ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Cash award offered for woman in deadly south Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a 25-year-old woman in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Columbus police announced an arrest warrant for Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, on Monday in the shooting death of Shomari F. Little, 26. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
10TV

Judge grants new trial against Columbus officers accused of excessive force in 2017 arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Eight Columbus Division of Police officers who are accused of violating a man's civil rights during an arrest in 2017 will be on trial again. Attorneys representing Timothy Davis said a judge granted a partial new trial on Tuesday, accusing the officers of using excessive force while trying to arrest him on outstanding warrants. The City of Columbus is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Hocking County dad says son 'not in a cage'

LOGAN, Ohio (WSYX) — A toddler was found in what authorities are calling a makeshift cage. Another toddler was found walking around the home with a meth pipe. And the three people who should be taking care of them all appeared before a Hocking County Municipal Court Judge today.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man found guilty in 2 separate Columbus murders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County jury found a man guilty of seven counts in two separate Columbus murders. Trevor Sands was found guilty on Monday in the deaths of Jeannot Mendy and Gerald Tally. On April 24, 2017, Sands shot and killed Mendy during a robbery attempt...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Camera catches Ohio teens stomping on car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car parked in the Hilltop neighborhood. Two male suspects were recorded damaging a car parked at a business in the 500 block of S. Hague Ave. at 5 p.m. on April 8, according to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Bartender#The Short North#Violent Crime#Julep Bar#Foster And Cummings
WSYX ABC6

Teen arrested for bringing loaded gun into Whetstone High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after police said he brought a handgun to Whetstone High School. Columbus police said officers responded to the school Tuesday for a report of a student who brought a handgun to school. School staff stopped the student as he...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police: Suspect smashes through store door, steals RC cars

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect accused of smashing through a business' windows to steal RC cars. Police said on Sept. 7, the male suspect smashed the glass front door of a hobby shop on the 5700 block of Emporium Square. Once inside the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

17-year-old charged with bringing gun loaded with 33 rounds to East High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old has been charged after police said he took a gun loaded with 33 rounds to East High School Tuesday. Police said school staff and security officers detained a student Tuesday after receiving information from another person that implicated the student had posted pictures on social media showing them in possession of a handgun.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sunny95.com

17-year-olds arrested with guns in schools

COLUMBUS – Columbus police have charged two teenagers with weapons-related offenses after they brought guns into their schools on Tuesday. One of the students was arrested after he joked about having a gun inside Whetstone High School and authorities found a weapon was in his backpack shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to detectives with the Columbus police Gun Crimes Unit.
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Attorneys in latest Columbus officer-involved shooting examine Andre's Law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than three-and-a-half minutes passed before officers rendered aid to Donovan Lewis after he was shot by Ofc. Ricky Anderson and handcuffed, according to body camera footage released by the Columbus Police Department. Family members are questioning if the time allotted goes against Andre's Law. Andre's...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Loaded gun found in Columbus student’s backpack

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus high school student was arrested on Tuesday after possessing a gun with 33 rounds of ammunition. Police responded to East High School around noon on Tuesday after reports a student brought a handgun into the school, according to the Columbus Division of Police. School staff and security officers detained […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Victim of beating dies from injuries

COLUMBUS – Two men accused of violently assaulting a bartender will be charged with murder since Gregory Coleman Jr. died as a result of the beating he received two weeks ago. Coleman, 37, was pronounced at 12:40 a.m. Sunday, 13 days after police say the Short North Pint House...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Member of FCSO Mounted Unit passes away

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office Mounted Unit is mourning the loss of one of their horses. Chip was a successful racehorse for many years before retiring. He then joined the Mounted Unit in 2020. The sheriff's office announced his death on Tuesday. The joyful horse...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy