ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers

Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
CARS
TheStreet

Tesla Closes the Door on a Low-Cost EV

Tesla (TSLA) , the leader in the electric-vehicle market, advocates a massive adoption of clean vehicles. But a major obstacle stands in the way: affordability. No electric vehicles under $30,000 are currently on the market. According to Kelley Blue Book, new EV prices in June averaged more than $66,000, well above the industry average and more aligned with luxury vehicles than mainstream ones.
BUSINESS
tipranks.com

JPMorgan vs. Goldman Sachs: Which Bank is the Better Buy?

The big banking giants could disrupt their disruptive fintech rivals as interest rates rise. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are two behemoths that seem well-poised to pick up their innovative investments over the next five years. In this piece, we’ll look at two banking heavyweights in JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Goldman Sachs...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrik Fisker
Person
Elon Musk
The US Sun

Biden announces $900million plan to put 500,000 electric vehicle chargers across the US at Detroit Auto Show

PRESIDENT Biden announced the U.S.’ $900million investment in electric vehicle charging infrastructure at the Detroit Auto Show. The massive $900million fund will help manufacture around 500,000 charging stations across 35 U.S. states and 53,000 miles. President Biden signed his Inflation Reduction Act into law on August 16th. The Inflation...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SlashGear

The New EV Battery That Could Change The Industry

Electric vehicles have advanced rapidly over the last few years. They're becoming a common sight on the streets, Tesla and Lucid's best efforts are rivaling those of traditional luxury car brands, and high gas prices are making large numbers of Americans think about going electric. But electric car manufacturers aren't resting on their laurels, things may be about to get even better. Several companies, including Tesla and their Chinese rivals BTD, are looking into an innovative battery design that could increase an electric vehicle's performance and range. Batteries are vital to electric vehicles. They're also a point of concern skeptics like to bring up regularly.
CARS
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Linus Investment#Vehicles#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Ev#Iea#Bcg
tipranks.com

KO, PEP: Too Late to Buy These Recession-Resilient Stocks?

The consumer staples sector contains many quality companies that have historically generated strong sales even during the most turbulent times. The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo are two such names, with their most recent results displaying their ability to price resilient and growing results in a tough market environment. Nonetheless, their valuations are worth considering before buying.
STOCKS
Engadget

National Drive Electric Week wants to spread the gospel of EVs

You can find out more about what it's like to own an EV or plug-in hybrid at events across North America. National Drive Electric Week is right around the corner. Plug In America, the Electric Vehicle Association, environmental organization Sierra Club and Nissan (one of the main sponsors) are all backing the initiative, which aims to highlight the benefits of having an electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid. Between September 23rd and October 2nd, EV owners will show off their rides and chat to folks curious about making the switch at events across the US (some are taking place in Canada and Mexico as well). Many dealers are taking part too.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
tipranks.com

XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) Rolls Out Semi-Autonomous Driving Feature

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) major, XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) announced the launch of a semi-autonomous feature for its cars, called City Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP). This feature is being seen as a direct challenge to Tesla’s (TSLA) Full Self Driving (FSD) mode which is still in beta testing in the U.S.
CARS
TheStreet

GM Lands Huge Hertz Order for EVs

General Motors (GM) landed a large order for its lineup of electric vehicles as the race to attract more buyers of EVs heats up. The Detroit auto giant said it was selling 175,000 Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac and BrightDrop EVs to rental-car company Hertz (HTZ) over the next five years.
BUSINESS
tipranks.com

Can Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Restore its Lost Sheen?

Intel has been largely grappling with higher costs, supply-chain disturbances, and cut-throat rivalry in the semiconductor industry. The dull outlook for PC shipments for 2022 might also weigh on the stock. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has been having a rough patch. This major semiconductor player’s performance has been weighed down by...
STOCKS
CBS Detroit

'Car guy' Biden touts electric vehicles at Detroit auto show

DETROIT (AP) — President Joe Biden, a "car guy" with his own vintage Corvette, showcased his administration's efforts to promote electric vehicles during a visit Wednesday to the Detroit auto show. Biden traveled to the massive North American International Auto Show to plug the huge new climate, tax and...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy