Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers
Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
Tesla Closes the Door on a Low-Cost EV
Tesla (TSLA) , the leader in the electric-vehicle market, advocates a massive adoption of clean vehicles. But a major obstacle stands in the way: affordability. No electric vehicles under $30,000 are currently on the market. According to Kelley Blue Book, new EV prices in June averaged more than $66,000, well above the industry average and more aligned with luxury vehicles than mainstream ones.
Tesla Has A 'Competitive Moat' In This Area — Ford, GM Now Have A Chance Of Breaking It, Thanks To Biden: Analyst
The Biden administration’s incentives for electric-vehicle charging infrastructure will help address a major shortcoming faced by the EV industry, according to a Wedbush analyst. What Happened: The U.S. government announced $900 million in grants for EV chargers across 35 states as part of the $7.5 billion in funding allocated...
JPMorgan vs. Goldman Sachs: Which Bank is the Better Buy?
The big banking giants could disrupt their disruptive fintech rivals as interest rates rise. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are two behemoths that seem well-poised to pick up their innovative investments over the next five years. In this piece, we’ll look at two banking heavyweights in JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Goldman Sachs...
I drove a Tesla for the first time after testing 14 other electric cars. Now I get why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's vehicles.
The Tesla Model Y is quick, packed with fun tech, and simple to charge. But not everyone will love its big touchscreen and lack of regular buttons.
Biden announces $900million plan to put 500,000 electric vehicle chargers across the US at Detroit Auto Show
PRESIDENT Biden announced the U.S.’ $900million investment in electric vehicle charging infrastructure at the Detroit Auto Show. The massive $900million fund will help manufacture around 500,000 charging stations across 35 U.S. states and 53,000 miles. President Biden signed his Inflation Reduction Act into law on August 16th. The Inflation...
The New EV Battery That Could Change The Industry
Electric vehicles have advanced rapidly over the last few years. They're becoming a common sight on the streets, Tesla and Lucid's best efforts are rivaling those of traditional luxury car brands, and high gas prices are making large numbers of Americans think about going electric. But electric car manufacturers aren't resting on their laurels, things may be about to get even better. Several companies, including Tesla and their Chinese rivals BTD, are looking into an innovative battery design that could increase an electric vehicle's performance and range. Batteries are vital to electric vehicles. They're also a point of concern skeptics like to bring up regularly.
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
KO, PEP: Too Late to Buy These Recession-Resilient Stocks?
The consumer staples sector contains many quality companies that have historically generated strong sales even during the most turbulent times. The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo are two such names, with their most recent results displaying their ability to price resilient and growing results in a tough market environment. Nonetheless, their valuations are worth considering before buying.
I drove a Tesla Model Y and discovered 6 reasons not to buy Elon Musk's $66,000 electric SUV
Driving the Tesla Model Y showed me why people are so in love with Elon Musk's cars. Impressive as it may be, the Model Y SUV isn't the perfect electric SUV for everyone. If you need a comfy, plush ride and uncomplicated physical controls, it may be best to consider other models.
National Drive Electric Week wants to spread the gospel of EVs
You can find out more about what it's like to own an EV or plug-in hybrid at events across North America. National Drive Electric Week is right around the corner. Plug In America, the Electric Vehicle Association, environmental organization Sierra Club and Nissan (one of the main sponsors) are all backing the initiative, which aims to highlight the benefits of having an electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid. Between September 23rd and October 2nd, EV owners will show off their rides and chat to folks curious about making the switch at events across the US (some are taking place in Canada and Mexico as well). Many dealers are taking part too.
Some Car Dealers May Disappear as New Electric Vehicles Head to the Market
Will automakers need to offer buyout programs to car dealers that don't want to sell electric vehicles? The post Some Car Dealers May Disappear as New Electric Vehicles Head to the Market appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Interested in EV? Here's a Far Better Stock to Buy Than Tesla
Due to rising consumer demand and supportive government initiatives, the electric vehicle (EV) industry is expected to grow rapidly in the upcoming years. While EV behemoth Tesla (TSLA) is anticipated...
Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy
What’s going on in the markets lately? Since the start of this year, we’ve seen a prolonged bearish trend, and now a cycle of high volatility. Investors can be forgiven for feeling some confusion, or even some whiplash, in trying to follow the rapid ups and downs of recent weeks.
Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF): Should You Buy This ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score Stock?
Sun Life Financial has a ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score rating, implying that it can beat the market, going forward. Looking into Sun Life’s fundamentals, one can make the case that its high smart score is justified. Sun Life Financial (TSE: SLF) (NYSE: SLF), a Canadian financial services...
XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) Rolls Out Semi-Autonomous Driving Feature
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) major, XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) announced the launch of a semi-autonomous feature for its cars, called City Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP). This feature is being seen as a direct challenge to Tesla’s (TSLA) Full Self Driving (FSD) mode which is still in beta testing in the U.S.
Fisker and Wallbox Partner to Deliver Home EV Charging Solutions across North America and Europe
Fisker (NYSE: FSR) and Wallbox (NYSE: WBX) have announced a new partnership to deliver electric vehicle charging solutions to consumers throughout the United States and Europe. The new partnership will make the Wallbox Pulsar Plus charger available to Fisker’s North American and European customer markets. In Europe, Fisker has...
GM Lands Huge Hertz Order for EVs
General Motors (GM) landed a large order for its lineup of electric vehicles as the race to attract more buyers of EVs heats up. The Detroit auto giant said it was selling 175,000 Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac and BrightDrop EVs to rental-car company Hertz (HTZ) over the next five years.
Can Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Restore its Lost Sheen?
Intel has been largely grappling with higher costs, supply-chain disturbances, and cut-throat rivalry in the semiconductor industry. The dull outlook for PC shipments for 2022 might also weigh on the stock. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has been having a rough patch. This major semiconductor player’s performance has been weighed down by...
'Car guy' Biden touts electric vehicles at Detroit auto show
DETROIT (AP) — President Joe Biden, a "car guy" with his own vintage Corvette, showcased his administration's efforts to promote electric vehicles during a visit Wednesday to the Detroit auto show. Biden traveled to the massive North American International Auto Show to plug the huge new climate, tax and...
