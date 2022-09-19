Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Lekki Free Zone Set To Partner Gluwa on Blockchain Technology
As part of a drive to strengthen its contribution to the Nigerian economy, the Lekki Free Zone Development Company (LFZ) is in talks with Gluwa, a blockchain technology company. The pair is looking to partner and use blockchain to foster trade collaboration, growth and sustainability among new and existing ‘free...
crowdfundinsider.com
Nasdaq Introduces Digital Asset Custody Services
Nasdaq Inc is reportedly placing a major bet on the crypto market, with the introduction of a digital assets unit that’s aimed at attracting institutional investors. The new division, called Nasdaq Digital Assets, will aim to provide custody services for crypto-assets, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), potentially having the business compete with companies like Coinbase, Fidelity Digital Assets and Gemini – which also provide similar types of products and services.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Regulated Crypto Bank: SEBA Bank Recognized as Top Digital Asset Offering
SEBA Bank, a Switzerland-based regulated “crypto-bank”, has been awarded the 2022 Digital Wealth Management Impact Award for “Digital Asset Offering’’ by global consultancy, Aite-Novarica Group. Mathias Schütz, Head of Client and Tech Solutions at SEBA Bank, commented on the award:. “We are thrilled that...
OneSpan Welcomes Stuti Bhargava as Company’s First Chief Customer Experience Officer
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- OneSpan™ (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements security company, today announced the appointment of Stuti Bhargava as its first Chief Customer Experience Officer, a newly created position at OneSpan, representing a significant step in the company’s commitment to customers and their end-to-end experience. With more than 20 years of technology experience, including 10 years leading customer success teams, Bhargava will lead OneSpan’s customer success organization and partner with its customers to unlock insights, build winning products and drive business growth. Bhargava will join OneSpan’s executive leadership team and report to Matthew Moynahan, OneSpan’s President and CEO. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005268/en/ Stuti Bhargava, OneSpan’s Chief Customer Experience Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com
Stablecoins: Introducing USD2, a Decentralized Stablecoin on the Kadena Blockchain
The Lago DAO recently voted to pass its first proposal, “putting in motion a series of events resulting in the birth of a new decentralized digital currency: USD2.”. USD2 is implemented on the Kadena blockchain via smart contracts, which are “controlled by the Lago DAO.” This combination of “a secure, Proof-of-work, network and decentralized governance, make USD2 resilient and transparent.”
crowdfundinsider.com
NFTs: Regenerative Finance Firm Likvidi Introduces Origins, the Carbon Credit Yielding NFT Collection
Likvidi, a regenerative finance (ReFi) company, has announced the launch of its Origins Collection; the “first-ever” carbon credit-yielding NFTs. Holders of Origins NFTs can “earn tokenized carbon credits which they can use to offset their carbon footprint.” This is the first of a line of carbon-yield products from Likvidi that “aims to encourage awareness of offsetting as a practice for individuals, not just corporations.”
Treasury Prime: API Banking Will Be ‘Table Stakes’ in Five Years
A growing number of non-traditional financials, from the large neobanks of the world to small and mid-sized corporates, are looking to fashion new user experiences on the front end — whether that end user is a business or a consumer. As Jeff Nowicki, VP of Banking at Treasury Prime...
freightwaves.com
Bringing supply chain tech to new heights with cloud-based solutions
Powerhouse logistics companies require powerhouse technology solutions. A company’s core programs and applications are central to its daily business operations, and innovative software can be essential to unlocking new markets and revenue streams. On the other hand, inefficient and outdated systems and software may impede peak operating potential and business growth.
thefastmode.com
Tecnotree to Offer Digital BSS Products Built on Microsoft Azure
Tecnotree, a global provider of Business Support Systems (BSS) for the telecoms industry announced it will provide Digital BSS products built on Microsoft Azure to Digital Service Providers (DSPs). Through this integration, service providers will be empowered to innovate and adapt quickly while delivering superior customer experiences. As 5G and...
Why Smart Cities Need Blockchain Technologies
Smart cities continue to grow across the globe as more governments embrace digitalization. The term smart cities refer to a utopia urban development that uses emerging technologies to run day-to-day activities. All this is being done through Blockchain4Cities, an initiative to coordinate control and integrate different services with transparency, privacy, and efficiency features through blockchain technology.
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
Tinubu Appoints Gilles Goaoc as Surety Business Manager EMEA & APAC, Subject Matter Expert
ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Following its recent rebranding and streamlining of its growing organization, Tinubu confirms its leading position as a business facilitator and exchange enabler for Credit Insurance & Surety by appointing This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005129/en/ Gilles GOAOC - Surety Business Manager for EMEA & APAC regions & Subject Matter Expert at Tinubu (Photo: Tinubu)
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Fund Flows Deliver Another Tepid Week of Activity
Today, everything is down in crypo-land. Bitcoin is sinking. Ethereum is wobbling and little to nothing is going up. This is largely due to macroeconomic factors. Soaring inflation, rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine… There is no end in sight to the gloom and doom. But give it a few days, and things will bounce as the bigger question will always remain where are things going in the long run? And then, how long is the long run?
DigiLens Hires AR Industry Pioneer to Lead Next Phase of Market Growth
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- DigiLens Inc., an innovator in head-worn holographic smart glasses and a leader in waveguide technology, today announced that Brian Hamilton has joined the company as Vice-President, Sales & Marketing. As a former co-founder and C-suite executive of RealWear along with his previous senior sales role at Daqri, Inc., Hamilton is a recognized pioneer and leader in the deployment of Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR and VR) and voice-enabled wearable computing across manufacturing, healthcare, education, automotive, oil and gas, logistics, IT, telecoms and entertainment verticals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005278/en/ Brian Hamilton, VP of Sales & Marketing (Photo: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com
Reltime, Triskel Capital Form Web3, Metaverse Partnership in Latin America
Reltime AS, which claims to be “disruptive” global Web3 and Metaverse financial technology company, and Triskel Capital Ltd. have entered into a long-term strategic partnership “to change the way people and businesses in Latin America financially interact and transact.”. Together with Reltime as its “next-generation” strategic partner,...
crowdfundinsider.com
End of an Era: Prime Trust Exits Fund America Business that Started with Crowdfunding, Selects DealMaker as Preferred Option
Prime Trust, a longtime bulwark in the securities crowdfunding sector that has moved decisively into the digital asset industry, is exiting its Fund America business – an operation that started during the early days of crowdfunding in the US. The decision has been made due to the rapid growth...
CoinDesk
Privacy-Enabled Crypto Applications Are Coming for Enterprise, but Not Overnight
My single biggest strategic goal is to build out and industrialize secure, private business applications that run on public blockchains, and the team at EY has been making steady progress for the last five years. Our zero-knowledge proof Nightfall technology is coming on-stream and the first applications that enable it...
TechCrunch
Building control startup PassiveLogic inks partnership with Nvidia, secures $15M
The investment represents a major vote of confidence in PassiveLogic, considering that the startup hasn’t released any products to the public yet (although a beta’s planned for later this year). Nvidia was perhaps won over by PassiveLogic’s go-to-market strategy, which netted the startup contractual commitments for the first two years of sales and distribution partners that plan to include PassiveLogic’s platform in construction and retrofit projects.
Fast Company
From friction to satisfaction: Redefining customer experience
Though digital transformation continues to accelerate at breakneck speed, the irony is that the pace of this innovation may simultaneously be increasing consumer frustration and dissatisfaction. Despite the efforts of many digital-first brands to catch up to customer expectations, there is a growing service gap between organizations and consumers. In...
