Editor’s Note: On the night of Sept. 12, 2022, a Habersham County Sheriff’s deputy responding to a 911 call shot and killed a Mt. Airy man who opened the door of his home holding what turned out to be a fake gun. The GBI is investigating the shooting. The sheriff says the officer involved was placed on paid administrative leave. The family of the man who was killed, 39-year-old Anthony Maurice Tollison, has indicated he was suffering from recent health issues and his death may have been a suicide by cop. While expressing their hope that things could have turned out differently, the family has also expressed their sympathy for the deputy who killed Tollison. What follows is an open letter written by Tollison’s nephew, Rusty Lynn, to that deputy.

HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO