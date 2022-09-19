‘This is the forgotten America in Appalachia’: Floyd Countians create nonprofit to feed EKY following flood

Looking for a taste of the West in the Southeast? Prestonsburg is the perfect mountain town for those looking for fresh destinations that deliver big experiences. While Kentucky is often associated with bourbon and horses, head east and discover a world of mountains, moonshine, music, and magical creatures. The region of Prestonsburg is home to the second largest elk population in America, which you can witness and learn the calls firsthand. Did you know elk often weigh around 700 pounds? These amazing sightings are at their peak during fall foliage.

PRESTONSBURG, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO