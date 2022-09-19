Read full article on original website
Related
TVGuide.com
How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres Live on September 20
On September 20 at 9:40 PM ET, the San Diego Padres will play the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on TBS (out-of-market only), Bally Sports San Diego and Bally Sports Midwest. St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres. When: September 20 at 9:40 PM ET. TV: TBS...
FOX Sports
Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead
St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is...
FOX Sports
Padres open 3-game series at home against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals (87-61, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (81-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-9, 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-7, 4.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is...
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee suspended 3 games
Currently sidelined to an arm injury, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee won’t return when he’s eligible to come off injured
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bulls G Lonzo Ball to undergo knee surgery, doubtful for season’s start
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will undergo surgery next week on his problematic left knee. The team said the procedure,
Comments / 1