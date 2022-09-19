Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Dr. Jason Martin campaigns for governor in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — Dr. Jason Martin, Tennessee’s Democratic candidate for governor in the November election paid a visit to Elizabethton on Monday afternoon to speak to supporters at the Carter County Courthouse and then took a stroll from the courthouse through the downtown parts of town and stopped at the Bonnie Kate Theater for a progress report on the renovation of that 1926-era movie theater.
Johnson City Press
State's top election official says its 'hard to cheat' in Tennessee
Tennessee’s top election official says claims that the MicroVote voting machines in Washington County were somehow manipulated to alter votes in the Aug. 4 election are unfounded. Mark Goins, the state’s coordinator of elections, said Tennessee is a state “where it is easy to vote, but hard to cheat.”...
wcyb.com
Former mayoral candidate launches new election fraud claims without providing evidence
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s been more than a month since James Reeves missed the deadline to contest the August 4 Washington County, Tennessee mayor’s race. He lost that race to Joe Grandy by 139 votes. Reeves is now ratcheting up his claims of election fraud with new accusations.
Johnson City Press
Round Table and prayer vigil to address fentanyl issue
The Ministerial Alliance of Johnson City and the Jublee World Outreach Church are hosting a Round Table talk with local law enforcement and a prayer/vigil service on Thursday to bring awareness to the issue of fentanyl use in the area. Round Table starts at 5 p.m., and the prayer and...
Dr. Jason Martin to make appearances in Northeast Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee for governor, will be making appearances in Northeastern Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday. “I got into politics not to be a red or blue chest piece but because I care about my community, I’ve never done this before in my life. I saw a […]
Johnson City Press
Pound, Wise County PSA agree on funds return
POUND – Pound officials announced a summer’s-end bump in town funds Tuesday – more than $100,000 in question since the town surrendered its water and sewer system to Wise County almost a year and a half ago. Vice Mayor Leabern Kennedy and Town Attorney Greg Baker outlined...
Johnson City Press
Muslim American dancer Amirah Sackett coming to Northeast State Sept. 28
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College welcomes internationally recognized hip-hop dancer, choreographer, and teacher Amirah Sackett to campus next week. Sackett is to share her experiences with the campus community noon Wednesday, Sept. 28 on the Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport. The event is sponsored by the college’s International Education Committee.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport's Loudermilk finalist for 2022-23 Tennessee Principal of the Year
KINGSPORT — Sevier Middle School Principal Kyle Loudermilk, a former Jackson Elementary principal, is one of nine finalists for Tennessee Principal of the Year. The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) recently announced the finalists for the 2022-23 award, including Loudermilke of the Kingsport City Schools (KCS).
Johnson City Press
Cline takes over as Kingsport chamber's communications and events coordinator
The Kingsport Chamber announced Tuesday that Ashley Cline is its new communications and events coordinator. Cline joins the Kingsport Chamber with four years of media experience as a news producer and reporter from WCYB News 5 in Bristol, Va.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport to celebrate National Good Neighbor Day - with an entire week
National Good Neighbor Day is Sept. 28 – a day to recognize the importance of promoting kindness, respect and concern for our neighbors. The city of Kingsport will celebrate the day with a full week, according to a press release.
Johnson City Press
Keep Kingsport Beautiful conducting cleanup Saturday
Keep Kingsport Beautiful, in partnership with the City of Kingsport Stormwater Department and the Appalachian Paddling Enthusiasts kayak club, will hold a stream cleanup 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The cleanup will last until noon.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Community Concert Band to hold fall concert at Northeast State
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College welcomes the Johnson City Community Concert Band next week for what a news release called a rousing fall concert performance. The band’s fall concert “Remembrance” is set for Monday, Sept. 26, at the college’s Regional Performing Arts Center Theater on the Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport. The show is free and open to the public.
Johnson City Press
ETSU nationally ranked for least amount of student debt
When it comes to the universities graduating students with the least amount of debt, East Tennessee State University is now nationally ranked. This month, U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 report, a sweeping summary on a range of data from 1,500 colleges across the United States.
Johnson City Press
Unicoi County High School last in Tennessee to become Ayers Foundation Scholarship school
Unicoi County High School students received a huge surprise on Monday morning — $16,000 toward their college education. The Ayers Foundation announced on Monday that Unicoi County High School would be the last Tennessee high school to become an Ayers Foundation Scholarship School.
indherald.com
For Scott Countians, the darkest days of the war
Union Gen. Ambrose Burnside’s march through Scott County in August 1863, and his subsequent capture of Knoxville, had represented a major tidal change in the Civil War, especially for Scott County and the rest of East Tennessee. After a number of minor skirmishes in Scott County between April 1,...
Johnson City Press
Twin Springs students' letters push VDOT to trim weeds on school road
NICKELSVILLE — What came from an early morning conversation among Twin Springs High School students regarding the overgrown vegetation along Twin Springs Road turned into more than just wasted complaints. Instead, their social studies teacher, Matt Bays, offered up a lesson in using local and state government systems to...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City to hold public comment period for storm sewer system annual report
The city of Johnson City will hold a public comment period for the City’s Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) Permit Annual Report on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The comment session will be held from 5-6 p.m. at the City Services Complex, 209 Water St., in the Street Division Building (building with the glass foyer).
Kingsport Times-News
Reward Schools designated throughout Northeast Tennessee
Schools across Northeast Tennessee are among 2022 Reward Schools as designated by the Tennessee Department of Education. Washington County Schools has the most on the list at nine, followed by Sullivan County with five, and Kingsport with three. The designations are based on the 2021-22 TCAP or Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program results.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 20
Sept. 20, 1888: The Comet reported several items of interest to area residents. “Mrs. Susie Vest had a Stroke of paralysis the latter part of last week and now lies in an unconscious condition at the home of her son, W. J. Vest. She is not expected to recover.”
Johnson City Press
Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning releases fall schedule
The Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning, in partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport, will offer a series of informal in-person and virtual class options beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, focusing on a variety of subjects from science, local history and literature to a personal safety course with an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force officer.
