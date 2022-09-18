Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh Steelers not considering benching Mitch Trubisky for Kenny Pickett in Week 4
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky struggled once again on Thursday night, delivering his third consecutive poor performance and playing a
Boston Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for the upcoming season
The coach — who led the Celtics to the NBA finals last season — says he accepts the team's decision. The organization cited "violations of team policies" but did not give specifics.
White Sox, playoff hopes all but gone, turn attention to Tigers
The Chicago White Sox are left licking their wounds after a three-game series sweep all but dashed their postseason aspirations.
