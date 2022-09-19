Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Henderson dealing with ‘short-term’ ailment, expected to play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: ‘A product of hard work’: Sears’ dedication, drive paying dividendsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Family of Columbus man killed in February is demanding answers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lee Mardis Jr. should be turning 25 on Oct. 16. He should be able to hold his now, 5-month-old baby girl. He should still be here. On the cold night of Feb. 5 this year, Lee Mardis Jr. and his pregnant girlfriend were attacked on Gilbert Street.
WSYX ABC6
'They're monsters,' sister of Short North murder victim seeks justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The sister of a popular Short North bartender who was beaten to death early on Labor Day by two men said she’s still in shock at what happened to Gregory Coleman. “I'm still in shock,” Amanda Kusek said. “He didn't deserve what happened to...
Cash award offered for woman in deadly south Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a 25-year-old woman in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Columbus police announced an arrest warrant for Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, on Monday in the shooting death of Shomari F. Little, 26. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash […]
WSYX ABC6
Parents and grandmother appear in court, charged with child endangerment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother, father and grandmother appeared before a judge Wednesday morning on child endangering charges. Earlier this week, a toddler was found locked up in a cage at a rural Hocking County home and a little girl was running around holding a methamphetamine pipe. Ella...
Judge grants new trial against Columbus officers accused of excessive force in 2017 arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Eight Columbus Division of Police officers who are accused of violating a man's civil rights during an arrest in 2017 will be on trial again. Attorneys representing Timothy Davis said a judge granted a partial new trial on Tuesday, accusing the officers of using excessive force while trying to arrest him on outstanding warrants. The City of Columbus is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
WSYX ABC6
Hocking County dad says son 'not in a cage'
LOGAN, Ohio (WSYX) — A toddler was found in what authorities are calling a makeshift cage. Another toddler was found walking around the home with a meth pipe. And the three people who should be taking care of them all appeared before a Hocking County Municipal Court Judge today.
WSYX ABC6
Man found guilty in 2 separate Columbus murders
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County jury found a man guilty of seven counts in two separate Columbus murders. Trevor Sands was found guilty on Monday in the deaths of Jeannot Mendy and Gerald Tally. On April 24, 2017, Sands shot and killed Mendy during a robbery attempt...
Camera catches Ohio teens stomping on car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car parked in the Hilltop neighborhood. Two male suspects were recorded damaging a car parked at a business in the 500 block of S. Hague Ave. at 5 p.m. on April 8, according to the […]
WSYX ABC6
Teen arrested for bringing loaded gun into Whetstone High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after police said he brought a handgun to Whetstone High School. Columbus police said officers responded to the school Tuesday for a report of a student who brought a handgun to school. School staff stopped the student as he...
‘Suspicious’ body found in Columbus home gets homicide detectives involved
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police found a body Monday inside of a vacant home. Officers went to the home in the 1300 block of East Hudson Street at 12:21 p.m. after someone reported the body. An emergency medical crew quickly confirmed at 12:53 p.m. that the person inside the home was […]
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police: Suspect smashes through store door, steals RC cars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect accused of smashing through a business' windows to steal RC cars. Police said on Sept. 7, the male suspect smashed the glass front door of a hobby shop on the 5700 block of Emporium Square. Once inside the...
WSYX ABC6
17-year-old charged with bringing gun loaded with 33 rounds to East High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old has been charged after police said he took a gun loaded with 33 rounds to East High School Tuesday. Police said school staff and security officers detained a student Tuesday after receiving information from another person that implicated the student had posted pictures on social media showing them in possession of a handgun.
sunny95.com
17-year-olds arrested with guns in schools
COLUMBUS – Columbus police have charged two teenagers with weapons-related offenses after they brought guns into their schools on Tuesday. One of the students was arrested after he joked about having a gun inside Whetstone High School and authorities found a weapon was in his backpack shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to detectives with the Columbus police Gun Crimes Unit.
spectrumnews1.com
Attorneys in latest Columbus officer-involved shooting examine Andre's Law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than three-and-a-half minutes passed before officers rendered aid to Donovan Lewis after he was shot by Ofc. Ricky Anderson and handcuffed, according to body camera footage released by the Columbus Police Department. Family members are questioning if the time allotted goes against Andre's Law. Andre's...
cwcolumbus.com
Two Hilltop homes riddled with bullets during a rash of shootings in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in west Columbus say they are living in fear after their two homes were shot up last week. "All of a sudden we heard, boom, boom, boom," said Roy Ferrell. "My daughter had sawdust on her. I had sawdust chips all over me." Ferrell...
Loaded gun found in Columbus student’s backpack
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus high school student was arrested on Tuesday after possessing a gun with 33 rounds of ammunition. Police responded to East High School around noon on Tuesday after reports a student brought a handgun into the school, according to the Columbus Division of Police. School staff and security officers detained […]
sunny95.com
Victim of beating dies from injuries
COLUMBUS – Two men accused of violently assaulting a bartender will be charged with murder since Gregory Coleman Jr. died as a result of the beating he received two weeks ago. Coleman, 37, was pronounced at 12:40 a.m. Sunday, 13 days after police say the Short North Pint House...
WSYX ABC6
Member of FCSO Mounted Unit passes away
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office Mounted Unit is mourning the loss of one of their horses. Chip was a successful racehorse for many years before retiring. He then joined the Mounted Unit in 2020. The sheriff's office announced his death on Tuesday. The joyful horse...
WSYX ABC6
Neighbors stunned over toddler locked in 'cage' in deplorable conditions
LOGAN, Ohio (WSYX) — A toddler was found this week locked up in a cage at a rural Hocking County home. The parents appeared in court Wednesday morning. It’s a disturbing case, and it has neighbors and the community stunned. Janice Stephenson is a grandmother and great-grandmother. Stephenson...
WSYX ABC6
1 person critically injured in Linden gas station shooting, 5 suspects sought
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was critically injured after being shot at a gas station in Linden early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. along Cleveland Avenue at the Sunoco gas station. Police said a 33-year-old woman and 51-year-old man were going to leave the gas...
