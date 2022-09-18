Here are the highest and lowest votes Utah and BYU got in this week’s AP Top 25 poll

The Utah Utes celebrate on the field by “Lighting The U”, after beating the San Diego State Aztecs in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Utes won 35-7. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Each week of the college football season (and the college basketball season in a few months, for that matter), individual ballots that determine the AP Top 25 poll are made public so everyone can see who voted which team into which slot.

On Sunday, both the Utah Utes and BYU Cougars were in the poll , although they moved different directions after Utah won and BYU lost.

The Utes moved up one spot from No. 14 to No. 13 after handling the San Diego State Aztecs with ease , while the Cougars dropped seven spots from No. 12 to No. 19 after getting beaten soundly by the Oregon Ducks , who moved from No. 25 to No. 15.

But how high and low did Utah and BYU appear on any individual ballot?

Despite moving up a spot overall, the highest the Utes got voted this week actually went down a spot, although it came from the same voter. Jack Ebling of WSYM in Lansing, Michigan, voted Utah No. 8 this week after voting the team No. 7 last week.

The number of votes in the top 10 that the Utes got also went down this week, from eight to just five. Also on the downside, Utah was outside of the top 25 on two ballots, up from one last week.

On the positive front, outside of those two voters, the Utes’ lowest votes were two at No. 22. Last week, besides the one vote outside of the top 25, Utah’s lowest vote was at No. 23.

As for BYU, it had some drastic drops in votes this week, which is reflected in its big overall drop.

Last week, 19 of 63 voters had the Cougars in the top 10. This week, the highest vote the team got was all the way down at No. 13, from just one voter — Mike Berardino of the South Bend Tribune in Indiana.

If there is a silver lining for BYU in the poll, it’s that while seven voters had it outside of the top 25 when just one did last week, that number is smaller than the 12 who had the Cougars outside of the top 25 the week before last.

Overall, the Utes got their most votes at No. 11 with 10, while the Cougars’ most votes came at Nos. 17 and 18, with 10 apiece in those spots.