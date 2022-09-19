ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Las Vegas Aces win first-ever WNBA championship

The Las Vegas Aces are bringing their first-ever WNBA championship back to Las Vegas. The Aces took down the Connecticut Sun 78-71 in front of a sellout crowd of 9,652 at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday night to grab the final series 3-1. The first half included a total of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Connecticut State
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
Black Enterprise

It’s Giving Leg, WNBA Guard DiDi Richards Struts NYFW Runway for Dur Doux

From sneakers to heels, the WNBA enters basketball superstars into the big fashion league. WNBA New York Liberty guard Deauzya “DiDi” Richards strutted the runway in the Dur Doux show during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2022. Created in 2012, mother-daughter duo Cynthia and Najla Burt launched their brand of luxury avant-garde clothing for their Dur Doux line, which in French means “hard-soft.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Who are the highest-paid coaches in the NBA?

Having stars on the floor is a great way to achieve success in the NBA, but boasting an elite coach is just as essential. There are only about a handful of said coaches roaming the baselines in the league, but those tacticians earn a sizable salary for their duties. Here’s...
NBA
NBC Sports

Where five Warriors stars rank on list of Top 100 NBA players

The Warriors are well-represented on ESPN's list of the Top 100 NBA players heading into the 2022-23 season. Players 100-26 were announced on Tuesday and Golden State had four names on the list. One player is noticeably absent, but for good reason. Jordan Poole (No. 55) Not only did Jordan...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelsey Plum
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Becky Hammon
Yardbarker

DeMarcus Cousins Appears Ready For The New Season

Big man DeMarcus Cousins has played for four NBA teams since coming back to the league in 2020. He has been part of the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, and finally the Denver Nuggets. During the last season, he was creating 9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#The Las Vegas Aces#Finals Mvp
FanSided

The Whiteboard: What NBA teams can learn from Becky Hammon’s Aces

Becky Hammon led the Las Vegas Aces to a WNBA championship with largely the same roster as the year before. What can NBA teams learn from their evolution?. On Sunday, the Las Vegas Aces won their first championship in franchise history, defeating the Connecticut Sun in four games. It was a fitting coronation for the most dominant team of the WNBA season nearly from start to finish.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Former All-Pro explains why Eagles are NFC's best team

The Eagles' time as a dark horse Super Bowl contender is over. After Monday night's demonstrative national television win over the Vikings in South Philly, the Birds are officially on everyone's radar. Jalen Hurts is legit, the weapons are stacked, the defense is dangerous, and everything is clicking through two weeks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James embracing inner Michael Jordan by finally going bald

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is surely getting up there in years, even if it’s not obvious with how elite he remains on the court. About to turn 38 on December, LeBron is in the twilight of his career, no matter how preposterous that sounds. And as the old adage goes, it’s better late than never, and LeBron is finally embracing something that has been long overdue. In the process, he might even be channeling his rival for the title of greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Kentucky’s Tionna Herron recovering from open-heart surgery

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy says freshman Tionna Herron is recovering from open-heart surgery to correct a structural abnormality. The 6-foot-4 post player learned of her condition after arriving at school in June and received other opinions before surgery was recommended. Senior trainer Courtney Jones said in a release that Herron underwent surgery Aug. 24 at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston and is recovering at home in DeSoto, Texas.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
Axios

The hot streak that won a WNBA title

There are hot streaks, and then there's the 10-game heater Chelsea Gray just completed to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title and earn Finals MVP honors. By the numbers: Gray averaged 21.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 10 playoff games — up from her regular-season averages of 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
BASKETBALL
CBS Sports

Dallas Wings part ways with head coach Vickie Johnson after two seasons

The Dallas Wings announced on Monday that they have parted ways with head coach Vickie Johnson after two seasons. Johnson's contract contained a team option for the 2023 season which the Wings decided not to pick up. "While our organization has taken steps forward this season, at this time I...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Brady responds to Fitzpatrick's claim he showed QB 'no respect'

Who knew there was a beef between Tom Brady and Ryan Fitzpatrick?. Fitzpatrick, who faced Brady's New England Patriots 14 times over his 17-year career as an NFL quarterback, recently shared that he's not a very big fan of the GOAT, claiming Brady declined to shake his hand on several occasions after they faced each other.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy