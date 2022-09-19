ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S. R. Elliott
2d ago

🤣🤣🤣...It appears that the Morman University System loves to Dish Insults, but whines when it is returned!

Oregon Ducks Fans Under Fire for Bigoted Chant During BYU Game

The Oregon Ducks were forced to apologize to their fanbase on Saturday after several members of the crowd were filmed chanting what Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called "religious bigotry." According to The Salt Lake Tribune, fans were caught chanting, "F- the Mormons" around the start of the second half of play.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Utah Hiker Is Stalked by Mountain Lion in Heart-Pounding Clip

While in the great outdoors, danger can lurk just around the corner. A Utah hiker was stalked by a mountain lion in an intense video. When you find yourself on the wrong end of a cat and mouse situation, there isn’t a whole lot you can do. You can get loud and make yourself larger and do all the things that they say – eventually, you have to convince the wildlife to stop.
