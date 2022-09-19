China's quarantine bus crash kills 27 people, sparks anger against zero-Covid policy

Read full article on original website
At least 27 people killed and 20 injured after Covid quarantine bus overturns in horror crash
AT least 27 people have been killed after a Covid quarantine bus overturned on a motorway in China. The vehicle, carrying 47 passengers, was on route to a quarantine facility when it crashed in the mountainous Guizhou province. Emergency services rushed to the scene in the early hours of Sunday...
Grief-stricken uncle reveals the horror final phone call made by two nursing student as they drowned in mysterious circumstances after their car crashed into a lake
The drowning deaths of two young nursing students in a suburban Perth lake after their car ran off the road remains under investigation by detectives. The women, both aged 20, died after their car was submerged in the Aveley lake early on Sunday morning. Bystanders tried to rescue the pair,...
Tragic way a dead Ernst & Young staffer's husband found out his wife, 33, had plummeted off a balcony at her Sydney office - as new details emerge about how she accessed a 'secure' 11th floor patio
The husband of an Ernst & Young employee who plummeted from the balcony of her Sydney office had been on a plane when his wife fell to her death. The woman's partner had been flying from Singapore to Australia when the 33-year-old plummeted from the building's upper floors just after midnight on Friday.
Plane carrying three teen prisoners is forced to turn around mid-flight after one of the boys rushed the pilot minutes after take-off
A charter flight carrying three teenage detainees has been forced to turn around following a mid-flight incident where one of the prisoners rushed towards the pilot. It's alleged the incident occurred only minutes into the flight travelling from Broome to Perth in Western Australia on Wednesday around 2.49pm. Five youth...
Tragedy as 19 schoolkids die in horror crash after lorry smashes into minibus on South African highway
A HORROR crash has left 19 schoolkids dead after a lorry smashed into a minibus on a South African highway. The tragedy happened in the Pongola area - around 300 kilometres north of Durban - on Friday afternoon. Horrifying dashcam footage showed the moment the lorry overtook another truck on...
Horror as woman, 21, is run over and killed lying on an Outback highway
A woman lying on a highway in central Australia has been killed when she was run over by a car. Northern Territory Police say the 21-year-old woman was struck in Alice Springs' southern suburbs in the early hours of Tuesday morning. 'Around 3.40am police received a report involving a pedestrian,...
Monkeys kill again in India: Farmer, 52, is attacked by troop of 30 enraged primates before plunging to his death from a roof
A farmer who was attacked by a troop of 30 enraged monkeys plunged to his death from a roof after trying to escape from them. The victim Horilal, 52, from Baduan, was on the roof of his house on the evening of August 30 when the angry primates charged him.
Brit pensioner, 76, paraded in hood after being ‘caught with massive drug haul’ in India
A BRIT pensioner has been snapped surrounded by cops and masked by a black hood after being arrested in India over a huge drug haul. Stephen Slotwiner, 76, was arrested in the Indian state of Goa after he was allegedly caught with drugs at his rented accommodation. The bust -...
Scottish aristocrat Lord Strathnaver, 40, found dead at foot of 30ft cliffs near ruined Thurso castle as police probe ‘unexplained death’
A Scottish aristocrat with a passion for surfing was tragically found dead at the foot of cliffs on Saturday night. Alexander Sutherland, Lord Strathnaver, 40, was found at the bottom of 30ft cliffs at Thurso East, near the ruined 19th century Thurso Castle in Caithness. Thurso Lifeboat reported that a...
Alleged US fugitive claims he is being tortured in Scottish prison
A man who has repeatedly denied being a wanted fugitive claims he is being tortured in prison and has been punched in the face by officers.The 35-year-old insists his name is Arthur Knight, but US prosecutors believe he is Nicholas Rossi, a man wanted for a series of sexual assaults and two rape charges in the state of Utah.The man appeared by videolink from HMP Edinburgh at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, in a wheelchair and wearing an oxygen mask.His wife sat in court watching the latest stage of her husband’s extradition battle.I need to go to hospital. This is...
Woman and child found dead in Leeds flat
Bodies of woman, 30, and child thought to be her son found by police in Holbeck area
