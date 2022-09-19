‘This is the forgotten America in Appalachia’: Floyd Countians create nonprofit to feed EKY following flood

Read full article on original website
‘It’s a godsend’: AARP donates $45k to organizations targeting flood relief
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - As organizations across the region work to be part of the relief efforts following the late-July floods, AARP is stepping in to target its demographic by donating $45,000 to the mission. AARP Kentucky representatives visited Prestonsburg Tuesday, giving four checks to support Eastern Kentucky efforts. Big...
‘A place of healing:’ Eastern Ky. community center serves children in time of mental health need
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the last month and a half, what people experienced in eastern Kentucky was both catastrophic and traumatic. We have seen the visible scars of flooding play out before us, but it’s what we don’t see that those waters left behind that leave an even deeper mark on the communities and people where it happened.
Breathitt Countians create recovery organization after flood
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Many communities that were impacted by the flood are transitioning into the recovery phase and with that comes several organizations willing to help in this process. One of those organizations is the Breathitt County Long Term Recovery Team. This group was originally founded following flooding...
Leaders award more than $900,000 to expand Southeastern Ky. substance abuse program
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WYMT) - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Congressman Hal Rogers announced on Tuesday that Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) will give $952,754 to Volunteers of America Mid-States to grow its substance abuse treatment program in Manchester, Kentucky. The organization will use those funds to renovate a space in...
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Raven Simpson
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Raven Simpson is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Raven graduated from East Ridge High School with a 3.88 GPA. She received art awards and was a member of the honor roll and the National Honors Society. Congratulations, Raven!
One Harlan County town without water service
EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Areas of Harlan County are without water Monday evening. Officials tell WYMT that the Evarts Water Plant is facing a shortage of water, which is affecting several hundred people in the area. Chief water plant official Woodrow Fields says that the recent lack of rainfall paired...
“Days like today are good days”: Governor Andy Beshear touts infrastructure funding in Southeastern Kentucky
BELL/HARLAN COS., Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear made a stop in Southeastern Kentucky Tuesday afternoon, touting nearly $245,000 in funding to improve infrastructure in Bell and Harlan Counties, as well as a recommendation for improvements at Kingdom Come State Park. “Days like today are good days, and we deserve...
Governor Andy Beshear delivers first checks with state money for flood relief
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear delivered the first checks with state money to assist with flood relief on Monday. The governor brought money that was approved by state lawmakers during the recent special session. The lawmakers met in rare bipartisan fashion to help with flood relief, and today...
Gov. Beshear Announces Plans to Complete Mountain Parkway
Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to announce plans for the final section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion in Eastern Kentucky – delivering on a decades-old promise to complete a four-lane parkway from Winchester to far Eastern Kentucky. While in Prestonsburg, the Governor also announced that...
Eastern Kentucky attorneys form network to fight for flood victims
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) — A group of local attorneys has organized a network of resources, offering assistance to those who have been denied FEMA funding in the wake of the recent devastating flooding that hit the region. The AppalReD Legal Aid hotline is working with lawyers closest to the...
Governor Andy Beshear talks infrastructure projects in Prestonsburg
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear discussed the heaviness of the June police shooting in Allen and the late July flooding as he opened remarks Monday at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. However, the Governor did say it was nice to be back at the MAC with better...
Knott County students head back to class Monday
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in Knott County will head back to the classroom tomorrow. The county’s start-date was pushed back after this summer’s historic floods damaged many of its buildings. Superintendent Brent Hoover posted an update for parents on Facebook. He also thanked staff and community...
Prestonsburg, KY
Looking for a taste of the West in the Southeast? Prestonsburg is the perfect mountain town for those looking for fresh destinations that deliver big experiences. While Kentucky is often associated with bourbon and horses, head east and discover a world of mountains, moonshine, music, and magical creatures. The region of Prestonsburg is home to the second largest elk population in America, which you can witness and learn the calls firsthand. Did you know elk often weigh around 700 pounds? These amazing sightings are at their peak during fall foliage.
‘We’re going to build back better’: Burdine Elementary School students back in the classroom following severe flood damage
JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Following severe flooding in late July, many homes, businesses, and even schools were damaged. One school that saw damage was Burdine Elementary in the Jenkins community of Letcher County. Despite the damage to the school, students returned to the classrooms of Burdine Elementary on September 19th...
Letcher County Schools head back to class nearly two months after devastating flood
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - School buses were back on the road Wednesday morning in Letcher County following devastating flooding that swept through parts of the region in late July. Due to damage to West Whitesburg Elementary (WWE), Whitesburg Middle School (WMS) and Martha Jane Potter (MJP) Elementary, students at...
Flood survivors in temporary trailers fighting hardship with community
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Trailers are getting set up across the region to house flood survivors. Some survivors in the Letcher County area are staying in trailers right off Highway 931. Within a few weeks, they have already named their community “Eddieville” after flood survivor Eddie Garrett, who has also...
KSP names new Post 11 commander
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London has a new post commander. Knott County native Captain James Ryan Catron is a 20 year veteran with the force. He joined KSP in 2002 as a member of Cadet Class 79. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2009...
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Kiley Gambrel
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kiley Gambrel is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Kiley graduated from Bell County High School with a 3.7 GPA. She played volleyball and tennis for four years. Congratulations, Kiley!
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 1-10, 2022
SEPARATELY, (1) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (ONE (1) IN MARTIN COUNTY). PREVIOUSLY, FROM 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 21,2022,THRU TO 11:59 P.M.,AUGUST 31,2022, (11 & 1/2 DAYS);AT LEAST 98 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 98 ARRESTS, 16 ARRESTS WERE FROM LAWRENCE COUNTY. SEPARATELY, FOUR (4) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN OTHER COUNTIES JURISDICTIONS (TWO (2) IN JOHNSON COUNTY, ONE (1) IN MARTIN COUNTY, AND ONE (1) IN BOYD COUNTY).
Governor: Mountain Parkway expansion coming to Magoffin Co.
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear visited Eastern Kentucky to highlight plans to expand the Mountain Parkway. The planned four-lane expansion in Magoffin County would stretch 13 miles from US 460 in Salyersville to Kentucky Highway 404 in Prestonsburg. About 32 miles have been added to the parkway...
