ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Comments / 3

Related
Johnson City Press

Dr. Jason Martin campaigns for governor in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — Dr. Jason Martin, Tennessee’s Democratic candidate for governor in the November election paid a visit to Elizabethton on Monday afternoon to speak to supporters at the Carter County Courthouse and then took a stroll from the courthouse through the downtown parts of town and stopped at the Bonnie Kate Theater for a progress report on the renovation of that 1926-era movie theater.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

State's top election official says its 'hard to cheat' in Tennessee

Tennessee’s top election official says claims that the MicroVote voting machines in Washington County were somehow manipulated to alter votes in the Aug. 4 election are unfounded. Mark Goins, the state’s coordinator of elections, said Tennessee is a state “where it is easy to vote, but hard to cheat.”...
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Round Table and prayer vigil to address fentanyl issue

The Ministerial Alliance of Johnson City and the Jublee World Outreach Church are hosting a Round Table talk with local law enforcement and a prayer/vigil service on Thursday to bring awareness to the issue of fentanyl use in the area. Round Table starts at 5 p.m., and the prayer and...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabethton, TN
Elizabethton, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
WJHL

Dr. Jason Martin to make appearances in Northeast Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee for governor, will be making appearances in Northeastern Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday. “I got into politics not to be a red or blue chest piece but because I care about my community, I’ve never done this before in my life. I saw a […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Pound, Wise County PSA agree on funds return

POUND – Pound officials announced a summer’s-end bump in town funds Tuesday – more than $100,000 in question since the town surrendered its water and sewer system to Wise County almost a year and a half ago. Vice Mayor Leabern Kennedy and Town Attorney Greg Baker outlined...
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Muslim American dancer Amirah Sackett coming to Northeast State Sept. 28

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College welcomes internationally recognized hip-hop dancer, choreographer, and teacher Amirah Sackett to campus next week. Sackett is to share her experiences with the campus community noon Wednesday, Sept. 28 on the Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport. The event is sponsored by the college’s International Education Committee.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport's Loudermilk finalist for 2022-23 Tennessee Principal of the Year

KINGSPORT — Sevier Middle School Principal Kyle Loudermilk, a former Jackson Elementary principal, is one of nine finalists for Tennessee Principal of the Year. The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) recently announced the finalists for the 2022-23 award, including Loudermilke of the Kingsport City Schools (KCS).
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Candidate#Movie Theater#Election Local#The Carter#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State
Johnson City Press

Keep Kingsport Beautiful conducting cleanup Saturday

Keep Kingsport Beautiful, in partnership with the City of Kingsport Stormwater Department and the Appalachian Paddling Enthusiasts kayak club, will hold a stream cleanup 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The cleanup will last until noon.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City Community Concert Band to hold fall concert at Northeast State

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College welcomes the Johnson City Community Concert Band next week for what a news release called a rousing fall concert performance. The band’s fall concert “Remembrance” is set for Monday, Sept. 26, at the college’s Regional Performing Arts Center Theater on the Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport. The show is free and open to the public.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Johnson City Press

ETSU nationally ranked for least amount of student debt

When it comes to the universities graduating students with the least amount of debt, East Tennessee State University is now nationally ranked. This month, U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 report, a sweeping summary on a range of data from 1,500 colleges across the United States.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
indherald.com

For Scott Countians, the darkest days of the war

Union Gen. Ambrose Burnside’s march through Scott County in August 1863, and his subsequent capture of Knoxville, had represented a major tidal change in the Civil War, especially for Scott County and the rest of East Tennessee. After a number of minor skirmishes in Scott County between April 1,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Twin Springs students' letters push VDOT to trim weeds on school road

NICKELSVILLE — What came from an early morning conversation among Twin Springs High School students regarding the overgrown vegetation along Twin Springs Road turned into more than just wasted complaints. Instead, their social studies teacher, Matt Bays, offered up a lesson in using local and state government systems to...
NICKELSVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Reward Schools designated throughout Northeast Tennessee

Schools across Northeast Tennessee are among 2022 Reward Schools as designated by the Tennessee Department of Education. Washington County Schools has the most on the list at nine, followed by Sullivan County with five, and Kingsport with three. The designations are based on the 2021-22 TCAP or Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program results.
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 20

Sept. 20, 1888: The Comet reported several items of interest to area residents. “Mrs. Susie Vest had a Stroke of paralysis the latter part of last week and now lies in an unconscious condition at the home of her son, W. J. Vest. She is not expected to recover.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning releases fall schedule

The Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning, in partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport, will offer a series of informal in-person and virtual class options beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, focusing on a variety of subjects from science, local history and literature to a personal safety course with an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force officer.
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy