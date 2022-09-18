Cardinals' incredible rally capped by fumble return TD in overtime

A remarkable rally became an improbable Arizona Cardinal victory in overtime Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Cardinals got a 59-yard fumble return by Byron Murphy Jr. in the extra period to gain the 29-23 victory, an unlikely one at that.

Arizona was manhandled in the first half, heading to the locker room down 20-0.

The charge began in full force in the fourth quarter when Kyler Murray turned into a magician.

He led a 54-yard scoring drive and then converted the 2-point conversion on a play that took almost 21 seconds to make it 23-15.

The quarterback then led an 18-play, 73-yard march that concluded with a Murray 3-yard run as time expired.

He wasn’t done with his regulation miracles, somehow finding A.J. Green with a pass in the back of the end zone for the 2 points that tied things at 23.

In the extra session, Arizona won the toss but didn’t score on its drive.

Derek Carr threw a pass to Hunter Renfrow, who fumbled. It was finally picked up by Murphy.

The DB sprinted to the end zone, barely crossing the goal line before throwing the ball in celebration.