ST. LOUIS — A convicted killer who is already serving a life sentence was charged Monday with the murders of four women in a case that went cold 32 years ago. Gary R. Muehlberg, 73, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder with two counts in St. Louis County, one in St. Charles County and one count in Lincoln County for the 1990 murders of 27-year-old Brenda J. Pruitt, 18-year-old Robyn J. Mihan, 40-year-old Donna Reitmeyer and the 1991 murder of 21-year-old Sandra S. Little, according to a press release from the Maryland Heights Police Department.

LINCOLN COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO