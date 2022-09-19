Read full article on original website
Guard Collapses Next To Queen’s Coffin During Livestream Of Lying In State
A royal guard watching over the queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall in London suddenly collapsed, with the shock moment broadcast on a livestream of the late monarch’s lying in state. The black-clad guard was standing at the foot of the queen’s casket when he suddenly fell to the...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Former Welsh farm horse Apollo in procession
A farm that reared a shire horse in the Queen's funeral procession has described it as an "incredible honour". Ed was the second horse bought by the Household Cavalry from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire. Renamed Apollo, the drum horse is travelling in the Queen's funeral procession to...
Mourners’ fury after being refused entry to Queen’s lying-in-state after queuing for hours
Mourners have complained that they were given “false hope” they would be able to view the Queen’s lying-in-state after queuing through the night without wristbands.Dozens of mourners were prevented in the early hours of Monday from advancing any closer to Westminster Hall by police at the entrance to Victoria Tower Gardens next to Lambeth Bridge.Pauline Pearce, who queued in central London for seven hours, said “constant misinformation” was given to those in the queue.Ms Pearce, who was dubbed the “Hackney heroine” after she was filmed confronting rioters in 2011, said: “All of us have felt angry today.“We were sent...
BBC
Danish queen tests positive for Covid day after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
The Queen of Denmark has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time this year, the Danish Royal Court has confirmed. Queen Margrethe II has cancelled her appointments for this week after the diagnosis on Tuesday evening. The 82-year-old monarch was one of 2,000 guests who attended Queen Elizabeth II's...
Man Grabs Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin At Westminster Hall Lying In State, Swiftly Arrested – Watch
Police have arrested a man who broke away from the queue of mourners in Westminster Hall, and ran towards Queen Elizabeth’s coffin, where he pulled at the flag. The incident, which happened on Friday evening, shocked spectators who had been waiting for up to 12 hours to view the late Queen’s casket in the ancient hall.
Tilda Swinton cuts a sombre figure as she bows her head while viewing the Queen's coffin after queuing with grieving Brits in five-mile line
Tilda Swinton cut a sombre figure as she bowed her head while visiting the Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall in London. The British actress, 61, joined the five-mile long line of members of the public who had queued for an estimated nine hours this week. In footage from the BBC's...
The mourners who MISSED the Queen's funeral: Woman is pictured sitting outside Westminster Abbey after the service had begun while man who was caught up in Paddington rail chaos says 'events conspired against me'
A woman was spotted sitting outside Westminster Abbey having arrived after the Queen's state funeral had started while a former police officer was told not to bother after his train was delayed for hours. The unknown woman, who was dressed in a black dress, hat and gloves, was reportedly turned...
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
BBC
The Queen's funeral in pictures
Crowds have lined the streets in London to watch a procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin following her historic funeral service. The procession, including senior royals, has made its way from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, at London's Hyde Park Corner. The coffin will then be transferred to the State Hearse for its final journey to Windsor Castle.
BBC
Extraordinary photos from the Queen’s funeral
Large crowds gathered in central London on Monday to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she made her final journey from Westminster to Windsor. The coffin, topped with the Royal Standard and Imperial State Crown, was carried to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, drawn by 142 sailors. King Charles III and other senior members of the Royal Family followed behind on foot.
Five police officers taken unwell during operation to protect Queen’s funeral
Five police officers have received medical attention after being taken unwell during the operation to protect the Queen’s funeral in Westminster.One police officer, wearing full ceremonial uniform and white gloves, was carried away on a stretcher by two members of the Royal Navy before the ceremony got under way.The Metropolitan Police said the man had recovered, and that four other officers “received medical attention after being taken unwell”.Two of the officers fell ill on the Mall, which leads to Buckingham Palace, two on nearby Horse Guards Parade and one next to the Victoria Memorial. All have recovered.Three military...
Mourners resort to watching Queen’s funeral on phones due to rail disruption
Mourners travelling to London for the Queen’s funeral resorted to watching proceedings on their mobiles due to railway disruption.No trains could enter or leave Paddington station, west London, from 6.30am because of damage to overhead electric wires near Hayes and Harlington station.Services run by GWR, Heathrow Express and the Elizabeth line are expected to be disrupted for the rest of the day.⚠️ Travel update - 10:30⚠️ pic.twitter.com/hSUMwb8c0e— GWR (@GWRHelp) September 19, 2022Many affected passengers planned to be in London for the start of the day’s events but were delayed for several hours.The sound of the choir at Westminster Abbey echoed...
BBC
King Charles tells PM Truss: Queen's death 'The moment I've been dreading'
LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles described the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth as the moment he had "been dreading", in an exchange with Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday which was picked up by television cameras.
Are pubs open today? From Wetherspoons to Greene King
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II takes place today (Monday 19 September) at Westminster Abbey. The monarch, who reigned for 70 years on the throne, died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, aged 96. Following Her Majesty’s death, Prince Charles’ title changed to King Charles III, while his wife, Camilla, took the name of Queen Consort.The government also confirmed that the day of the Queen’s funeral will also be a national bank holiday.A statement on gov.uk read: “Monday 19 September, the date of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral, will be a national bank holiday.“This will allow individuals,...
BBC
Now for the great rush home: Up to two million mourners attending Queen's funeral pack out stations with queues of passengers lining up to board carriages with trains to and from Paddington still cancelled
Tens of thousands of mourners who travelled to London for the Queen's funeral face long queues for trains get home after all services from Paddington were cancelled. All trains on the line between Paddington and Reading were scrapped this morning due to 'significant damage' to overhead wires yesterday. This has...
Queue to see Queen’s coffin carries on after brief attempt to pause entry
Gates to Southwark Park reopen minutes after announcement that 14-hour line was at capacity
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Flowers at Windsor to be removed
Floral tributes left as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle will be gathered for composting from Wednesday evening. The flowers left by mourners were laid on the lawns of the castle by Royal Parks staff for Her Majesty's State Funeral on Monday. The Crown Estate...
