an17.com
GOLF: Southeastern wraps up play at Grover Page Classic
JACKSON, Tenn. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf team wrapped up play at the Grover Page Classic with Tuesday’s final round at the Jackson Country Club. The Lions shot 10-over par on the final day to finish 13th overall with a tournament score of 893 (+29). North Alabama carded an 843 (-21) to win the team tournament championship.
an17.com
GOLF: Forster leads SLU on opening day of Grover Page Classic
JACKSON, Tenn. – Charlie Forster shot even par to lead the defending Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf team on the opening day of the Grover Page Classic Monday at Jackson Country Club. The Lions sit in 11th place in the standings after the first two...
an17.com
TENNIS: Southeastern opens fall at Princess Resorts College Cup
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s tennis team opened up the fall season at the Princess Resorts College Cup that wrapped up Sunday. The Lions were part of a round-robin tournament field with Wyoming and Omaha. Southeastern went 3-2 on the week versus the Cowgirls and Mavericks.
an17.com
FOOTBALL: Johnson, Henderson claim SLC weekly honors
HAMMOND, La. – After helping the Southeastern Louisiana University football team to a 70-6 victory over Central Connecticut State, senior quarterback Cephus Johnson III and sophomore defensive back Jack Henderson earned Player of the Week honors from the Southland Conference in an announcement from the league office Monday. Johnson...
an17.com
This Week in Southeastern Athletics: September 19-25, 2022
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football, soccer and volleyball teams will all compete in Southland Conference play, the defending Southland champion golf team opens its 2022-23 and cross country wraps up its pre-conference schedule during this week in Southeastern Athletics. The Lion football team (1-2) will host...
an17.com
Southeastern ties with Northwestern State in physical match up at Strawberry Stadium
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team battled to a 0-0 tie after a physical Southland Conference match at home Sunday afternoon at Strawberry Stadium. Southeastern is now 4-2-1 overall and 2-0-1 in conference play after tying with the defending Southland champion Lady Demons (4-2-2,...
an17.com
VOLLEYBALL: Newsome hits way to season’s second Player of the Week Award
FRISCO, Texas – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team made it four conference weekly awards in four weeks as Kailin Newsome earned her second Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Week award, the conference office announced on Monday. Newsome, a junior outside hitter from Houston, Texas, picked up the...
an17.com
Jeanette Magee
Celebrating the life of Jeanette “Sweet Lady” Magee who passed away on September 10, 2022. Jeanette joined Hayes Creek Missionary Baptist Church where she gave her life to Christ at an early age. Her grandfather was a deacon of the church, and her father was one of the lead singers in the male chorus. Coming from a strong Christian family she knew she could not do anything without God. Christ was all she knew and needed to make it in this world.
an17.com
Deacon Nuell Martin
On Thursday, September 8, 2022, God called Deacon Nuell Martin from labor to reward. He leaves to cherish his precious memories two sons, Llewellyn (Vanessa) Martin of Fairfield, CA, and Kelvin Martin of Hercules, CA; one daughter, Minister Tammy W. Sartin of Bogalusa, LA; one brother, Lindsey (Eldora) Martin of Dearborn, MI; three sisters, Clarise Martin Wardell of Detroit, MI, Linda Martin Peters of Angie, LA, and Ruthie Martin Torrence of Bogalusa, LA; Mrs. Ezzie Ruthie Martin of 21 years and a great friend until his death; grandchildren, Bria and Charise Martin of Fairfield, CA, Elder Tanethia (Pastor Maze) Warren, Jr. of Slidell, LA, Edward (Briuna) Sartin, Jr. and Clayton Lundy of Baton Rouge, LA and Jaworski D. Sartin of Charlotte, NC; great grandchildren, Jamarian Magee, Ja’Kira Magee, Takkyria Brock, Jakyren Brock and Tyrik Temple all of Bogalusa, LA, Jyran Magee of Franklinton, LA, Jaden Magee and Fredericka Magee of Slidell, LA, Clay’nija, Kaleigh, Makayla Lundy and Clayton Turner all of Baton Rouge, LA; a special and dear friend, Mrs. Barbara Lewis of Jonesborough, TN; friends, Mrs. Anna (the late Willie) Jones, which were his first friends he encountered upon moving to Richmond, CA; and a host of other relatives and friends.
an17.com
Marcell Cooper Graves
And a resident of Franklinton passed away Sunday afternoon September 18, 2022 at her home. She was a longtime member of Acy’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church that served her Lord at numerous churches as a pastor’s wife during the couple’s 48 years of ministry together. Later in life, after raising her family, Marcell went to college at William Carey University and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and then a Master’s Degree in Education. This was a lifelong dream of hers and an accomplishment she was certainly very proud of. Marcell had a generous spirit, always thinking of others before herself, including animals and her pets. She was always very giving of her time and energy to help others in need. Marcell had a special place in her heart for her pet dog “Chubby”. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved spending time with her family.
an17.com
Gerard John Henries
Gerard John Henries passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the age of 88. He was born on July 18, 1934 in New Orleans, LA to Ruben Preston Henries and Josephine Mary Nicosia Henries. Gerard is survived by his children Keith Henries and Dwayne Henries, his brother Ruben P....
