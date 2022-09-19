Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPendergrass, GA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Additional charges filed against truck driver in fatal crash that shut down GA 400 in Forsyth CountyJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
New burger joint coming to Forsyth County - how does it compare to what's already in town?Kimberly BondForsyth County, GA
Fun in FoCo: Cumming’s first Art Fest, tribute to Hispanic artists, and several concerts around townJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Related
nowhabersham.com
Kenneth Eugene Gordon
Kenneth Eugene Gordon, age 81, of Demorest, Georgia went to his heavenly home on Monday, September 19, 2022. Mr. Gordon was born on October 3, 1940, in Banks County, Georgia to the late Frank Eugene and Mary Elizabeth Rice Gordon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant brother and an infant sister.
nowhabersham.com
Darryl Scott Solin
Darryl Scott Solin of Cleveland, Georgia, passed away on September 9, 2022. Arrangements are in the care of Cleveland Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at cleveland-funeralhome.com.
nowhabersham.com
Mary Frances Jordan Franklin
Mary Frances Jordan Franklin, age 92 of Mount Airy, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Born in Clarkesville, Georgia on December 24, 1929, she was the daughter of the late John Henry and Josephine Taylor Jordan. Frances was a graduate of Clarkesville High School, Class of 1947. She worked for Clarkesville Mill as a cloth inspector where she retired with over 40 years of dedicated service. In her spare time, Frances enjoyed yard work, flower gardening, and bird-watching. She also enjoyed precious time with family and friends. Frances was a member of Victory Baptist Church.
nowhabersham.com
Carl Gilman Clough
Carl Gilman Clough, age 76 of Homer entered heaven Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Carl was born in Douglas, Georgia on April 9, 1946, to the late Forrest Gilman & Eunice Burkett Clough. He served his Country in the United States Army during the Vietnam era but served in Korea. Carl retired from Indymac Bank as a mortgage underwriter. He was a former member of Banks County Band Booster Club & the Lion’s Club. He was a member of the Homer American Legion Post 215. Carl was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church, Lula where he served as a deacon for several years, as well as treasurer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nowhabersham.com
Two found dead in wrecked vehicle along GA 365
Two people were found dead in a car that crashed on GA 365 in Hall County. The vehicle ran off the highway and was discovered by a passing motorist around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, state troopers say. The crash happened north of White Sulphur Road in Hall County. The deceased driver...
nowhabersham.com
Family offers reward in search for runaway teens
A Habersham couple desperate for their son’s safe return is offering a $10,000 reward hoping that someone, somewhere, will find him. Family members say Joseph Attard, 16, of Cornelia, and his girlfriend Dorothy Krei, 16, of Clarkesville, ran away from home this past weekend. They were last seen in Habersham County around 1 a.m. on September 17 with two of Dorothy’s friends at Pitts Park in Clarkesville, says Attard’s mom, Penny Welborn.
nowhabersham.com
Passengers ejected, seriously injured in White County crash
Two men were seriously injured when they were ejected from an SUV that crashed southwest of Cleveland. Georgia state troopers charged the driver with DUI. According to the state patrol’s preliminary investigation, Jimmy Adrian Byron Alexander Pruitt, 21, of Cleveland, was driving a Toyota 4Runner north on Asbury Mill Road Monday afternoon when he ran off the road. The vehicle traveled onto the west shoulder of the roadway and struck several trees.
nowhabersham.com
Clarkesville scout restores grave of War of 1812 veteran
Clarkesville Boy Scouts of America Troop No. 5 member Mitchell McGahee has completed the restoration of a grave at the Old Clarkesville Cemetery. The Eagle Scout project for McGahee has aided the mission of the cemetery to restore and preserve this historic landmark, cemetery caretakers say. With the help of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nowhabersham.com
Cleveland Courthouse Museum to host Open House and History Day Saturday
The White County Historical Society has a great day planned for this weekend with an Open House and History Day at the Courthouse Museum in downtown Cleveland on Saturday, September 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “We are so excited about our lineup of local talent that will be...
nowhabersham.com
Investigation continues into death of Athens woman who sent daughter chilling message
The investigation continues into the death of an Athens woman whose body was found two weeks ago in the woods of northern Habersham County. Officials have not said how 59-year-old Debbie Collier died, but they are treating her death as a homicide. “Over the past several weeks, actions have been...
nowhabersham.com
Cleveland man seriously injured in moped crash
A Cleveland man suffered serious injuries after crashing his moped into a ditch, state troopers say. The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday, in the area of Adair Mill Road, east of Logans Trail, north of Cleveland. According to the Georgia State Patrol, David L. Bozeman was driving a 2019...
nowhabersham.com
Habersham County Commission rift widens over development authority appointment
The stalemate continues over an appointment to the Habersham County Development Authority. It’s been seven months since C. Allen Whitener’s term ended. No one has been appointed full-time to succeed him because commissioners can’t come to an agreement on who to appoint. It’s commissioner Jimmy Tench’s seat to fill. He’s tried twice to reappoint Whitener. Both times, his motion failed. Tench has not put forward another name, instead choosing to table the motion from month to month, leaving Whitener in place as an interim authority member.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nowhabersham.com
Family of Mt. Airy man killed by deputy issues open letter of hope, understanding
Editor’s Note: On the night of Sept. 12, 2022, a Habersham County Sheriff’s deputy responding to a 911 call shot and killed a Mt. Airy man who opened the door of his home holding what turned out to be a fake gun. The GBI is investigating the shooting. The sheriff says the officer involved was placed on paid administrative leave. The family of the man who was killed, 39-year-old Anthony Maurice Tollison, has indicated he was suffering from recent health issues and his death may have been a suicide by cop. While expressing their hope that things could have turned out differently, the family has also expressed their sympathy for the deputy who killed Tollison. What follows is an open letter written by Tollison’s nephew, Rusty Lynn, to that deputy.
nowhabersham.com
‘Extras’ needed for Chamber of Commerce photo/video shoot
In its continuing effort to boost tourism in the county, the Habersham Chamber is embarking on another photo/video shoot and you could be in it! The Chamber is seeking volunteers and businesses to serve as backdrops and ‘extras’ during the week of filming scheduled from Wednesday, September 28 to Friday, September 30.
nowhabersham.com
Overnight standoff in Oakwood ends with arrest of battery suspect
A standoff that lasted more than seven hours at a residence in Oakwood overnight ended peacefully with the arrest of the suspect. On Sunday night, September 18, Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to a home on Railroad Street to serve warrants for battery and third-degree cruelty to children.
nowhabersham.com
Political parties unite in opposition to Habersham County T-SPLOST
Four years after successfully leading the charge against Habersham County’s last proposed Transportation Special Local Option Sales Tax, local party leaders are doing it again. Leaders of Habersham’s Democratic and Republican parties recently released a statement opposing T-SPLOST, and they’re asking voters to join them. In a...
nowhabersham.com
Standoff with former Hall County school bus driver ends peacefully after SWAT arrives
A standoff that lasted more than seven hours at a residence in Oakwood overnight ended peacefully with the arrest of the suspect. On Sunday night, September 18, Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to a home on Railroad Street to serve warrants for battery and third-degree cruelty to children.
nowhabersham.com
Sautee man charged with assault, kidnapping after domestic argument
A 21-year-old White County man faces multiple charges following a violent domestic argument, officials say. White County deputies arrested Wesley King of Sautee after responding to a report of a domestic situation with weapons involved. The alleged incident occurred at a residence on Daylilly Drive on September 14. Deputies spoke...
Comments / 0