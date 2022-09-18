ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Here are the highest and lowest votes Utah and BYU got in this week’s AP Top 25 poll

By Ryan McDonald
Deseret News
Deseret News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k6mIm_0i0q6Zxu00
The Utah Utes celebrate on the field by “Lighting The U”, after beating the San Diego State Aztecs in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Utes won 35-7. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Each week of the college football season (and the college basketball season in a few months, for that matter), individual ballots that determine the AP Top 25 poll are made public so everyone can see who voted which team into which slot.

On Sunday, both the Utah Utes and BYU Cougars were in the poll , although they moved different directions after Utah won and BYU lost.

The Utes moved up one spot from No. 14 to No. 13 after handling the San Diego State Aztecs with ease , while the Cougars dropped seven spots from No. 12 to No. 19 after getting beaten soundly by the Oregon Ducks , who moved from No. 25 to No. 15.

But how high and low did Utah and BYU appear on any individual ballot?

Despite moving up a spot overall, the highest the Utes got voted this week actually went down a spot, although it came from the same voter. Jack Ebling of WSYM in Lansing, Michigan, voted Utah No. 8 this week after voting the team No. 7 last week.

Related

The number of votes in the top 10 that the Utes got also went down this week, from eight to just five. Also on the downside, Utah was outside of the top 25 on two ballots, up from one last week.

On the positive front, outside of those two voters, the Utes’ lowest votes were two at No. 22. Last week, besides the one vote outside of the top 25, Utah’s lowest vote was at No. 23.

As for BYU, it had some drastic drops in votes this week, which is reflected in its big overall drop.

Last week, 19 of 63 voters had the Cougars in the top 10. This week, the highest vote the team got was all the way down at No. 13, from just one voter — Mike Berardino of the South Bend Tribune in Indiana.

If there is a silver lining for BYU in the poll, it’s that while seven voters had it outside of the top 25 when just one did last week, that number is smaller than the 12 who had the Cougars outside of the top 25 the week before last.

Overall, the Utes got their most votes at No. 11 with 10, while the Cougars’ most votes came at Nos. 17 and 18, with 10 apiece in those spots.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
State
Michigan State
Local
Utah College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Provo, UT
Government
Provo, UT
College Basketball
Provo, UT
Football
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
Provo, UT
College Sports
Utah State
Utah Elections
Local
Utah Government
Salt Lake City, UT
College Basketball
Local
Utah College Basketball
State
Indiana State
Salt Lake City, UT
Elections
Local
Utah Football
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Ap Top 25#Election Local#American Football#College Football#Deseret News Each Week#The Utah Utes#Cougars#The Oregon Ducks#Wsym
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KSLTV

BYU students respond to Oregon game chant

PROVO, Utah — Over the weekend, Brigham Young University took on the University of Oregon in an away game, but the home team’s chants are the main focus. A video taken by a BYU fan has circulated on social media showing Oregon students repeatedly shouting a vulgar phrase toward the BYU team and fans.
PROVO, UT
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
37K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy