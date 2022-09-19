ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Shelby County Commission to address violent crime, lawlessness in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Commission will meet Wednesday to address crime in Memphis. Shelby County Commissioners created a special task force to address a topic that continues to gain the attention of community members, leaders and elected officials -- crime. All throughout September, several municipalities, city leaders,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Local personal protection specialist gives AirTag safety tips

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local personal protection specialist is giving his take on Apple Airtags after a Memphis man was arrested on Monday for using one to stalk a woman. Ernie Hall works in personal protection for a number of local clients in the Mid-South. He saw Monday’s story about the woman who was stalked and harrassed for months.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis mayor candidate list could grow by 2 in the coming weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Within a 24-hour period, two more names emerged as potential candidates for the race of Memphis mayor. Current Board Chair for Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) Michelle McKissack, who was re-elected to the school board in August, officially announced the launch of her exploratory committee on Tuesday afternoon, looking at the viability of a run for mayor.
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Bartlett, TN
Shelby County, TN
Tennessee State
Shelby County, TN
Memphis, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby Count Clerk Offices closing to catch up on backlog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Monday, all Shelby County Clerks Offices will be closed to the public in order to catch up on the backlog of fulfilling orders for new and renewed license plates and auto-dealer packets. This came after a public backlash against the offices and County Clerk Wanda...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Gas main leak under repair in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water is repairing a gas main leak in Midtown. Motorists are asked to avoid the area of Jefferson Avenue between Cooper Street and Rembert Street as they work to repair the leak. MLGW says there are approximately 40 customers affected including industrial,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Hickory Hill shooting leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died after being shot at a Hickory Hill apartment complex Tuesday night. Police responded to the incident at the Cedar Run Apartments in the 5900 Block of East Point Drive at 11:11 p.m. The victim was located and taken to Regional One in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ex-officer’s misconduct charge wiped off record

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis Police lieutenant who pleaded guilty last year to official misconduct after he was accused of sleeping with a witness had the charge wiped from his record Wednesday. Attorneys for Eric Kelly filed to expunge the charge Wednesday. They said Kelly has completed the terms of his judicial diversion by […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fox13memphis.com

PHOTOS: Man with machete in standoff with SCSO deputies

Hacks Cross Road Standoff A man got into an armed standoff with Shelby County deputies outside of a McDonald's on Hacks Cross Road on Monday, September 19, 2022, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said nobody was injured. (whbq)
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Judge dismisses former MPD detective’s misconduct charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A judge dismissed charges against a former Memphis police detective. Eric Kelly was charged with three felony counts of official misconduct. The judge dismissed Kelly’s charges Wednesday because he completed his yearlong diversion probation period. Kelly’s charges were also expunged by the judge. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphian’s car stolen, said to be connected to viral ‘Kia Challenge’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Memphian says both he and police believe his stolen car was connected to TikTok’s viral “Kia Challenge.”. The Bluff City recently surpassed 10,000 vehicle theft crimes this year, including thefts from vehicles and thefts of the vehicles themselves. One of those vehicles belonged...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City Watch issued for teen believed to be with 56-year-old man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch alert is in effect for a 16-year-old girl who is believed to be with a 56-year-old man. Memphis Police Department says Denisha Wilson was reported missing Tuesday night around 11:47 p.m. The complainant who reported her missing believes she is with Tony Williams...
MEMPHIS, TN