Jerry Willis
Jerry Willis
Jerry Willis, lifetime resident of Bush, Louisiana, went to be with The Lord on Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born on September 4, 1938, to the late Charlie and Lela Thompson Willis. Jerry is survived by his wife of 64 years Earlene Spell Willis. They were blessed with three...
an17.com
Patricia Summers
Patricia (Elder) Summers, a long-time resident of Hammond, Louisiana sadly passed away at the age of 83 on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. She was born on Sunday, February 5, 1939, in Clewiston, Florida to the late Johnnie Helton Elder and the late Joseph Elder Sr. Patricia is survived by her...
an17.com
Agnes Marie Newell
Agnes Marie Newell passed away peacefully on the evening of September 12, 2022, at Magnolia Brook on Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was ninety-nine years old. She was predeceased by her father, Guy R. Newell, Sr.; mother, Marie L. Newell; brother, Guy R. Newell, Jr.; sisters, Clisty Newell and Mrs. Louise N. Black with whom Agnes shared a residence in Louisiana for several years. Agnes is survived by nieces and nephews, Clarence L. Black III (Carol), Ray N. Black (Terry), Paul R. Black (Mitzi), Alan M. Black (Deni), Arthur W. Newell (Pamela), and Emily Newell Feiner (Bob), and twenty-five great and great-great nieces and nephews. Also surviving Agnes is her longtime friend and excellent caregiver Nancy McKnight.
Meet Picayune's Hailey White, Miss Mississippi USA 2022
Community rallies around Pascagoula teen seriously injured in motorcycle accident that killed his uncle. A family friend tells us the teen was seriously injured and airlifted to USA Medical Center. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The nursery has been closed and abandoned for years, catching fire in 2019 and 2021.
an17.com
Live Oak student named National Merit Semifinalist
LIVINGSTON, La. – Mackenzie Himel, a senior at Live Oak High School, has been named a National Merit Semifinalist. Himel is one of 235 high school seniors in Louisiana to be awarded the distinction to compete for the prestigious National Merit Scholarship. Each year, about 16,000 semifinalists are selected across the nation. Only about half, 7,250 will be chosen to win the top scholarship.
an17.com
Leroy Lynn Rodriguez
A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at PAM Specialty Hospital in Covington, LA. He was born September 18, 1955 in Loranger, LA and was 67 years of age. He loved his cigarettes, 18 wheelers and especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his 3 daughters, Regina Salter and Gene, Angela Milton and Jeramie and Tammy Raiford and Justin; 2 sons, Cody Raiford and Susan and Leroy Rodriguez, Jr.; grandchildren, Caden McKinney, Joleigh Thibodeaux, Paisleigh Thibodeaux, Kaymen Raiford, Layton Salter, Kase Salter, Braelyn Milton, Blakely Snyder, Brantley Rodriguez and Riggin Rodriguez; mother, Lukeinea DiMattia; and numerous brothers and sisters. Preceded in death by his father, Leander Rodriguez, Jr.; grandmother, Bernice Rodriguez; uncle, Leslie Rodriguez; brother, Glen Jordan. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Friday, September 23, 2022. Interment Noah Cemetery, Uneedus, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
an17.com
Brown: Censorship is alive and well in Louisiana
Efforts to ban books are accelerating in Louisiana as well as all across the nation. According to a new report from the American Library Association, there have been “an unprecedented number of attempts to ban books,” more than any time in recent memory. I have been a publisher...
an17.com
Teresa Ann Merriman Arvello
Teresa Ann Merriman Arvello, 60, of Hammond, peacefully passed away on Sunday afternoon, September 18, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, surrounded by loved ones. Teri was born on July 18, 1962, in the bustling city of Escondido, California. After Teri graduated from Doyle High...
an17.com
Taiwan Obryan Bailey
Taiwan Obryan "Precious" Bailey, 26, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away Thursday September 15, 2022. Funeral service at 1 p.m., on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Showers of Blessings Deliverance Temple, 507 S. Cypress St., Hammond, LA. Interment Rose Memorial Park Cemetery, Hammond, LA.
