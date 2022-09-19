Sunday No Huddle (9-18-22)

WCIA — In this week’s Sunday No Huddle, Andy Olson and IlliniBoard.com’s Robert Rosenthal take a look back at the first quarter of the season during the bye week. They talk how expectations have changed, what the team has shown so far, and where they go from here.

Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Sunday-No-Huddle-w-Robert-Rosenthal-9-18-22-e1o1h6t

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.