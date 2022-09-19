Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The revival of the famous Tennessee CastleRooted ExpeditionsMemphis, TN
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety MeasuresAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
Related
actionnews5.com
Shelby County Commission to address violent crime, lawlessness in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Commission will meet Wednesday to address crime in Memphis. Shelby County Commissioners created a special task force to address a topic that continues to gain the attention of community members, leaders and elected officials -- crime. All throughout September, several municipalities, city leaders,...
actionnews5.com
Local personal protection specialist gives AirTag safety tips
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local personal protection specialist is giving his take on Apple Airtags after a Memphis man was arrested on Monday for using one to stalk a woman. Ernie Hall works in personal protection for a number of local clients in the Mid-South. He saw Monday’s story about the woman who was stalked and harrassed for months.
Squad car collision injures two Memphis Police officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis Police (MPD) officers are in the hospital after a car accident in Midtown. The crash happened at Central Avenue and McLean around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to MPD, the officers were en route to the area to help another officer who was responding...
actionnews5.com
Memphis mayor candidate list could grow by 2 in the coming weeks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Within a 24-hour period, two more names emerged as potential candidates for the race of Memphis mayor. Current Board Chair for Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) Michelle McKissack, who was re-elected to the school board in August, officially announced the launch of her exploratory committee on Tuesday afternoon, looking at the viability of a run for mayor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘It’s open season on our vehicles’: Victim catches car burglar on camera
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.– For the second time in two months, a Memphis man was forced to file an insurance claim after someone vandalized his truck. James Martin said he had only been at Life Time Fitness in Collierville for a short time last Monday when a bold burglar broke into his Silverado pickup truck and ripped […]
2 People Died, 1 Other Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in East Memphis on Tuesday night. The officials stated that two cars were involved in the [..]
actionnews5.com
Shelby Count Clerk Offices closing to catch up on backlog
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Monday, all Shelby County Clerks Offices will be closed to the public in order to catch up on the backlog of fulfilling orders for new and renewed license plates and auto-dealer packets. This came after a public backlash against the offices and County Clerk Wanda...
actionnews5.com
Gas main leak under repair in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water is repairing a gas main leak in Midtown. Motorists are asked to avoid the area of Jefferson Avenue between Cooper Street and Rembert Street as they work to repair the leak. MLGW says there are approximately 40 customers affected including industrial,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hickory Hill shooting leaves one dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died after being shot at a Hickory Hill apartment complex Tuesday night. Police responded to the incident at the Cedar Run Apartments in the 5900 Block of East Point Drive at 11:11 p.m. The victim was located and taken to Regional One in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at […]
Ex-officer’s misconduct charge wiped off record
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis Police lieutenant who pleaded guilty last year to official misconduct after he was accused of sleeping with a witness had the charge wiped from his record Wednesday. Attorneys for Eric Kelly filed to expunge the charge Wednesday. They said Kelly has completed the terms of his judicial diversion by […]
fox13memphis.com
PHOTOS: Man with machete in standoff with SCSO deputies
Hacks Cross Road Standoff A man got into an armed standoff with Shelby County deputies outside of a McDonald's on Hacks Cross Road on Monday, September 19, 2022, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said nobody was injured. (whbq)
Member of North Memphis drug gang sentenced to 15 years in prison, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 41-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for drug trafficking in Memphis. Craig Parham was sentenced to 180 months, according to a release from the Department of Justice. According to information presented in court, from September 2017 through March 2020, Parham and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eight fires set in same ZIP code over three months leads to arson investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least eight properties have been damaged after a string of arsons in the 38109 ZIP code over a three-month period, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD). Now, MFD is asking for the public’s help finding the person responsible for setting these fires. One...
actionnews5.com
Homeowners Left Homeless: Thousands may not have known their homes would be auctioned off by Shelby County government
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Investigators are digging deeper into hundreds of Shelby County properties that were sold at auction during the pandemic because the owners were behind on their tax bills. An investigation with our partners at the University of Memphis Institute for Public Service Reporting reveals many of...
actionnews5.com
Judge dismisses former MPD detective’s misconduct charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A judge dismissed charges against a former Memphis police detective. Eric Kelly was charged with three felony counts of official misconduct. The judge dismissed Kelly’s charges Wednesday because he completed his yearlong diversion probation period. Kelly’s charges were also expunged by the judge. The...
actionnews5.com
Memphian’s car stolen, said to be connected to viral ‘Kia Challenge’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Memphian says both he and police believe his stolen car was connected to TikTok’s viral “Kia Challenge.”. The Bluff City recently surpassed 10,000 vehicle theft crimes this year, including thefts from vehicles and thefts of the vehicles themselves. One of those vehicles belonged...
actionnews5.com
New efforts underway to make Memphis nightlife safer with ‘Safe Bar’ program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An East Memphis bar is taking steps to keep its patrons safer. Prive has become the first Mid-South restaurant and bar to implement the nationally-recognized “Safe Bar” program. “It’s a great opportunity for a Black-owned business to be able to be one of the...
actionnews5.com
City Watch issued for teen believed to be with 56-year-old man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch alert is in effect for a 16-year-old girl who is believed to be with a 56-year-old man. Memphis Police Department says Denisha Wilson was reported missing Tuesday night around 11:47 p.m. The complainant who reported her missing believes she is with Tony Williams...
actionnews5.com
Rape victim sues City of Memphis claiming negligence in 2021 case allowed Eliza Fletcher’s death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The victim who says she was raped by Eliza Fletcher’s alleged killer 11 months ago filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the City of Memphis for failing to investigate the 2021 case and subsequently failing to prevent Fletcher’s death. The victim, Alicia Franklin, agreed...
actionnews5.com
Paula Raiford, owner of Downtown nightclub, arrested on assault charge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Paula Raiford, the owner of Paula & Raiford’s Disco on 14 S. Second St., was arrested and charged Tuesday after police say she assaulted a woman last week. On Sept. 12, Memphis police responded outside a business on Madison Avenue where a woman told police...
Comments / 1