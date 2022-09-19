Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh familyThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidatesThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame vs. North Carolina: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish saved their season last week in a win over the Cal Bears. As they step into week four, the same type of stakes are on the line as they travel to Chapel Hill to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels. A win for Notre Dame puts them at 2-2 for the season with real hope moving forward — a loss would drop them to 1-3 and on full blown panic mode.
onefootdown.com
2022 College Football Data Preview: Notre Dame VS North Carolina
Here we are, gathered together to usher Notre Dame football into Week 4 of the 2022 season. It’s been very interesting and at the same time terrifying for me to be taking in ND football and GOT’s House of the Dragon at the same time. I was a...
onefootdown.com
2022 Notre Dame Football: North Carolina Tar Heels Week
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-2) VS North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) Here comes that game again. For the past few years the game between the Irish and the Tar Heels has conjured up some really awful takes. There are absolute morons out there that were pressed to write articles about how much better UNC’s recruiting was compared to Notre Dame while we watched the Irish take care of Mack Brown and company on the field.
Duke Basketball: 3 key takeaways from 2022-23 ACC league schedule
Duke Basketball once again will be the “hunted” instead of the “hunter” in league play. What are some key takeaways from the ACC schedule release?. Unfortunately for the program, things didn’t go as planned at the end of the season for Coach K and Duke Basketball. They lost twice at the worst time to rival North Carolina, including in the final minute of the Final Four. The good news is that they did win their first ACC regular-season title in a decade by finished 16-4 for first place.
Blue Devils heat up pursuit of top-ranked recruit
Last week, Lake Highlands (Texas) shooting guard Tre Johnson jumped two spots to No. 1 among his 2024 peers in the eyes of 247Sports, received a visit from Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari, and took an official visit to Texas. Perhaps all of that action prompted Duke basketball ...
Blue Devils visit three heralded preps in Georgia
It isn't easy keeping track of all the top-shelf recruits the Duke basketball coaches have visited in the past few weeks since the open recruiting period began. But it helps that the Blue Devils reportedly met with three elite prospects in one stop on Monday. Combining info in tweets from Pro ...
packinsider.com
4-Star SF Dennis Parker Includes NC State in Final 5 Schools
4-Star 2023 Small Forward Dennis Parker (6’6″/175) has revealed his Final 5 schools, and NC State made the cut along with Georgetown, Missouri, Oklahoma State, and USC. After taking an Official Visit to Missouri this upcoming weekend, Parker will have taken Official Visits to all 5 schools. Parker took his Official to NC State on the weekend of September 9th.
cbs17
ACC announces game times for Week 5 of college football season
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The ACC, along with its television affiliates, have announced game times for Week 5 of the college football season (October 1st, 2022). Virginia (2-1) at Duke (3-0) is slated for 7 P.M and will air on a Regional Sports Network. ESPN has exercised a six-day...
Live Updates: Marcus Freeman Monday Press Conference - UNC Week
Notre Dame secured its first victory over the weekend against Cal. The Irish previously opened the year with losses to Ohio State and Marshall. Sitting at 1-2 on the year, Notre Dame is ready to face North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Saturday. Ahead of the matchup, Fighting Irish head...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: W.I.N. (What’s Important Now) — North Carolina Tar Heels Week
*frantically combing hair and throwing on a quarter-zip to look somewhat presentable before sprinting to my desk*. I CANNOT believe I slept through all of my alarms this morning. I set 5 of them within a 10-minute span for this very reason. Sleepy Pat is an IDIOT. Ugh, okay, I...
packinsider.com
NC State’s Night Game Experience at Carter-Finley is NEXT LEVEL
If you weren’t able to be at the game last Saturday, I’m not sure television did justice to the new light show that Carter-Finley put on. It was NEXT LEVEL.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Legendary Irwin Smallwood, who covered the ACC's formation in 1953: 'It is a point of civic pride that’s now lost'
Irwin Smallwood, a sportswriting legend who has seen just about everything in his time in Greensboro, was a young scribe breaking news in 1953 when the Atlantic Coast Conference formed at the Sedgefield Inn. Smallwood, 96, spent his entire newspaper career at the News & Record in Greensboro, with nearly...
NCCU shows up in a national Top 25 FCS poll
Stats Perform announced North Carolina Central University as the FedEx Ground FCS National Team of the Week, after the Eagles knocked off nationally-ranked New Hampshire, 45-27, on the road to improve to 3-0 on the season. In Monday’s press release, Stats Perform author Craig Haley wrote, “The Eagles never trailed...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS North Carolina Tar Heels: Depth Charts
On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish releaed the depth charts for this week’s game against the North Carolina Tar Heels. 4 Lorenzo Styles 76 Joe Alt 55 Jarrett Patterson 52 Zeke Correll 75 Josh Lugg 54 Blake Fisher 87 Michael Mayer 83 Jayden Thomas 0 Braden Lenzy 25 Chris Tyree 10 Drew Pyne.
WXII 12
Seven North Carolina colleges secretly tracked social media posts of students, protesters
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new report shows seven North Carolina universities monitored social media platforms to keep an eye on things like protests or crimes. Watch WXII in the video above. Our NBC affiliate WRAL has tracked the use of social media monitoring for years in schools. A new...
Charlotte Stories
NC Governor Announces Plans For New $60 Million Sterilization Facility in North Carolina
NC Governor Cooper has just announced plans for SteriTek to build a new $59.9 million East Coast sterilization facility right here in North Carolina. The new facility will be build in Burlington, about 90 miles northeast of Charlotte. Contract sterilization firm SteriTek supports the medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and tissue industries...
UNC’s cancer hospital renamed for leader whose ‘relentless drive’ made it possible
The hospital that serves patients from across North Carolina has a new name.
The race tightens: Beasley closes in on Budd in latest North Carolina Senate poll
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Democrat Cheri Beasley has gained more ground in her bid to overtake Republican Ted Budd in their race to be the next senator from North Carolina, even though many voters say they expect her ultimately to lose. Budd in May led Beasley by 6.8 percentage points in a projected head-to-head battle […]
newbernnow.com
North Carolina Attorney Opens New Practice, The Biggs Law Firm
Laurie B. Biggs continues to offer clients a hallmark of legal advocacy in the turning point of her career. With years of experience and accreditation as a leading bankruptcy attorney, Laurie B. Biggs is proud to announce the establishment of her new practice, Biggs Law Firm, PLLC, effective September 1, 2022. After a successful tenure at North Carolina’s prominent bankruptcy firm Stubbs Perdue, Ms. Biggs and her team will carry over their legal talent and hands-on approach to a new chapter together. The firm will continue to represent clients throughout North Carolina, with offices in Raleigh and New Bern. The attorneys at the Biggs Law Firm are licensed to practice in all state and federal courts in North Carolina.
cbs17
New music venue planned for south Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Concert promoters AEG and Raleigh’s Kane Reality are teaming up to bring a new music venue to south Raleigh. As Kane Realty Corporation continues to plan for a their Downtown South development, they, along with AEG Presents, debuted a rendering for 3,500 capacity concert venue.
