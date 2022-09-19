ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Sunday No Huddle (9-18-22)

By Andy Olson
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

WCIA — In this week’s Sunday No Huddle, Andy Olson and IlliniBoard.com’s Robert Rosenthal take a look back at the first quarter of the season during the bye week. They talk how expectations have changed, what the team has shown so far, and where they go from here.

Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Sunday-No-Huddle-w-Robert-Rosenthal-9-18-22-e1o1h6t

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

