Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York to send state troopers, supplies after Hurricane Fiona devastates Puerto Rico
As Hurricane Fiona continues to hit Puerto Rico, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday that New York state is preparing to send Spanish-speaking police officers, medical supplies and more to help the U.S. territory overcome the worst storm it has seen since Hurricane Maria decimated the island almost five years ago to the day.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas severe weather projected to intensify amid climate change
When it comes to extreme weather, no state in the continental United States can rival the great state of Texas. But why?. Compared to all the other states, the Lone Star State's topography varies considerably, allowing for different types of weather events to happen there. Think about it: Texas has...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Maine unemployment figures increased slightly in August
Maine Department of Labor reported an uptick of 0.3% in the unemployment rate in its August report. Overall, the unemployment rate in Maine remains steady, and still below regional and national levels. According to figures released Friday, the unemployment rate stood at 3.1%, an increase over the 2.8% reported in...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New ride-hailing company aims to serve women in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-based company is launching with the goal of giving women a safe alternative ride-hailing option. Just Her Rideshare is live and ready to take requests as of this month. The founder, Kimberly Evans, says the company received hundreds of ride requests in the first week of launching.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Poloncarz: Erie County lost estimated $47 million due to pandemic
County executives from across New York state laid out how they plan to use money from the American Rescue Plan Act. New York counties were given a combined $2.2 billion in federal aid. Money was dealt out to counties on the front line of the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York receives billions for bolstering climate-vulnerable infrastructure
A year ago, flash floods ripped through parts of New York state after the remnants of a hurricane passed through the northeast. The storm highlighted the need to bolster infrastructure in flood prone areas -- including spaces not previously considered vulnerable to extreme weather events. Now, a year later, New...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul moves to address climate change through executive order
An executive order approved Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul will take a series of actions meant to address climate change and help New York state government transition to cleaner forms of energy by 2040. The order includes provisions to streamline efforts at state agencies by setting new environmental performance goals...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York DEC commissioner taking leave to help humanitarian effort in Ukraine
New York Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos will be taking personal leave to assist the humanitarian effort in Ukraine, he announced on Twitter Monday. "We all must do our part to keep Ukrainians safe during this brutal war, and support democracy wherever it is imperiled," the commissioner wrote...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas grape vines shrivel up after herbicide exposure
HYE, Texas — Texas is the largest producer of cotton in the country, but a chemical used to keep the state number one is hurting grape growers who want to sell made-in-Texas wine. Dicamba is a weed-killer that cotton farmers use in the High Plains region near the panhandle.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New program to help struggling Mainers pay water and sewer bills
Low-income Mainers facing a water disconnection notice or sewer lien can get help from a new MaineHousing program, the agency announced Tuesday. The Maine Water Assistance Program will provide eligible homeowners or renters with up to $500 to help pay their bills. The program is funded by $4.7 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Ethics and corruption allegations fly in race for New York governor
The race for governor in New York is becoming an increasingly heated contest, with both campaigns trading punches over ethics, corruption and malfeasance. Allies of Gov. Kathy Hochul have seized on Republican-backed efforts to secure Rep. Lee Zeldin an additional ballot, but failed to do so after petitions contained multiple duplicate signatures. Republicans, meanwhile, have pointed to a Hochul campaign donor receiving a lucrative state contract to provide COVID-19-related supplies.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Maine child advocate warns that too many children are being exposed to drugs
Vulnerable children being exposed to legal and illegal drugs and a lack of mental health services for older youth are the top concerns of the state’s child welfare ombudsman. “Unfortunately, the strain on all of the systems affecting child welfare remains considerable,” Christine Alberi told the Legislature’s Health and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul agrees to Spectrum News gubernatorial debate
Gov. Kathy Hochul agreed Wednesday to participate in Spectrum News's general election debate with Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor. "Governor Hochul looks forward to highlighting the clear contrast between her strong record of delivering results and Lee Zeldin's extreme agenda," Hochul campaign spokesperson Jerrel Harvey said in a release. "While Zeldin continues to push his far-right plans to ban abortion and roll back commonsense gun safety laws, Governor Hochul remains committed to building a stronger, safer, and more affordable New York."
spectrumlocalnews.com
Alleged serial killer charged with murders of four women from the 1990s
ST. LOUIS — A convicted killer who is already serving a life sentence was charged Monday with the murders of four women in a case that went cold 32 years ago. Gary R. Muehlberg, 73, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder with two counts in St. Louis County, one in St. Charles County and one count in Lincoln County for the 1990 murders of 27-year-old Brenda J. Pruitt, 18-year-old Robyn J. Mihan, 40-year-old Donna Reitmeyer and the 1991 murder of 21-year-old Sandra S. Little, according to a press release from the Maryland Heights Police Department.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester's largest children's consignment sale opens Friday in Pittsford
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — You name it and it is priced to sell at the Mommy City Children's Consignment Sale. The three-day pop-up sale opens later this week at Pittsford Plaza. The Mommy City Sale is located at the former Stein Mart location at Pittsford Plaza. Mommy City co-founder Jason...
Comments / 0