Read full article on original website
Related
Olivia Wilde Ducks For Cover, Hides Face In First Outing Since Shia LaBeouf Leaked Private Video
Olivia Wilde stepped out for the first time amid controversy, and the embattled director appeared worried, unlike the title of her new movie. The actress, 38, broke cover to run errands despite being slammed in the headlines after Shia LaBeouf called her out for claiming she fired him — and leaked proof she didn't. Wilde attempted to go incognito, pulling her baseball cap down over the top of her face in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Radar has discovered. Wearing a pair of black leggings, a cropped shirt reading: "flopp," and a green hat, the mom of two tried to blend in...
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Keep Their Distance During 4-Minute Venice Standing Ovation for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
On Monday night, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde both attended the world premiere of the drama “Don’t Worry Daring” at the Venice Film Festival, but they kept their distance — almost as if they weren’t even in the same film together. Pugh had skipped the press conference for the film earlier in the day. When the audience at Venice erupted into a 4-minute standing ovation for the film, a teary-eyed Pugh — who was sitting several seats away from Wilde — turned away completely from her director, as she instead faced (and danced with) her co-star Nick Kroll. The film seemed to...
digitalspy.com
Netflix releases chilling first trailer for Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne's real-life thriller
It: Chapter Two and X-Men: Dark Phoenix's Jessica Chastain and Les Misérables and Fantastic Beasts' Eddie Redmayne are starring in a brand new Netflix crime drama based on a real-life story, and the trailer has just dropped. The Good Nurse is a far cry from the similarly named (but...
RELATED PEOPLE
Don’t Worry Darling Crew Member Addresses Rumors About Drama On The Set Of Olivia Wilde’s Movie
Amid the rumors around Olivia Wilde's movie Don't Worry Darling, a crew member has weighed in.
Olivia Wilde: Rumors I Left Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles Are ‘Complete Horseshit’
Olivia Wilde has spoken out amid the sea of drama surrounding her new film Don’t Worry Darling. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the filmmaker addressed a slew of rumors and issues, including whether she left her long-time partner and former fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, for the movie’s star Harry Styles. “The complete horseshit idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” she told Vanity Fair. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the...
Kate Winslet taken to hospital in Croatia after falling on film set
Kate Winslet was admitted to hospital after suffering an accident while filming in Croatia, her representatives have confirmed.The Mare of Easttown star was filming the forthcoming historical drama Lee this week when she fell on set.In a health update shared with Deadline, Winslet’s representatives said that the actor had been taken to hospital at the time, but would be returning to set this week.“Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production,” they said.“She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week.”Winslet stars in Lee as Lee Miller, a model-turned-war-photographer during...
Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort Reunite to Recreate ‘Dirty Dancing’ Finale Number: ‘Took a Few Tries’
They looked wonderful out there! Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort reunited for a spot-on rendition of the famous finale scene from Dirty Dancing. The West Side Story actor, 28, and the Big Little Lies alum, 30, both shared photos and videos from the dance session via Instagram on Tuesday, September 6. In a series of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Pose Solo At ‘DWD’ Premiere As Florence Pugh Skips It
Despite being an IRL couple, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles once again avoided posing for photos together at the premiere of their movie Don’t Worry Darling in New York City. The two, who met on the movie set in 2020 and have been dating since the end of that year, took solo shots on the red carpet. In group cast photos, they also stood far apart from one another, just like they did at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month. However, photographers did catch the couple chatting for a moment as they walked past one another on the carpet.
Olivia Wilde Reveals If Harry Styles Really Spit On Chris Pine At Venice Film Festival: Watch
Olivia Wilde has broken her silence on one of the many rumors surrounding her upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling. The 38-year-old director talked about “spitgate” during her Sept. 21 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to put the rumor that Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine during the film’s screening at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 5 to rest. “He did not,” she said with a huge grin on her face. “I think it’s a perfect example of people who look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact.”
International Business Times
'Your Place Or Mine': Ashton Kutcher Joins Reese Witherspoon To Tease Their Upcoming Rom-Com [Watch]
The next rom-com to hit Netflix will star fan favorites, Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon. The romedy legends recently got on a video call to tease their upcoming movie "Your Place or Mine." Netflix dropped a video on YouTube Wednesday, where Witherspoon can be seen on a video call with...
Olivia Wilde discusses difficulty of ‘reshaping a family’ following split from Jason Sudeikis
Olivia Wilde has spoken out about ex Jason Sudeikis and the difficulties that come with “reshaping [their] family,” as the former couple shares an eight-year-old son, Otis, and five-year-old daughter, Daisy, together.The 38-year-old actor opened up about her life as a single mother during a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show. She explained that even though co-parenting with the Ted Lasso star, who she split from in 2020, can be “tricky,” she has gotten closer to her children because of it.“I think reshaping a family is tricky,” Wilde said. “The one benefit is it’s allowed for some really...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Olivia Wilde Says Harry Styles Didn't Spit on Chris Pine: 'People Will Look for Drama Anywhere'
Chris Pine's rep previously shut down the speculation that Harry Styles spit on the actor at the Venice International Film Festival premiere of Don’t Worry Darling, calling the rumor "ridiculous" Olivia Wilde is addressing what she has dubbed "spitgate." During her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Wednesday, the actress and film director set the record straight about the viral video footage from Don't Worry Darling's Venice Film Festival premiere that left people on the internet debating whether or not Harry Styles had spit on Chris...
Olivia Wilde Sets the Record Straight on Harry Styles and Chris Pine Spit Rumor
Watch: Harry Styles JOKES About Spitting on Chris Pine. Olivia Wilde is letting the world know not to worry, darling, because that spit theory isn't true. The Don't Worry Darling director addressed the million-dollar question that has been sweeping the internet since earlier this month: Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine at the 2022 Venice Film Festival? Olivia put the saliva rumor to rest.
Comments / 0