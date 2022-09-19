Read full article on original website
an17.com
GOLF: Southeastern wraps up play at Grover Page Classic
JACKSON, Tenn. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf team wrapped up play at the Grover Page Classic with Tuesday’s final round at the Jackson Country Club. The Lions shot 10-over par on the final day to finish 13th overall with a tournament score of 893 (+29). North Alabama carded an 843 (-21) to win the team tournament championship.
an17.com
GOLF: Forster leads SLU on opening day of Grover Page Classic
JACKSON, Tenn. – Charlie Forster shot even par to lead the defending Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf team on the opening day of the Grover Page Classic Monday at Jackson Country Club. The Lions sit in 11th place in the standings after the first two...
an17.com
TENNIS: Southeastern opens fall at Princess Resorts College Cup
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s tennis team opened up the fall season at the Princess Resorts College Cup that wrapped up Sunday. The Lions were part of a round-robin tournament field with Wyoming and Omaha. Southeastern went 3-2 on the week versus the Cowgirls and Mavericks.
an17.com
Southeastern ties with Northwestern State in physical match up at Strawberry Stadium
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team battled to a 0-0 tie after a physical Southland Conference match at home Sunday afternoon at Strawberry Stadium. Southeastern is now 4-2-1 overall and 2-0-1 in conference play after tying with the defending Southland champion Lady Demons (4-2-2,...
an17.com
VOLLEYBALL: Newsome hits way to season’s second Player of the Week Award
FRISCO, Texas – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team made it four conference weekly awards in four weeks as Kailin Newsome earned her second Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Week award, the conference office announced on Monday. Newsome, a junior outside hitter from Houston, Texas, picked up the...
an17.com
GOLF: Defending champion Lions open Lawrence Allan era at Grover Page Classic
HAMMOND, La. – The defending Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf team will open its 2022-23 schedule at the Grover Page Classic Monday and Tuesday at the Jackson Country Club in Jackson, Tennessee. The first 36 holes are scheduled for Monday with an 8:15 a.m. shotgun...
an17.com
Rose V. Serigny
Rose V. Serigny passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, in Denham Springs, Louisiana, at the age of 94. She was born on Thursday, August 30, 1928, in Golden Meadow, Louisiana to the late Felicie and Willie Verdin. She was a long time resident of Robert, Louisiana. Rose is survived...
an17.com
Jeanette Magee
Celebrating the life of Jeanette “Sweet Lady” Magee who passed away on September 10, 2022. Jeanette joined Hayes Creek Missionary Baptist Church where she gave her life to Christ at an early age. Her grandfather was a deacon of the church, and her father was one of the lead singers in the male chorus. Coming from a strong Christian family she knew she could not do anything without God. Christ was all she knew and needed to make it in this world.
fox8live.com
‘The Flu Game,’ QB Levi enters late in 3rd quarter; rallies Bogalusa to defeat Salmen 22-14
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Big players make big plays in big games. Bogalusa quarterback Ashton Levi is out to a hot start in the stats department for his junior season and his current campaign now includes an iconic win, taking down Salmen 22-14 with all of the total Lumberjack points coming in the final quarter.
fox8live.com
New Orleans becomes nation's murder capital
The Athletic's Brody Miller and Garland Gillen analyze an LSU comeback win over Miss. St.
an17.com
Deacon Nuell Martin
On Thursday, September 8, 2022, God called Deacon Nuell Martin from labor to reward. He leaves to cherish his precious memories two sons, Llewellyn (Vanessa) Martin of Fairfield, CA, and Kelvin Martin of Hercules, CA; one daughter, Minister Tammy W. Sartin of Bogalusa, LA; one brother, Lindsey (Eldora) Martin of Dearborn, MI; three sisters, Clarise Martin Wardell of Detroit, MI, Linda Martin Peters of Angie, LA, and Ruthie Martin Torrence of Bogalusa, LA; Mrs. Ezzie Ruthie Martin of 21 years and a great friend until his death; grandchildren, Bria and Charise Martin of Fairfield, CA, Elder Tanethia (Pastor Maze) Warren, Jr. of Slidell, LA, Edward (Briuna) Sartin, Jr. and Clayton Lundy of Baton Rouge, LA and Jaworski D. Sartin of Charlotte, NC; great grandchildren, Jamarian Magee, Ja’Kira Magee, Takkyria Brock, Jakyren Brock and Tyrik Temple all of Bogalusa, LA, Jyran Magee of Franklinton, LA, Jaden Magee and Fredericka Magee of Slidell, LA, Clay’nija, Kaleigh, Makayla Lundy and Clayton Turner all of Baton Rouge, LA; a special and dear friend, Mrs. Barbara Lewis of Jonesborough, TN; friends, Mrs. Anna (the late Willie) Jones, which were his first friends he encountered upon moving to Richmond, CA; and a host of other relatives and friends.
