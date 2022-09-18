ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals' incredible rally capped by fumble return TD in overtime

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
A remarkable rally became an improbable Arizona Cardinal victory in overtime Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Cardinals got a 59-yard fumble return by Byron Murphy Jr. in the extra period to gain the 29-23 victory, an unlikely one at that.

Arizona was manhandled in the first half, heading to the locker room down 20-0.

The charge began in full force in the fourth quarter when Kyler Murray turned into a magician.

He led a 54-yard scoring drive and then converted the 2-point conversion on a play that took almost 21 seconds to make it 23-15.

The quarterback then led an 18-play, 73-yard march that concluded with a Murray 3-yard run as time expired.

He wasn’t done with his regulation miracles, somehow finding A.J. Green with a pass in the back of the end zone for the 2 points that tied things at 23.

In the extra session, Arizona won the toss but didn’t score on its drive.

Derek Carr threw a pass to Hunter Renfrow, who fumbled. It was finally picked up by Murphy.

The DB sprinted to the end zone, barely crossing the goal line before throwing the ball in celebration.

2022 NFL starting quarterback Passer Rating leaders

QB reports as of Sunday's Week 2 NFL action (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports) We're two Monday games away from the end of Week 2 in the NFL, with the opening act and the follow-up to the 2022 season providing plenty of solid quarterback play across the league. Which starting QBs have the highest passer rating so far? Here are the top 10, listed in descending order... (Note: We're excluding non-QBs and mop-up duty statistics in the this ranking.)10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Stats: 13-of-21, 154 yards passing, 1 TD/0 INTs. Passer Rating: 100.19. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (USA TODAY Network) Stats: 41-of-71,...
NFL
