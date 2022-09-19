Read full article on original website
KVOE
Driver cited after stoplight incident in downtown Emporia
The driver of a car that bumped over a stoplight in downtown Emporia on Tuesday was cited afterward. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says 60-year-old Rebecca Peres was cited for careless driving after the incident at Seventh and Commercial. Peres says the sun was in her eyes when the incident happened.
WIBW
One injured in two-vehicle crash late Tuesday in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after being injured in a two-vehicle collision late Tuesday at a southeast Topeka intersection, police said. The crash was reported around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of S.E. 29th and California Avenue. Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz...
Emporia gazette.com
Teens hurt in rural rear-end wreck
An earlier version of this article had the version of events incorrect. We regret the error. Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County Fire/EMS were dispatched to Road P and Road 150 at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday evening in rural Lyon County, for a report of an injury accident.
Emporia gazette.com
Last of the summer sun tea
The heat index could be making its last appearance of the season in the Emporia area. The National Weather Service advised Tuesday morning that afternoon heat could bring a heat index as high as 103 degrees.
KWCH.com
3 killed in Dickinson County crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in a Tuesday afternoon crash south of Abilene. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2006 Dodge Dakota and a semi hauling a trailer were traveling south on K-15 at 1500 Avenue when the pickup’s driver made U-Turn at 1500 Avenue. The highway patrol said the semi hit the pickup which then entered the east ditch and flipped onto its roof. The semi also entered the east ditch and stopped in a field.
KVOE
UPDATE: Threat ruled not credible following three-hour lockdowns at trio of USD 253 school buildings Tuesday
USD 253 Emporia and Emporia Police have deemed a recent threat not credible following a roughly three-hour lockdown and investigation at three district buildings Tuesday. USD 253 Emporia Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren says in a news release the lockdowns were implemented out of an “abundance of caution” Tuesday after the district received an unverified threat. Emporia High School was placed into a level two lockdown while Emporia Middle School and the USD 253 Transitions building were placed into level-one lockdowns shortly before 1 pm.
KVOE
Semi driver escapes injury after wreck on Interstate 35 east of Emporia
A semi driver escaped injury after a crash east of Emporia on Saturday night. Emporia Fire says the crash happened on Interstate 35 near mile marker 141, or outside the Hartford-Neosho Rapids exit, around 11 pm. Details about how the crash unfolded have not been announced, but Emporia Fire says a guardrail went through the semi’s passenger window after the vehicle overturned. The driver declined a hospital trip after the wreck.
WIBW
One arrested after overnight shooting at south Topeka mobile home park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured early Wednesday after he was shot at a south Topeka mobile home park, authorities said. The shooting was reported at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday in a mobile home park in the 3800 block of S.W. South Park Avenue. Responding officers found one person...
KVOE
WEATHER: Short-term steambath developing Sunday after severe weather Saturday
After severe thunderstorm activity for the north half of the KVOE listening area Saturday afternoon, the entire area goes into a steambath beginning Sunday. National Weather Service meteorologist Adam Jones tells KVOE News an upper-level high-pressure ridge is building across the central third of the United States, meaning high temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees through Tuesday with heat index readings as high as 105. This means another round of heat-related precautions while you’re outside.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia girls golf compete at Topeka West, girls tennis at Washburn Rural
The Emporia girls golf team finished in eighth place at the Topeka West Invite in Topeka on Monday. The Lady Spartans were without Avary Eckert and Lacey Rust, who were out with an illness.
Emporia gazette.com
Triple digits come back, but not for long
As one TV meteorologist put it Monday morning: “Summer is going out with a bang.” Perhaps better put, a sizzle. The National Weather Service issued an advisory for Chase and Greenwood Counties Monday morning about the potential for a high heat index and spreading outdoor fires.
Riley Co. Emergency Management sounds outdoor sirens due to high winds
RILEY COUNTY - Riley County Emergency Management sounded the outdoor warning sirens at 9:55 pm Saturday. The sirens were activated due to straight line winds of 70 MPH impacting the Ogden and Manhattan areas. Riley County Emergency Management recommends seeking shelter from the wind.
WIBW
Man shot Wednesday morning at central Topeka apartment building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a local hospital after he was shot Wednesday morning at a central Topeka apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of S.W. Lane. Police at the scene told 13 NEWS the man’s injuries...
Three dead after fatal crash in Dickinson County
Three people from Junction City were killed in a car crash Tuesday in north central Kansas a few miles south of Abilene. According to the Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Joel Hynes was driving a
2 hurt, 1 with ‘severe injuries’ after separate Sunday crashes
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A moped rider in Riley County was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car Sunday, according to the Riley County Police Department. An 18-year-old was driving a 2007 Saturn Vue near the intersection of Old Claflin Road and Manhattan Avenue Sunday afternoon. The driver turned on Old Claflin […]
WIBW
City of Manhattan to strictly enforce restricted access to Levee, Linear Trail
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan will strictly enforce the restricted access signage along the Linear Trail as the river levee project enters a heavy construction period. As the City of Manhattan’s project on the Kansas River and Big Blue river levee construction continues, it will soon see...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia hosts home gymnastics meet Monday night
The Emporia High School gymnastics team hosted its home meet at Emporia High School on Monday night. Junior Laney Cooper led the Lady Spartans with an all-around score of 30.7, good for eighth place. She placed fifth in vault (8.55) and sixth in beam (8.1).
Three Kansans killed in car crash
DICKINSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people from Junction City, Kansas, were killed in a car crash on Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), around 3:30 p.m., 54-year-old Joel Hynes was driving a 2006 Dodge Dakota southbound on Kansas Highway 15. With him were 64-year-old Mary Hynes and 78-year-old John Hynes. […]
Marion woman injured in crash when driver attempts illegal u-turn
GEARY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 3p.m. Saturday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ford Mustang driven by Robert S. Collins, 21, Sarona, Wisconsin, was westbound on Interstate 70 three miles east of U.S. 77. A 2014 Subaru XV Crosstech driven...
