signed Ibou Badji to an Exhibit 10 contract.
It’s Giving Leg, WNBA Guard DiDi Richards Struts NYFW Runway for Dur Doux
From sneakers to heels, the WNBA enters basketball superstars into the big fashion league. WNBA New York Liberty guard Deauzya “DiDi” Richards strutted the runway in the Dur Doux show during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2022. Created in 2012, mother-daughter duo Cynthia and Najla Burt launched their brand of luxury avant-garde clothing for their Dur Doux line, which in French means “hard-soft.”
NBC Sports
Who are the highest-paid coaches in the NBA?
Having stars on the floor is a great way to achieve success in the NBA, but boasting an elite coach is just as essential. There are only about a handful of said coaches roaming the baselines in the league, but those tacticians earn a sizable salary for their duties. Here’s...
NBA・
NBC Sports
Where five Warriors stars rank on list of Top 100 NBA players
The Warriors are well-represented on ESPN's list of the Top 100 NBA players heading into the 2022-23 season. Players 100-26 were announced on Tuesday and Golden State had four names on the list. One player is noticeably absent, but for good reason. Jordan Poole (No. 55) Not only did Jordan...
Chelsea Gray wins WNBA Finals MVP after being snubbed for All-Star, All-WNBA selections
Chelsea Gray has what matters most: a WNBA championship and a Finals MVP. The point gawd was snubbed for an All-Star selection then was left off the All-WNBA team earlier this week. But her play was instrumental to the Las Vegas Aces' first title in franchise history. This post will...
New Jersey-Native Rotimi Responds To Getting Dirty Bird Dragged Over Atlanta Falcons ’Rise Up’ Anthem
New Jersey-native, actor, and singer Rotimi responds to social media backlash over Atlanta Falcons 'Rise Up' anthem
Chris Paul Trade to Mavs: Final Media ‘Pipe-Dream’ Proposal?
Should the Dallas Mavericks take one last “pipe-dream” swing at a Chris Paul trade?
Yardbarker
DeMarcus Cousins Appears Ready For The New Season
Big man DeMarcus Cousins has played for four NBA teams since coming back to the league in 2020. He has been part of the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, and finally the Denver Nuggets. During the last season, he was creating 9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists...
The Whiteboard: What NBA teams can learn from Becky Hammon’s Aces
Becky Hammon led the Las Vegas Aces to a WNBA championship with largely the same roster as the year before. What can NBA teams learn from their evolution?. On Sunday, the Las Vegas Aces won their first championship in franchise history, defeating the Connecticut Sun in four games. It was a fitting coronation for the most dominant team of the WNBA season nearly from start to finish.
NBC Sports
Former All-Pro explains why Eagles are NFC's best team
The Eagles' time as a dark horse Super Bowl contender is over. After Monday night's demonstrative national television win over the Vikings in South Philly, the Birds are officially on everyone's radar. Jalen Hurts is legit, the weapons are stacked, the defense is dangerous, and everything is clicking through two weeks.
LeBron James embracing inner Michael Jordan by finally going bald
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is surely getting up there in years, even if it’s not obvious with how elite he remains on the court. About to turn 38 on December, LeBron is in the twilight of his career, no matter how preposterous that sounds. And as the old adage goes, it’s better late than never, and LeBron is finally embracing something that has been long overdue. In the process, he might even be channeling his rival for the title of greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan.
NBC Sports
Kentucky’s Tionna Herron recovering from open-heart surgery
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy says freshman Tionna Herron is recovering from open-heart surgery to correct a structural abnormality. The 6-foot-4 post player learned of her condition after arriving at school in June and received other opinions before surgery was recommended. Senior trainer Courtney Jones said in a release that Herron underwent surgery Aug. 24 at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston and is recovering at home in DeSoto, Texas.
The hot streak that won a WNBA title
There are hot streaks, and then there's the 10-game heater Chelsea Gray just completed to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title and earn Finals MVP honors. By the numbers: Gray averaged 21.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 10 playoff games — up from her regular-season averages of 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
CBS Sports
Dallas Wings part ways with head coach Vickie Johnson after two seasons
The Dallas Wings announced on Monday that they have parted ways with head coach Vickie Johnson after two seasons. Johnson's contract contained a team option for the 2023 season which the Wings decided not to pick up. "While our organization has taken steps forward this season, at this time I...
NBC Sports
Brady responds to Fitzpatrick's claim he showed QB 'no respect'
Who knew there was a beef between Tom Brady and Ryan Fitzpatrick?. Fitzpatrick, who faced Brady's New England Patriots 14 times over his 17-year career as an NFL quarterback, recently shared that he's not a very big fan of the GOAT, claiming Brady declined to shake his hand on several occasions after they faced each other.
NFL・
