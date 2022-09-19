ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehall, MI

Chase from Ionia to Lowell results in five arrested

IONIA, Mich. - The Ionia Department of Public Safety says five people were arrested following a police chase that spanned from Ionia to Kent County. Authorities say it started in the early morning hours on Sunday, when reports were received that people were going through vehicles at a Crosswinds Apartments parking lot in Ionia.
Two Hurt in Tuesday Night M-45 Crash

ROBINSON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 21, 2022) – Two youthful drivers were hurt in a two-vehicle crash west of Allendale on Tuesday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched shortly after 10 PM to the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 104th Avenue. That was where a southbound pickup truck, driven by a 21-year-old West Olive man, failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with a westbound SUV, driven by an 18-year-old Grand Haven woman. She was taken to an undisclosed hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while he was treated at the scene for bumps and bruises.
Fire at hose leads to explosion, seriously injuring woman

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Kent County Sheriff's Office says a woman was seriously injured after an explosion that leveled a house on Fairwood Court, near the intersection of 76th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue in Gaines Township. After deputies were unable to save the woman initially, firefighters were able to...
Police investigating deadly crash in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — First responders are at the scene of a deadly crash in Grand Rapids. It happened late Saturday night at the intersection of College Avenue and Fulton Street. A News8 crew on scene confirmed the crash involved a motorcycle and a van. Officers say the crash is deadly, but did not […]
