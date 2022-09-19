Read full article on original website
Look: Embarrassing Raiders Fan Photo Went Viral Sunday
A few Las Vegas Raiders fans started celebrating a bit too early on Sunday evening. The Raiders were up 23-7 at the time and these fans were starting to pop champagne as if the game was already over. Newsflash: The game was actually not over. The Arizona Cardinals mounted a...
Fans React to Cardinals’ Comeback Vs Raiders
Sunday was definitely one for the books — and surely a highlight for the Arizona Cardinals’ early season. After looking much like the Week 1 letdown that transpired against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cardinals stormed back against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. Fans and spectators...
Arizona Cardinals Vs. Las Vegas Raiders First Half Recap
The Cardinals fell flat in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders. Arizona will jog into the locker room down 20-0. No offense and poor defense have led to a difficult task ahead in the second half. Heading into week two, the Cardinals found themselves without wide receivers Rondale...
BLOCK! Falcons Score Special Teams TD vs. Rams
Second-round rookie Troy Andersen ran up the middle untouched and blocked the Rams' punt. Linebacker Lorenzo Carter picked up the ball and ran it into the end zone for the score to cut it to an eight-point game. Carter, who played his college ball with the Georgia Bulldogs, was signed...
Cardinals are home underdogs in Week 3 vs. Rams
The Arizona Cardinals (1-1) return home in Week 3 for their first divisional game of the season on Sunday when they take on the Los Angeles Rams, who are also 1-1. The Cardinals lost their season opener 44-21 to the Kansas City Chiefs and trailed 20-0 at halftime against the Las Vegas Raiders. But they rallied to tie the game on the last play of regulation with a Kyler Murray rushing touchdown and two-point conversion pass to A.J. Green, and they beat the Raiders 29-23 in overtime on Byron Murphy’s 59-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 3 game?
The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 3...
