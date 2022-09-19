ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

abccolumbia.com

UPDATE: Missing woman found deceased in mall bathroom identified by coroner

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Coroner says they have identified a woman who was reported missing and found in a restroom in the Belk location at Columbiana Centre. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, the deceased was identified as Ms. Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia. Investigators say the woman...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating drowning death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department say they are investigating a drowning that occurred in Irmo on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Deputies responded at around 7:30 pm to a reported drowning in Lake Murray near the Marina Bay apartments. The victim was taken to the hospital where...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
thenewirmonews.com

One dead after Sunday shooting

Lexington County deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting his stepson Sunday afternoon. The shooting victim has been identified as 52-year-old Brian Garris, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. Carl Sims, 71, will be charged with murder in the shooting death, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Bicycle and motorcycle accidents in Lexington Co. leave two dead

Two individuals in Lexington County were killed this week after separate accidents involving a bicycle and motorcycle. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the bicyclist who died as a result of being struck by a motor vehicle Thursday around 6 a.m. According to the coroner, Larry Gene Davis Jr.,...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies victims of Augusta Road car crash

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified two victims of a Sunday night crash on Augusta Road. The victims of the incident were Alton Ray Keisler, 56, of Gilbert, and Paris S. Franklin, 16, of Lexington. According to officials, Keisler was driving a semi-truck when...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies man struck by vehicle on Mack Street

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the bicyclist who died after being struck by a motor vehicle. The incident occurred on Sept. 20 around 6:00 a.m. on the 600 block of Mack Street in Gaston. According to Coroner Fisher, Larry Gene Davis Jr., 37,...
GASTON, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter Police searching for man in connection to multiple shooting incidents

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is searching for Jamal Prince, 19, of Robney Drive, in connection to multiple shooting incidents. Officers say the suspect is involved in at least three shots fired incidents since last week. According to investigators, the first incident occurred on Sept.13 when a...
SUMTER, SC
abcnews4.com

Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The driver and front seat passenger who died following a crash on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray, on Sunday, Sept. 18 have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the first victim is...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Man dead after drive-by shooting in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A man is dead after a drive-by shooting in Sumter County, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. LOCAL FIRST | One dead after hitting a deer in Lexington County. Deputies say at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, Sumter County deputies, EMS, and the Sumter...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Highway Patrol: Driver dies in collision on SC-121 in Newberry

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead following a collision this morning. Troopers say it happened at 4:40 a.m. at SC Highway 121. According to investigators, the driver of a 2012 Toyota Camry crossed the center line and hit a 1996 Freightliner 18 wheeler head on.
NEWBERRY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Two men arrested after brief standoff with deputies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Deputies say they arrested two men after being led on a pursuit and brief standoff today at around 11:30 am. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jomonte Hill, 26. Authorities say the passenger in the vehicle, Shaheim Jackson, 23, was wanted on two counts of attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident that took place earlier this month outside of the Spinx gas station at 101 Lee Rd. Authorities are still investigating that incident.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Richmond County deputies respond to report of gunshots

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded Monday night to a report of gunshots on Meadowbrook Drive. Dispatchers said the call came in around 9:39 p.m. Monday. They are not sure whether anyone was injured. A witness reported a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. We’ve reached out...
AUGUSTA, GA
WLTX.com

Lexington County man charged with killing stepson who borrowed car

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington County man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his stepson. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a shooting on Sunday in the 100 block of Landfill Lane where they found a 52-year-old man, Brian Garris. Investigators believe that Garris, who died of his wounds, had been shot by his 71-year-old Carl Sims.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

