Chapel Hill, NC

onefootdown.com

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish saved their season last week in a win over the Cal Bears. As they step into week four, the same type of stakes are on the line as they travel to Chapel Hill to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels. A win for Notre Dame puts them at 2-2 for the season with real hope moving forward — a loss would drop them to 1-3 and on full blown panic mode.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
onefootdown.com

2022 Notre Dame Football: North Carolina Tar Heels Week

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-2) VS North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) Here comes that game again. For the past few years the game between the Irish and the Tar Heels has conjured up some really awful takes. There are absolute morons out there that were pressed to write articles about how much better UNC’s recruiting was compared to Notre Dame while we watched the Irish take care of Mack Brown and company on the field.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

Duke Basketball: 3 key takeaways from 2022-23 ACC league schedule

Duke Basketball once again will be the “hunted” instead of the “hunter” in league play. What are some key takeaways from the ACC schedule release?. Unfortunately for the program, things didn’t go as planned at the end of the season for Coach K and Duke Basketball. They lost twice at the worst time to rival North Carolina, including in the final minute of the Final Four. The good news is that they did win their first ACC regular-season title in a decade by finished 16-4 for first place.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils heat up pursuit of top-ranked recruit

Last week, Lake Highlands (Texas) shooting guard Tre Johnson jumped two spots to No. 1 among his 2024 peers in the eyes of 247Sports, received a visit from Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari, and took an official visit to Texas. Perhaps all of that action prompted Duke basketball ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils visit three heralded preps in Georgia

It isn't easy keeping track of all the top-shelf recruits the Duke basketball coaches have visited in the past few weeks since the open recruiting period began. But it helps that the Blue Devils reportedly met with three elite prospects in one stop on Monday. Combining info in tweets from Pro ...
DURHAM, NC
packinsider.com

4-Star SF Dennis Parker Includes NC State in Final 5 Schools

4-Star 2023 Small Forward Dennis Parker (6’6″/175) has revealed his Final 5 schools, and NC State made the cut along with Georgetown, Missouri, Oklahoma State, and USC. After taking an Official Visit to Missouri this upcoming weekend, Parker will have taken Official Visits to all 5 schools. Parker took his Official to NC State on the weekend of September 9th.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

ACC announces game times for Week 5 of college football season

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The ACC, along with its television affiliates, have announced game times for Week 5 of the college football season (October 1st, 2022). Virginia (2-1) at Duke (3-0) is slated for 7 P.M and will air on a Regional Sports Network. ESPN has exercised a six-day...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

NCCU shows up in a national Top 25 FCS poll

Stats Perform announced North Carolina Central University as the FedEx Ground FCS National Team of the Week, after the Eagles knocked off nationally-ranked New Hampshire, 45-27, on the road to improve to 3-0 on the season. In Monday’s press release, Stats Perform author Craig Haley wrote, “The Eagles never trailed...
DURHAM, NC
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS North Carolina Tar Heels: Depth Charts

On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish releaed the depth charts for this week’s game against the North Carolina Tar Heels. 4 Lorenzo Styles 76 Joe Alt 55 Jarrett Patterson 52 Zeke Correll 75 Josh Lugg 54 Blake Fisher 87 Michael Mayer 83 Jayden Thomas 0 Braden Lenzy 25 Chris Tyree 10 Drew Pyne.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
newbernnow.com

North Carolina Attorney Opens New Practice, The Biggs Law Firm

Laurie B. Biggs continues to offer clients a hallmark of legal advocacy in the turning point of her career. With years of experience and accreditation as a leading bankruptcy attorney, Laurie B. Biggs is proud to announce the establishment of her new practice, Biggs Law Firm, PLLC, effective September 1, 2022. After a successful tenure at North Carolina’s prominent bankruptcy firm Stubbs Perdue, Ms. Biggs and her team will carry over their legal talent and hands-on approach to a new chapter together. The firm will continue to represent clients throughout North Carolina, with offices in Raleigh and New Bern. The attorneys at the Biggs Law Firm are licensed to practice in all state and federal courts in North Carolina.
NEW BERN, NC
cbs17

New music venue planned for south Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Concert promoters AEG and Raleigh’s Kane Reality are teaming up to bring a new music venue to south Raleigh. As Kane Realty Corporation continues to plan for a their Downtown South development, they, along with AEG Presents, debuted a rendering for 3,500 capacity concert venue.
RALEIGH, NC

