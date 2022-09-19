Read full article on original website
Driver runs stop sign, hits 18-year-old in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A young woman was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa County, the Sheriff's Office says. Deputies say the crash happened at 104th Avenue, near Lake Michigan Drive around 10:11 p.m. Officers report a 21-year-old man from West Olive was driving south on 104th Avenue...
Police: Driver arrested after crash near Ionia
Authorities say a man was arrested after a crash near Ionia early Wednesday morning.
GRPD seeks man missing since early September
Grand Rapids police are looking for a man who was last seen two weeks ago.
Alleged drunk driver accused of hit-skip crash that killed WMU student charged
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich — The man accused of crashing into a Western Michigan University student and then leaving the scene of the crime is now facing felony charges. Kaylee Gansberg, 21, from Lisle, Illinois, was struck around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27 in the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at KDPS cruiser identified
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 30-year-old man from Kalamazoo was accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail Saturday at a Kalamazoo police cruiser. Police identified the man as Roger Summers, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Summers targeted the cruiser while it was parked on East Walnut Street Saturday,...
CHARGED | Muskegon Co. tow truck driver faces felony charges for defrauding insurance companies
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The operations manager for a Muskegon County tow truck company is charged with three counts of insurance fraud after investigators say he overbilled insurance companies for towing cars involved in crashes. Andrew Heykoop, operations manager for Eagle Towing in Muskegon County, is charged with three felony...
MSP: Driver found after hit-and-run near Greenville
Troopers say they have found the driver involved in a hit-and-run near Greenville that seriously injured a moped driver.
Chase from Ionia to Lowell results in five arrested
IONIA, Mich. - The Ionia Department of Public Safety says five people were arrested following a police chase that spanned from Ionia to Kent County. Authorities say it started in the early morning hours on Sunday, when reports were received that people were going through vehicles at a Crosswinds Apartments parking lot in Ionia.
2-year-old killed in shooting in Battle Creek
Battle Creek police are asking for the public's help to find the person who killed a 2-year-old in a drive-by shooting early Tuesday.
Neighbors hold vigil for toddler shot, killed in Battle Creek
People laid candles, flowers, and stuffed animals in Kai’s honor, but says the best gift would be for someone with information to come forward to police.
Family remembers victim in home explosion
A woman who was hospitalized after her house exploded early Monday has died, authorities say.
Two Hurt in Tuesday Night M-45 Crash
ROBINSON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 21, 2022) – Two youthful drivers were hurt in a two-vehicle crash west of Allendale on Tuesday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched shortly after 10 PM to the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 104th Avenue. That was where a southbound pickup truck, driven by a 21-year-old West Olive man, failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with a westbound SUV, driven by an 18-year-old Grand Haven woman. She was taken to an undisclosed hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while he was treated at the scene for bumps and bruises.
Prosecutor: Deputy justified in shooting man during traffic stop
An Allegan County sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a man during a traffic stop in June will not face charges.
Fire at hose leads to explosion, seriously injuring woman
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Kent County Sheriff's Office says a woman was seriously injured after an explosion that leveled a house on Fairwood Court, near the intersection of 76th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue in Gaines Township. After deputies were unable to save the woman initially, firefighters were able to...
Truck hauling 45,000 pounds of filled milk containers overturns on Grand Rapids freeway
WYOMING, MI -- A truck hauling 45,000 pounds of filled milk containers overturned on U.S. 131 in Wyoming on Tuesday, Sept. 20. State police said the truck was hauling filled gallon containers of milk and overturned on a 28th Street ramp to southbound U.S. 131 in the afternoon hours of Tuesday.
Deputies look for man who drew gun at gas station near Battle Creek
Deputies are looking for a man who allegedly drew a gun on someone at a gas station outside of Battle Creek.
GRPD: 2 killed in crash involving motorcycle
Two people were killed in a late Saturday evening crash in Grand Rapids.
2 Teens Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Ottawa County (Ottawa County, MI)
Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured two teens on Sunday morning. The driver, identified as a 15-year-old boy from Hudsonville , was [..]
Suspect in 1996 Kent Co. cold case charged with murder for 2006 Maryland case
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A 64-year-old man from White Springs, Florida has been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree assault in a cold case from 2006. Garry Dean Artman is being charged by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators (MSPHUI) in connection to the death of Dusty Myriah Shuck, 24.
Police investigating deadly crash in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — First responders are at the scene of a deadly crash in Grand Rapids. It happened late Saturday night at the intersection of College Avenue and Fulton Street. A News8 crew on scene confirmed the crash involved a motorcycle and a van. Officers say the crash is deadly, but did not […]
