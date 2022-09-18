ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

There is no doubt that Georgia is a truly beautiful state and that it has a lot to offer, especially to those who love to spend their free time in nature, go on adventures and do all sorts of outdoor sports. If that sounds like something you would love, then you are in the right place and you should definitely add Georgia to you list and visit this state on your next holiday. If you happen to be a local and you are looking for new places to explore, here are three ideas that make for a nice getaway in Georgia.
Georgia State
Georgia Industry
Atlanta, GA
Georgia Business
WJBF

Georgia’s top burger chains in 2022

(WJBF) — September 18 is the day that honors America’s favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese — National Cheeseburger Day. According to a Burger Index conducted by market research firm Top Data, the demand for burgers in America has grown significantly. In May, the country’s consumption figures increased by 10.6% compared to last year. […]
allongeorgia.com

Kemp Signs Proclamation Recognizing Hunting and Fishing Day in Georgia

In a proclamation recently signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, is established as Hunting and Fishing Day in Georgia. This signing, arranged by the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, acknowledges the importance of conservation work that can continue to be done because of the contributions of hunters and anglers.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

GAF to Build $146 Million Manufacturing Plant in Georgia

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Roofing and waterproofing manufacturer GAF Materials will...
Peaches
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia State Parks’ ‘Leaf Watch’ provides autumn travel tips

Autumn is in the air and to help visitors plan their trips, Georgia State Parks has launched Leaf Watch 2022. Leaf Watch helps visitors research trails and fall events, book cabins and read safe hiking tips. It will also track fall color as it moves across the state. Travel tips and seasonal information is available at GaStateParks.org/LeafWatch. […] The post Georgia State Parks’ ‘Leaf Watch’ provides autumn travel tips appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
41nbc.com

Summertime heat returns this week

Well we knew that our taste of fall last week was too good to be true, and in typical Middle Georgia fashion, we will get a bit of Summer’s revenge this week. A strong ridge of high pressure will be settling in over the Great Plains and the southeast, resulting in highs in the mid 90s starting Tuesday.
valdostatoday.com

Georgians want protection for Okefenokee

ATLANTA – A poll shows the majority of Georgians want action taken to protect the Okefenokee from mining proposals. Majority of Georgians Say Governor Should Immediately Protect the Okefenokee from Risky Mining. Clergy, scientists, local governments, and elected officials have spoken out for protecting the Okefenokee swamp from risky...
13WMAZ

Payments roll out for Georgians in certain social benefit programs

ATLANTA — There's good news for Georgians enrolled in statewide benefit programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, and PeachCare for kids. The first batch of assistance payments have started rolling into bank accounts. They're one time payments of $350. According to the department of human services, those who have email...
wtxl.com

Sunday evening First to Know forecast (09/18/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday evening! A few stray showers are popping up across the southeast Big Bend and southeast Georgia near I-75 this evening. Areas west should trend mainly dry this evening. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with a clearing and drying trend everywhere by mid-evening. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60's to low 70's by Monday morning.
