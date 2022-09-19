Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Related
wtvbam.com
Two local McDonald’s restaurants to stay in the Maynard family
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – McDonald’s announced on Wednesday that Michael and Jessica Maynard have purchased and are now running restaurants in Battle Creek at 6079 B Drive North and in Bronson at 708 East Chicago Street. The two locations were previously owned by Michael’s parents, Jim and...
wtvbam.com
Kyle Miller steps down from UC School Board, vacancy posted by the district
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – There is a vacancy on the Union City School Board of Education after Kyle Miller stepped down during the board’s monthly meeting on Monday night. Miller decided to leave the board after serving for over three years because he wanted to spend more time with his family.
Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern
The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
WANE-TV
Middlebury man falls 17 feet from tree stand
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Middlebury man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after authorities said he fell 17 feet from a tree stand in LaGrange County Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a property in the 3500 block of West S.R. 120, about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kzookids.com
Best New Restaurants in Kalamazoo: Your Fave New Dining Spots
We are lucky to live in Kalamazoo with so many culinary masterpieces nearby. While we LOVE our restaurants (6600+ votes for the best restaurants in Kalamazoo support that notion), we never settle for good enough when it comes to our food. And neither do our local restaurant owners: even during...
WWMT
Road closed, serious injuries after head-on crash in Van Buren County
PAW PAW, Mich. — M51 in the Eagle Lake area closed Wednesday morning, after a head-on crash that involved three vehicles, state police said. Two people went to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police. Police are not sure when the road will re-open, and are not yet...
wtvbam.com
Downtown Coldwater Four Corners Park re-dedicated
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The renovated Four Corners Parks was formally re-dedicated on Saturday morning. The short program included a ribbing cutting. Coldwater City Manager Keith Baker said renovating the Four Corners Park was discussed for over a decade. The last renovation took place in the early 1970’s as...
wtvbam.com
Mendon man accused of shooting at police arraigned on 12 charges in St. Joseph County
CENTREVILLE, MI (WTVB) – A Mendon man who is accused of shooting at police officers last weekend is now facing 12 charges in St. Joseph County. Terrell Lamont Reese was arraigned on Tuesday in St. Joseph County District Court on three counts of attempted murder of a police officer and nine felony firearm charges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: PCRH becomes first ProMedica Hospital to Utilize Gastric Electrical Stimulator
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital has announced they have pioneered a new technology that will help to enhance quality of life and decrease symptoms for patients with severe stomach issues. Doctor John Carr recently performed a neurostimulator implantation procedure using the Enterra II Neurostimulator device. The...
wtvbam.com
Coldwater woman transported to PCRH after crash at Jonesville and Marshall Roads
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Department had to investigate a late Saturday afternoon crash involving injury at Jonesville and Marshall Roads. They say the crash involved a small SUV and a Jeep Cherokee. Deputies found both SUVs in the north west corner of the intersection, with the Jeep in a ditch.
95.3 MNC
Hunters needed for Bendix Woods deer management program
Hunters are needed for a deer management program at Bendix Woods County Park later this fall. The deer management hunt will take place on Nov. 19 and 20. Bendix Woods will be closed to the public those two days to allow for safe hunting. To emphasize deer population reduction, it’ll be an antlerless hunt.
Southbound M-51 near Paw Paw closed for serious crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – Southbound M-51 after Collins Cove is closed Wednesday, Sept. 21, for a three-vehicle crash, authorities said. State police said that serious injuries were reported in the crash in Van Buren County’s Paw Paw Township. Police asked motorists to avoid the area. State police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
New businesses coming to Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Development is happening along Grape Road. “I think it’s a Taco Bell and I think it’s an oil change place,” says Jim Webster, Manager of Mattress Warehouse. “So, the Smoothie King is going in over there, and there’s three businesses going in over...
abc57.com
13-year-old dies in crash in LaGrange County
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. - A 13-year-old died and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 5 on Friday, according to the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department. At 3:43 p.m., a 2002 Pontiac Bonneville was traveling south on S.R. 5, at the intersection of County Road 700 South,...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
Southwest Michigan man charged with attempted murder of a police officer
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI -- A Mendon man has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer for allegedly firing shots from a home as police were leaving the residence. St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputies said Terrell Lamont Reese has been charged with three counts of attempted murder of a police officer and nine counts of felony firearm.
abc57.com
Two injured in single-vehicle crash on M-51
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on M-51 in Pokagon Township on Tuesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 10:16 a.m., a vehicle was traveling north on M-51 when the driver lost control and fishtailed before hitting a guardrail on the right side, reports said.
22 WSBT
Osceola man killed in crash identified
According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office, the victim has been identified as Robert Phillip Hoffman, 31, of Osceola. An Osceola man is dead after police say he was hit by a car while walking. It happened Monday, just after 11 P.M. on Harrison Road, near Beech Road. Police...
abc57.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in South Bend
A Powerball ticket sold in South Bend for Monday night's drawing is worth $50,000. The ticket matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was purchased at McClure Oil at 6220 Michigan Street. The winning numbers for Monday, September 19 are: 7-15-36-46-67 with...
abc57.com
School bus involved in crash in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A school bus was involved in a crash in Marshall County on Monday, according to Marshall County dispatch. Just before 4 p.m., dispatch confirmed the crash happened on State Road 331 near 11A Road. According to dispatch, no one was injured in the incident. Crews are...
Comments / 0