cuse.com
'Cuse Shutout Colgate On The Road
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse men's soccer extended its win streak to five with a hard-fought 2-0 win over in-state foe Colgate. The five-match win streak is the longest since 2016, and the 7-0-1 start is the best since 2016 as well. After a tense beginning portion of the match,...
cuse.com
Orange Ready For Friday Night Lights
The eyes of the college football world will be on Syracuse on Friday night when it hosts ACC foe Virginia at 7 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are coming off a thrilling come-from-behind victory against Purdue and will look to go 3-0 to start the season for the first time since 2018.
cuse.com
Orange Open ACC Slate Against Boston College Wednesday Night
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse Volleyball digs into Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) play on Wednesday night, as the squad is set to face Boston College in a nationally televised match on the ACC Network at 8 p.m. The matchup on Wednesday night marks the 49th all-time meeting against Boston College....
cuse.com
Field Hockey Eleventh in This Week’s NFHCA Poll
GENEVA, N.Y. – After a 2-0 week, the Syracuse University field hockey team was ranked 11th in the week three Penn Monto/NFHCA Coaches Poll. The National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) released its poll Tuesday afternoon. Syracuse (7-1, 1-0 ACC) garnered 684 points this week, up from last week's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cuse.com
Orange Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Colgate
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse men's soccer heads to Colgate with a four-match winning streak on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The contest is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff and will be streaming live on ESPN+. ORANGE UPDATE:. 'Cuse enters Tuesday's match with an undefeated record of 6-0-1, which is the...
