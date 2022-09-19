ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgman, MI

wtvbam.com

Two local McDonald’s restaurants to stay in the Maynard family

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – McDonald’s announced on Wednesday that Michael and Jessica Maynard have purchased and are now running restaurants in Battle Creek at 6079 B Drive North and in Bronson at 708 East Chicago Street. The two locations were previously owned by Michael’s parents, Jim and...
BRONSON, MI
Banana 101.5

Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern

The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
WANE-TV

Middlebury man falls 17 feet from tree stand

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Middlebury man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after authorities said he fell 17 feet from a tree stand in LaGrange County Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a property in the 3500 block of West S.R. 120, about...
MIDDLEBURY, IN
kzookids.com

Best New Restaurants in Kalamazoo: Your Fave New Dining Spots

We are lucky to live in Kalamazoo with so many culinary masterpieces nearby. While we LOVE our restaurants (6600+ votes for the best restaurants in Kalamazoo support that notion), we never settle for good enough when it comes to our food. And neither do our local restaurant owners: even during...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wtvbam.com

Downtown Coldwater Four Corners Park re-dedicated

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The renovated Four Corners Parks was formally re-dedicated on Saturday morning. The short program included a ribbing cutting. Coldwater City Manager Keith Baker said renovating the Four Corners Park was discussed for over a decade. The last renovation took place in the early 1970’s as...
COLDWATER, MI
95.3 MNC

Hunters needed for Bendix Woods deer management program

Hunters are needed for a deer management program at Bendix Woods County Park later this fall. The deer management hunt will take place on Nov. 19 and 20. Bendix Woods will be closed to the public those two days to allow for safe hunting. To emphasize deer population reduction, it’ll be an antlerless hunt.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
Kalamazoo Gazette

Southbound M-51 near Paw Paw closed for serious crash

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – Southbound M-51 after Collins Cove is closed Wednesday, Sept. 21, for a three-vehicle crash, authorities said. State police said that serious injuries were reported in the crash in Van Buren County’s Paw Paw Township. Police asked motorists to avoid the area. State police...
PAW PAW, MI
WNDU

New businesses coming to Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Development is happening along Grape Road. “I think it’s a Taco Bell and I think it’s an oil change place,” says Jim Webster, Manager of Mattress Warehouse. “So, the Smoothie King is going in over there, and there’s three businesses going in over...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

13-year-old dies in crash in LaGrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. - A 13-year-old died and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 5 on Friday, according to the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department. At 3:43 p.m., a 2002 Pontiac Bonneville was traveling south on S.R. 5, at the intersection of County Road 700 South,...
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Southwest Michigan man charged with attempted murder of a police officer

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI -- A Mendon man has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer for allegedly firing shots from a home as police were leaving the residence. St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputies said Terrell Lamont Reese has been charged with three counts of attempted murder of a police officer and nine counts of felony firearm.
MENDON, MI
abc57.com

Two injured in single-vehicle crash on M-51

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on M-51 in Pokagon Township on Tuesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 10:16 a.m., a vehicle was traveling north on M-51 when the driver lost control and fishtailed before hitting a guardrail on the right side, reports said.
CASS COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Osceola man killed in crash identified

According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office, the victim has been identified as Robert Phillip Hoffman, 31, of Osceola. An Osceola man is dead after police say he was hit by a car while walking. It happened Monday, just after 11 P.M. on Harrison Road, near Beech Road. Police...
OSCEOLA, IN
abc57.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in South Bend

A Powerball ticket sold in South Bend for Monday night's drawing is worth $50,000. The ticket matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was purchased at McClure Oil at 6220 Michigan Street. The winning numbers for Monday, September 19 are: 7-15-36-46-67 with...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

School bus involved in crash in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A school bus was involved in a crash in Marshall County on Monday, according to Marshall County dispatch. Just before 4 p.m., dispatch confirmed the crash happened on State Road 331 near 11A Road. According to dispatch, no one was injured in the incident. Crews are...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN

