Read full article on original website
Related
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: Missing woman found deceased in mall bathroom identified by coroner
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Coroner says they have identified a woman who was reported missing and found in a restroom in the Belk location at Columbiana Centre. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, the deceased was identified as Ms. Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia. Investigators say the woman...
WALA-TV FOX10
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A 63-year-old woman named Bessie Durham, who worked as a janitor at the Belk department store, was found dead inside the department store’s public bathroom. Police said Durham was last seen on Thursday by another employee, but her body had not been discovered until...
abccolumbia.com
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating drowning death
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department say they are investigating a drowning that occurred in Irmo on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Deputies responded at around 7:30 pm to a reported drowning in Lake Murray near the Marina Bay apartments. The victim was taken to the hospital where...
wpde.com
Woman found dead in bathroom of Columbiana Centre department store has been identified
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Columbia police are investigating the death of a woman found in the bathroom of Belk Department store. Lexington County officials say 63-year-old Bessie Durham of Columbia was discovered by a store employee after 8 p.m. on Monday. Durham was last seen alive on store surveillance...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thenewirmonews.com
One dead after Sunday shooting
Lexington County deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting his stepson Sunday afternoon. The shooting victim has been identified as 52-year-old Brian Garris, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. Carl Sims, 71, will be charged with murder in the shooting death, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.
coladaily.com
Bicycle and motorcycle accidents in Lexington Co. leave two dead
Two individuals in Lexington County were killed this week after separate accidents involving a bicycle and motorcycle. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the bicyclist who died as a result of being struck by a motor vehicle Thursday around 6 a.m. According to the coroner, Larry Gene Davis Jr.,...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victims of Augusta Road car crash
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified two victims of a Sunday night crash on Augusta Road. The victims of the incident were Alton Ray Keisler, 56, of Gilbert, and Paris S. Franklin, 16, of Lexington. According to officials, Keisler was driving a semi-truck when...
WIS-TV
Lexington Co. Coroner identifies victim of St. Matthews Road motorcycle fatality
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim of a recent motorcycle accident on St. Matthews Road. The incident occurred on Sunday, Sept. 18 around 8:30 p.m. According to Coroner Fisher, Charles William Lutz, 50, of St. Matthews was traveling eastbound on St...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies man struck by vehicle on Mack Street
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the bicyclist who died after being struck by a motor vehicle. The incident occurred on Sept. 20 around 6:00 a.m. on the 600 block of Mack Street in Gaston. According to Coroner Fisher, Larry Gene Davis Jr., 37,...
Columbia residents now required to report lost, stolen guns to police
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Columbia will now require its residents to report lost or stolen firearms to law enforcement. The ordinance passed unanimously in Tuesday’s council meeting and will become law immediately. The law requires that individuals who have either lost or had their legal firearm stolen report it to the Columbia Police […]
WIS-TV
Sumter Police searching for man in connection to multiple shooting incidents
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is searching for Jamal Prince, 19, of Robney Drive, in connection to multiple shooting incidents. Officers say the suspect is involved in at least three shots fired incidents since last week. According to investigators, the first incident occurred on Sept.13 when a...
abcnews4.com
Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The driver and front seat passenger who died following a crash on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray, on Sunday, Sept. 18 have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the first victim is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYFF4.com
Woman found dead in Belk store bathroom inside Columbia, South Carolina mall, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The body of a woman was found in the bathroom of a Belk store inside a South Carolina mall Monday after not being seen by her coworkers or family since Thursday, according to police. The woman, identified as 63-year-old Bessie Durham, was a janitor at the...
wach.com
Man dead after drive-by shooting in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A man is dead after a drive-by shooting in Sumter County, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. LOCAL FIRST | One dead after hitting a deer in Lexington County. Deputies say at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, Sumter County deputies, EMS, and the Sumter...
WYFF4.com
Authorities seek South Carolina woman after man found dead in Union County, deputies say
UNION, S.C. — A woman is wanted by Union County deputies after a man was found dead, according to deputies. Deputies said Alexis Fiana Jones is wanted by the Union County Sheriff's Office after a man was found unconscious on Sept. 1 on Prospect Corner Road. As the investigation...
abccolumbia.com
Highway Patrol: Driver dies in collision on SC-121 in Newberry
NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead following a collision this morning. Troopers say it happened at 4:40 a.m. at SC Highway 121. According to investigators, the driver of a 2012 Toyota Camry crossed the center line and hit a 1996 Freightliner 18 wheeler head on.
abccolumbia.com
Two men arrested after brief standoff with deputies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Deputies say they arrested two men after being led on a pursuit and brief standoff today at around 11:30 am. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jomonte Hill, 26. Authorities say the passenger in the vehicle, Shaheim Jackson, 23, was wanted on two counts of attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident that took place earlier this month outside of the Spinx gas station at 101 Lee Rd. Authorities are still investigating that incident.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies respond to report of gunshots
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded Monday night to a report of gunshots on Meadowbrook Drive. Dispatchers said the call came in around 9:39 p.m. Monday. They are not sure whether anyone was injured. A witness reported a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. We’ve reached out...
WLTX.com
Lexington County man charged with killing stepson who borrowed car
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington County man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his stepson. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a shooting on Sunday in the 100 block of Landfill Lane where they found a 52-year-old man, Brian Garris. Investigators believe that Garris, who died of his wounds, had been shot by his 71-year-old Carl Sims.
wpde.com
'It's not worth it:' Deadly train collisions double in multiple counties in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — So far this year, two dozen people have lost their lives in deadly collisions with trains across South Carolina. It’s a harrowing statistic railroad safety advocates are working with highway patrol and the state department of transportation to put a stop to. Representatives with...
Comments / 0