an17.com
Jerry Willis
Jerry Willis, lifetime resident of Bush, Louisiana, went to be with The Lord on Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born on September 4, 1938, to the late Charlie and Lela Thompson Willis. Jerry is survived by his wife of 64 years Earlene Spell Willis. They were blessed with three...
an17.com
Agnes Marie Newell
Agnes Marie Newell passed away peacefully on the evening of September 12, 2022, at Magnolia Brook on Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was ninety-nine years old. She was predeceased by her father, Guy R. Newell, Sr.; mother, Marie L. Newell; brother, Guy R. Newell, Jr.; sisters, Clisty Newell and Mrs. Louise N. Black with whom Agnes shared a residence in Louisiana for several years. Agnes is survived by nieces and nephews, Clarence L. Black III (Carol), Ray N. Black (Terry), Paul R. Black (Mitzi), Alan M. Black (Deni), Arthur W. Newell (Pamela), and Emily Newell Feiner (Bob), and twenty-five great and great-great nieces and nephews. Also surviving Agnes is her longtime friend and excellent caregiver Nancy McKnight.
an17.com
Patricia Summers
Patricia (Elder) Summers, a long-time resident of Hammond, Louisiana sadly passed away at the age of 83 on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. She was born on Sunday, February 5, 1939, in Clewiston, Florida to the late Johnnie Helton Elder and the late Joseph Elder Sr. Patricia is survived by her...
an17.com
Brown: Censorship is alive and well in Louisiana
Efforts to ban books are accelerating in Louisiana as well as all across the nation. According to a new report from the American Library Association, there have been “an unprecedented number of attempts to ban books,” more than any time in recent memory. I have been a publisher...
an17.com
Leroy Lynn Rodriguez
A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at PAM Specialty Hospital in Covington, LA. He was born September 18, 1955 in Loranger, LA and was 67 years of age. He loved his cigarettes, 18 wheelers and especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his 3 daughters, Regina Salter and Gene, Angela Milton and Jeramie and Tammy Raiford and Justin; 2 sons, Cody Raiford and Susan and Leroy Rodriguez, Jr.; grandchildren, Caden McKinney, Joleigh Thibodeaux, Paisleigh Thibodeaux, Kaymen Raiford, Layton Salter, Kase Salter, Braelyn Milton, Blakely Snyder, Brantley Rodriguez and Riggin Rodriguez; mother, Lukeinea DiMattia; and numerous brothers and sisters. Preceded in death by his father, Leander Rodriguez, Jr.; grandmother, Bernice Rodriguez; uncle, Leslie Rodriguez; brother, Glen Jordan. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Friday, September 23, 2022. Interment Noah Cemetery, Uneedus, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
fox8live.com
Louisiana’s largest coastal project ‘at the two-yard line,’ CPRA says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Southwest of Morgan City, a channel cut from the Atchafalaya River in the 1940s built a brand new delta, accidentally. No one expected it, but supporters of using the Mississippi River to build land often point to the Wax Lake Outlet. “This is tremendous habitat,” said...
an17.com
Live Oak student named National Merit Semifinalist
LIVINGSTON, La. – Mackenzie Himel, a senior at Live Oak High School, has been named a National Merit Semifinalist. Himel is one of 235 high school seniors in Louisiana to be awarded the distinction to compete for the prestigious National Merit Scholarship. Each year, about 16,000 semifinalists are selected across the nation. Only about half, 7,250 will be chosen to win the top scholarship.
an17.com
Taiwan Obryan Bailey
Taiwan Obryan "Precious" Bailey, 26, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away Thursday September 15, 2022. Funeral service at 1 p.m., on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Showers of Blessings Deliverance Temple, 507 S. Cypress St., Hammond, LA. Interment Rose Memorial Park Cemetery, Hammond, LA.
WDSU
Entergy New Orleans announces community meetings schedule
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans has announced new community meetings for the rest of the year. The community meetings allow residents to hear about work being done in their district and to talk with team members to learn more about energy efficiency, hurricane preparedness, electric vehicle infrastructure, bill information, and other topics.
