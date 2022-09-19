MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local personal protection specialist is giving his take on Apple Airtags after a Memphis man was arrested on Monday for using one to stalk a woman. Ernie Hall works in personal protection for a number of local clients in the Mid-South. He saw Monday’s story about the woman who was stalked and harrassed for months.

