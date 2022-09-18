Read full article on original website
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia
There is no doubt that Georgia is a truly beautiful state and that it has a lot to offer, especially to those who love to spend their free time in nature, go on adventures and do all sorts of outdoor sports. If that sounds like something you would love, then you are in the right place and you should definitely add Georgia to you list and visit this state on your next holiday. If you happen to be a local and you are looking for new places to explore, here are three ideas that make for a nice getaway in Georgia.
This Huge Flea Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. When you spend the day at your local flea market, there's never a shortage of excitement from all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Georgia
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia
Marshall enjoys running around in the grass and playing with toys in the bark park. He'd be a great fit for any type of family.
Georgia’s top burger chains in 2022
(WJBF) — September 18 is the day that honors America’s favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese — National Cheeseburger Day. According to a Burger Index conducted by market research firm Top Data, the demand for burgers in America has grown significantly. In May, the country’s consumption figures increased by 10.6% compared to last year. […]
How you can take your kids to these Georgia attractions for free or a discount
Enjoying sites and adventures around the state doesn’t have to break the bank
Kemp Signs Proclamation Recognizing Hunting and Fishing Day in Georgia
In a proclamation recently signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, is established as Hunting and Fishing Day in Georgia. This signing, arranged by the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, acknowledges the importance of conservation work that can continue to be done because of the contributions of hunters and anglers.
GAF to Build $146 Million Manufacturing Plant in Georgia
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Roofing and waterproofing manufacturer GAF Materials will...
With clear skies, peanut harvest gets under way in southwest Georgia
ALBANY — When it comes to the southwest Georgia peanut harvest, the proof is in the pudding, or more accurately, in the rows of goobers being plowed up in fields across the region. The tasty legumes are big business in Georgia, with the top 10 counties for peanuts in...
Georgia State Parks’ ‘Leaf Watch’ provides autumn travel tips
Autumn is in the air and to help visitors plan their trips, Georgia State Parks has launched Leaf Watch 2022. Leaf Watch helps visitors research trails and fall events, book cabins and read safe hiking tips. It will also track fall color as it moves across the state. Travel tips and seasonal information is available at GaStateParks.org/LeafWatch. […] The post Georgia State Parks’ ‘Leaf Watch’ provides autumn travel tips appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Summertime heat returns this week
Well we knew that our taste of fall last week was too good to be true, and in typical Middle Georgia fashion, we will get a bit of Summer’s revenge this week. A strong ridge of high pressure will be settling in over the Great Plains and the southeast, resulting in highs in the mid 90s starting Tuesday.
Georgians want protection for Okefenokee
ATLANTA – A poll shows the majority of Georgians want action taken to protect the Okefenokee from mining proposals. Majority of Georgians Say Governor Should Immediately Protect the Okefenokee from Risky Mining. Clergy, scientists, local governments, and elected officials have spoken out for protecting the Okefenokee swamp from risky...
Payments roll out for Georgians in certain social benefit programs
ATLANTA — There's good news for Georgians enrolled in statewide benefit programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, and PeachCare for kids. The first batch of assistance payments have started rolling into bank accounts. They're one time payments of $350. According to the department of human services, those who have email...
The Georgia State Fair starts next week. Here’s what you need to know
While this week’s temperatures may not feel like it, fall is in the air, and that means fair season is upon us. The Georgia State Fair is returning to Atlanta Motor Speedway next week starting on Friday Sept. 30 and running through Sunday, Oct. 9. The fair is in...
Sunday evening First to Know forecast (09/18/22)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday evening! A few stray showers are popping up across the southeast Big Bend and southeast Georgia near I-75 this evening. Areas west should trend mainly dry this evening. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with a clearing and drying trend everywhere by mid-evening. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60's to low 70's by Monday morning.
Body washes up on uninhabited SC island months after Georgia man’s disappearance
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — Remains that washed up on an island on the South Carolina side of the Savannah River Tuesday are believed to be those of a Georgia man who vanished more than four months ago. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Tybee Island...
SNAP FAQ: What Is the Georgia EBT Card and How Can Residents Apply for Benefits?
Georgia's SNAP, formerly known as the food stamp program, is administered and operated by the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services. The DFCS deposits monthly SNAP benefits to eligible...
Judge Gives Marc Wilson Harshest Prison Sentence Possible In Georgia Stand Your Ground Case
William Marcus “Marc’ Wilson was sentenced after being found guilty of manslaughter in a Georgia Stand Your Ground case centered on race. The post Judge Gives Marc Wilson Harshest Prison Sentence Possible In Georgia Stand Your Ground Case appeared first on NewsOne.
CONFIRMED: E-Stimulus Payments are Now Available -- We Show You How to Claim Your One Time Payment
The Veracity Report shows you step by step, how to claim yours if you're eligible. The Department of Human Services has officially begun sending out the one-time Cash Assistance payments Georgia Governor Brian Kemp authorized about a month ago.
Georgia gasoline prices slide another 7 cents, despite increase in crude oil prices
Georgia gasoline prices continue to slide, in step with the national trend, dropping seven cents per gallon on average for regular unleaded over the past week. But the recent rise in crude oil prices could begin a reversal of that trend. According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters...
